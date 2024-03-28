Get a ChatGPT e-degree for 96% off right now

Enhance your AI understanding with this $30 e-learning deal. StackSocial

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken a prominent step forward in every industry across the world with the advancement of tools like ChatGPT. With so many businesses trying to learn how to best leverage these new-age tools to keep up with the times and even stand out amongst competitors, there's reason to believe there will be a call for certified experts in the field.

This e-degree program features 65 lectures making up ten total hours of content.

This e-degree program features 65 lectures making up ten total hours of content. It features breakdowns of the significance of generative AI, how to understand and evaluate new-age generative AI tools, and more. Some lectures in the bundle feature specific techniques and methods for creating content with AI tools and leveraging tools like ChatGPT with well-curated and expertly positioned prompts.

The program is also designed to help users gain real-world experience by having them work on projects that require them to integrate AI solutions. Some of these projects include using AI to generate marketing text, blogs, and scripts, as well as using it to produce images for social media, web design, and professional decks.

