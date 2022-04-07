Why you can trust ZDNet
Best online project management degrees 2022: Top picks

An online project management degree trains graduates for in-demand careers in tech, construction, and business.

During a project management degree, you'll study core business concepts and the best practices for managing teams and projects. Graduates are prepared to guide exciting projects from idea to reality, on-time and on-budget.

An online bachelor's in project management prioritizes flexibility, making it easier for undergraduates to complete their degree. Many top-ranked colleges offer online project management degrees. 

This page ranks the best online project management programs and describes what to expect from this degree. If you're considering a project management degree, use these rankings to find the right fit for your schedule, budget, and career goals.

Top 5 schools for project management

College

Program stats

How much?

Minnesota State University Moorhead

Moorhead, MN

  • BS in Project Management
  • Acceptance rate: 65%
  • Graduation rate: 50%
  • Designed to be a double-major or transfer degree

Avg. annual net price: $16,893

Application fee: $20

Colorado State University Global Campus

Aurora, CO

  • BS in Project Management
  • Acceptance rate: 99%
  • Graduation rate: Not publicly available
  • Accredited by the Project Management Institute

Tuition per credit: $350

Application fee: $25

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Daytona Beach, FL

  • BS in Project Management
  • Acceptance rate: 62%
  • Graduation rate: 35%
  • Developed and taught by Project Management Professionals

Avg. annual net price: $20,333

Application fee: $50

Charleston Southern University

Charleston, SC

  • BS in Project Management
  • Acceptance rate: 50%
  • Graduation rate: 39%
  • Accelerated seven-week courses

Avg. annual net price: $17,804

Application fee: $40

Saint Leo University

St. Leo, FL

  • BBA in Project Management
  • Acceptance rate: 72%
  • Graduation rate: 43%
  • Offered by Florida's oldest Catholic college

Avg. annual net price: $18,869

Application fee: $45

What courses will I take in an online bachelor's in project management degree?

A project management degree emphasizes project-based leadership skills. Through a mix of lectures, projects, and presentations, you'll gain career-focused knowledge and abilities. You may also complete an internship that provides real-world experience.

During a bachelor's program, you'll complete core business courses, classes within their major, and general education requirements. The curriculum builds strong analytical and organizational skills. Students also improve their interpersonal and teamwork skills.

An online learning format prioritizes flexibility. Distance learners often complete the same courses as on-campus students. Virtual classroom environments, discussion boards, and interactive online forums allow distance learners to connect with professors and classmates.

Project management courses

Project management courses build the knowledge and skills required for careers in the field. These courses cover the lifecycle of a project, from planning to procurement and execution. This section introduces common project management classes.

Project planning

The project scope and planning stage represents a critical step in managing projects. Learners examine project planning methods, including determining project resources, estimating the timeline, and budgeting for projects.

Project procurement

Procurement represents an important step in the project lifecycle. This course introduces learners to buying and selling as part of managing a project. Students learn how to estimate costs, write proposals, and create procurement plans. 

Team leadership

Project managers require strong team leadership skills. This course explores effective strategies to lead teams and complete projects. The coursework also emphasizes communication and leadership styles. 

Project risk management

Learners examine techniques to manage uncertainty in project planning and execution. The topics include identifying risks and monitoring potential threats. Students learn how to create a risk response approach. 

What project management degrees can I earn?

Colleges offer project management degrees at the undergraduate and graduate level. Typically housed within a college's business school, project management programs emphasize career-focused skills. 

At each level, project management degrees prepare graduates for different career paths. For example, most project managers hold at least a bachelor's degree.

You can also earn a non-degree certificate, such as a graduate certificate in project management. These credentials take less than a year to complete and offer focused coursework in a particular topic. They can bolster a degree and teach established professionals new skills.

Degree

Average length

Cost

Possible careers

Associate in project management

Two years

$3,000-$16,000

  • Project assistant
  • Associate project manager
  • Project coordinator

Bachelor's in project management

Four years

$45,000-$60,000

  • Manufacturing project manager
  • Construction project manager
  • General project manager

Project management master's

One to two years

$20,000-$40,000

  • IT project manager
  • Engineering project manager
  • Marketing project manager

Project management doctorate

Three to four years

$35,000-$60,000

  • Project management professor
  • Lead project manager
  • Senior project manager

The best online bachelor's in project management degrees

To rank the top project management programs with an online enrollment option, we drew from reputable sources and applied ZDNet's ranking methodology. Prospective project management majors can use our ranking to learn more about the best online bachelor's programs in the field.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. Minnesota State University Moorhead
Moorhead, Minnesota  

About the program: The online project management degree emphasizes technical and managerial skills. The customizable and versatile degree encourages collaboration, leadership, and planning.

  • Acceptance rate: 65%
  • Graduation rate: 50%
  • Net price: $16,893
  • SAT range: 930-1220
  • Minimum GPA: 2.0
  • Enrollment periods per year: Not publicly available
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous

2. Colorado State University Global Campus
Aurora, Colorado

About the program: The 120-credit bachelor's in project management program at CSU-Global uses an online, Project Management Institute-accredited curriculum to train learners in planning and management.

  • Acceptance rate: 99%
  • Graduation rate: Not publicly available
  • Net price: Not publicly available
  • SAT range: 950-1140
  • Minimum GPA: 2.8
  • Enrollment periods per year: 12
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous

3. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Daytona Beach, Florida  

About the program: Distance learners in the 120-credit project management program at Embry-Riddle receive academic and career counseling from certified Project Management Professionals. 

  • Acceptance rate: 62%
  • Graduation rate: 35%
  • Net price: $20,333
  • SAT range: Not publicly available
  • Minimum GPA: N/A
  • Enrollment periods per year: Five
  • Course delivery method: Online

4. Charleston Southern University
Charleston, South Carolina  

About the program: The 125-credit bachelor's in project management program at Charleston Southern comprises accelerated seven-week courses. The curriculum includes core business concepts and specialized project management techniques.

  • Acceptance rate: 50%
  • Graduation rate: 39%
  • Net price: $17,804
  • SAT range: 1020-1200
  • Minimum GPA: N/A
  • Enrollment periods per year: Not publicly available
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous

5. Saint Leo University
Saint Leo, Florida

 About the program: The online project management degree at Saint Leo incorporates experiential learning in the form of conference presentations, internships, and professional association membership. 

  • Acceptance rate: 72%
  • Graduation rate: 43%
  • Net price: $18,869
  • SAT range: Not publicly available
  • Minimum GPA: 2.0
  • Enrollment periods per year: Five
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous

