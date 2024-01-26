'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get an automation and ChatGPT e-degree for $30
ChatGPT and automation tools are taking over the internet, and working life as we know it. Since these relatively new technologies have begun to dominate headlines and meetings, people around the world have been trying to figure out how to get on the cutting edge of their evolutions.
An educational resource designed to help with just that -- this ChatGPT and Automation e-degree course is on sale for just $30.
This course bundle is led by instructors from Eduonix Learning Solutions the e-degree program itself comes built out with 25 hours of content spread across 12 lectures that users can access around the clock indefinitely upon purchase.
The content goes over how to explore practical applications and real world scenarios with tools like ChatGPT and automation technology available today.
The content is curated to address how an individual could apply expertise with a chatbot or automation tool to professional life, and it goes into the art of customization with tailoring ChatGPT's system to meet the unique demands of a given job, project, or company.
In addition to offering up compelling techniques for turning raw data into compelling visual narratives with ChatGPT or whatever automation tools are at your disposal, the content also looks at how you can use AI to amplify creativity and discover new ways to build and execute projects.
Designed to explore where AI and data visualization meet, this course bundle also comes with a certificate of completion to carry forward into your career using and making the most of these tools.
Grab this ChatGPT and Automation e-degree course on sale for just $30 now.