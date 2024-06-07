'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
These 5 gadgets are the college essentials you'll actually reach for
Prepping for college can be stressful, and it's easy to overdo it by purchasing unnecessary items. While everyone's needs will differ slightly, I assure you that some things never change. You, or perhaps your child, will need many basics: Twin XL sheets, a good fan, and many intelligent storage options. But what about tech?
Tech essentials can be pricey purchases -- and they add up quickly. That's why I'm breaking down the recommended necessities, which you'll need, too. And trust me, while my job reviewing handy tech gadgets like MagSafe battery packs, MagSafe wallets and accessories, iPad gear, and more qualifies me to do this, my recent time as a college student makes me even more of an expert.
Here's the lowdown: I'm 22, have been working in my first job for almost nine months, and have graduated twice from the University of Alabama (a never-quiet campus; this will be important later). These are the top five products I'd recommend to anyone shopping for college tech essentials for the first time or students looking to upgrade their setup. I carried these items in my backpack every day. They've boosted my phone's battery throughout the long days of classes and helped me through two degrees and four years of school.
My favorite college tech essentials
A laptop is a college staple, and there's no way around it. Choosing a laptop for school is a big commitment because while you want it to last all four years and offer great speed and function, you need to find one that suits your major or degree program. Be sure to check out your program's website (or contact a department chair) to see if there are any recommended laptops, operating systems, or specs.
My 2021 HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop lasted three years of school (it was my second laptop after breaking the screen on my first Lenovo 2-in-1), offered dual tablet and computer functions, and was perfect for all the writing I got up to, even through my master's program. Reviews editor Kyle Kucharski recently reviewed the new 2024 Envy x360, too, and found it to be a productivity powerhouse. I love that the HP Envy can be used as a tablet and a laptop, which makes it great for taking notes, writing papers, and doing classwork. It's also awesome for streaming shows or movies and working on creative projects in Adobe. The laptop can be adjusted to customize your viewing angle and automatically flips to tablet mode. The storage capacity was more than enough for my needs. I did find the larger display to be just a tad heavy walking across campus frequently, but it really comes down to what you want for your needs. HP offers several other 2-in-1 laptop models in smaller display sizes.
Many Reddit users said that they would recommend the HP Envy x360 for first-time college students, with several confirming that they, in fact, did purchase an Envy -- just like I did. Current owners said they only had slight worries about the hinges becoming loose after prior research, but Redditors on the thread said this only applied to older 2-in-1 models and that HP has since rectified the issue. I have had no issues with the hinges on my laptop, and I used it in tablet mode often during college and still do. This laptop remains my personal, at-home laptop.
Wireless earbuds are popular purchases for many, but are certainly a staple for college students. Remember when I said we'd come back to the campus never being quiet bit? Well, here we are. Not only did I attend the University of Alabama, which is full of lots of noise generated by a bustling campus, a large Greek community (the music from Fraternity Row rarely ceases), and constant traffic, but I also spent two years living next to Bryant-Denny stadium, which notably can reach volumes of over 90 dbs often. The point here is that a pair of noise-canceling earbuds is essential because, on most campuses, the noise never stops, and you'll want a way to cut it out when you need to sleep, study, work, or relax.
I upgraded to these AirPods Pro only recently this year, but I used various other noise-canceling alternatives during my four years as a student. I use my AirPods Pro to listen to music during my commute, watch videos and shows, and simply drown out the outside sound of the train and daily hustle, which makes them also perfect for dulling the noise of any busy college or university.
These AirPods have two times more noise cancellation than the previous version and feature an upgraded adaptive transparency mode, which automatically lowers the volume of harmful noises above the 85dB threshold. I enjoy using all of these features and especially appreciate conversation awareness, which makes it easy to talk to friends without taking my earbuds out.
Redditors said the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are the best buy out of the entire AirPods lineup currently, thanks to the upgraded features, new chip, and new USB-C charging option. One truck driver on Reddit who describes himself as an audiophile said the improvements of the 2nd Gen Pros were noticeable, to the point where he couldn't even hear his truck's engine running like usual. Other Redditors said these AirPods provided pretty good noise cancellation and overall value for using on airplanes and long flights
There's nothing worse than being out and about on campus and having your phone die. If you're not prepared, you must return to your room and charge up, borrow a cord from a friend, or risk going without your cell. As a female, the latter was an absolute no-no; sometimes, I couldn't just up and leave to charge my phone. A portable charger solves this problem and ensures you always have a boost for your phone's battery. While I always carried the iWalk portable charger, this one from Anker is similar, features a foldable USB-C port, is uber-portable, and is under $20 now. Since graduating, my little charger remains in my work backpack for the same reasons as it did in college, and I've even purchased another charger for my purse.
