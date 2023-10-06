'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get lifetime access to a CompTIA course bundle for just $50
It's as good a time as ever to dive into the world of IT. For those looking for the proper accreditation and education to step into the world as a professional, becoming well-versed in CompTIA and learning what it takes to become certified in different areas can be a huge help.
Through Oct. 15 you can get this CompTIA course super bundle by Iducate on sale for 74% off. This comprehensive bundle features 13 courses and nearly 240 hours of content on everything you need to learn to become immersed in CompTIA.
The courses incorporate both basic knowledge and deep analysis of certain topics.
CompTIA IT Fundamentals is a course that features 18 hours of content and 58 lessons on the basics of this IT subject. Throughout its catalog of content, you can learn all about software, computer hardware, IT terminology, and basic computing concepts like database and software development. This course is focused on foundational knowledge while others delve deeper into more specific topics.
CompTIA Cloud Essentials, for example, focuses on the ever-growing and important field of cloud computing. In this course, you can learn about valuable cloud IT-industry concepts like cloud security best practices, working with cloud-based infrastructure services, and understanding cloud services in relation to business.
Courses are taught by instructors from Iducate (formerly iCollege), which has taught over 700,000 students valuable IT skills since 2012.
Through Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get this complete 2023 CompTIA course super bundle and start building you CompTIA skillset.