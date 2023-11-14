'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Get lifetime piano lessons online for just $150
Learning to play piano can be truly rewarding. In addition to making yourself a better attraction at cocktail parties, you could also gift this knowledge out to a loved one during the holidays this year.
And to get ahead of the rush of Black Friday and beyond, this deal features a lifetime subscription to Skoove Premium piano lessons for just $150, -- over 85% off -- through Dec. 3 only.
Join over one million people taking interactive piano lessons with Skoove while it's available for the best price online. This subscription comes jam-packed with over 400 lessons and thousands of instructional videos for users of all levels of experience to engage with.
Skoove teaches for a variety of tastes and interests with a diverse array of lessons on how to play songs by chart-toppers like John Legend, The Beatles, and even Adele. Skoove's curriculum also addresses classical icons like Bach and Beethoven, as well as their peers.
Skoove has a team of music instructors who are on-hand to provide help and guidance to users. Its program also uses artificial intelligence to listen to you play and offer feedback in real time, so adjusting and learning are always promoted, whether practicing on your own, or in a tailored session. The app also empowers users to play from anywhere, as it comes compatible with all pianos and keyboards.
Get a lifetime subscription to Skoove Premium piano lessons for just $150 until Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.