Reddit customers said they were overall happy with the portability, functionality, and practiallity of always having a battery boost thanks to this Anker charger. However, some customers reported overheating and were unhappy with the charging capabilities. Remember that small chargers like this one are designed to boost your phone's battery, making them good for emergencies and ensuring you aren't without a functioning phone. They aren't necessarily for providing a full phone charge, especially this ultra-portable option.
Not everything you buy for college will be exciting, and this pick is certainly not. Nor is it the most innovative product I've ever recommended. But boy, is it functional (and practical beyond belief). I cannot stress enough how useful it is to always keep a phone charger with a charging block in your bag. And not one you take in and out of your car, or room, or elsewhere. A completely dedicated-to-your-bag charging setup. Not only will this limit your reliance on a portable charger like Anker's Nano iteration, but it also reassures you that you can charge your phone nearly anywhere on campus -- in the library, in class, while studying, and basically anywhere you can find an outlet.
Keeping a charging cable and block in your bag also means you'll never be without a way to power up your phone, and you can be the friend that always has one to lend, too. Plus, extra points if you pick a larger, fast charging option that can also easily power your laptop, tablet, or other devices. While I kept a duplicate of the Apple iPhone cord and block, this 100W fast charger from Anker is a great pick, and it comes with both the cable and block for just $30.
Anker chargers have a good reputation among customers on Reddit, and current ZDNET staff writer Allison Murray personally uses this setup to charge her own MacBook.
Yes, I know there's already a wireless headphone option on this list, and you may think that wired earbuds are outdated. I'm here to tell you that while they aren't as advanced as wireless earbud options, they are still a great item to have stashed in your college backpack. From one recent college student to another: There's going to be a time when you forget your wireless earbuds, they're having connection issues, you lose one of them, or you forget to charge them. Trust me: it will happen.
These wired earbuds were initially purchased for online classes during COVID-19, but they have saved me more time than I can count. I still keep this pair in my work bag and use them for nearly every Zoom meeting. They feature a microphone, fit comfortably in my ears, and are under $10. Plus, I found that people bothered me less when I tried to study if I wore these. Get a cheap pair of wired earbuds and store them in your bag; they won't disappoint you.
Some Reddit users recommended the Jib wired earbuds as a good basic pair, and others also lauded other Skullcandy options for their affordability, sound, and practicality.
Why should you trust me?
I test, review, and scout the best deals on tech for a living, from MagSafe accessories and iPhone battery packs to iPad gear and beyond. I have the unique opportunity to try out new tech accessories daily and incorporate them into my daily routine and lifestyle. But before I could do that, I was a college student (just nine months ago).
For this particular article, I included the tech items I always kept in my backpack when going to class or out to study. And for my alternative selections, if I hadn't tested a product myself, I sought out a ZDNET expert who had. I considered price, quality, everyday function, practicality, and more to curate this list, and while my school bag was always full, these five products always had a home in my backpack.
While there are tons of other tech products I could've convincingly written about and recommended you buy for yourself or a student you know, these are truly the top five things that I used every day of college, and I have already recommended tons of times over—both here at ZDNET and in my personal life.
What tech do I really need for college or university?
The tech you or a student you know may need for their tenure in college or university will differ due to many factors such as degree programs, what the college provides, individual budgets, and much more. Based on my own experiences, I can say that the bare minimum items for college tech certainly include a laptop and earbuds (either wired or wireless). Of course, you'll need a charger for your laptop (which is included with a purchase of one), but most other items beyond those two are nice to have luxuries or great suggestions to have on hand for those interested in simplifying the stress of college just a little.
Other popular tech purchases for college students can include TVs, tablets, iPads, phones, headphones or earbuds, chargers and accessories, gaming systems, smartwatches, electric scooters, speakers, and more.
Are there apps or subscriptions helpful for college students?
If you want to get or gift a college student something unique, consider subscriptions for learning apps and websites or streaming platforms for entertainment. These might include apps or websites such as Calm, Quizlet, Grammarly, Duolingo, Adobe Creative Cloud, LinkedIn, and more. You can also consider entertainment options like Hulu, Netflix, Spotify, Apple Music, and more, many of which offer student discounts with a verified student email address.