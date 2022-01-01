Customize your tech career path for just $80 -- no computer experience required

StackCommerce

Whether you have some type of tech skills or none whatsoever, you can customize the path that suits you best for a lucrative tech career with the self-paced courses in The 2022 Complete CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle.

Complete beginners can dive right into "CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61)", which will take you from computer basics all the way to actual IT entry-level skills. But if you have even the slightest computer experience, you can start with "CompTIA A+ (220-1001/220-1002)" and get a certification that will qualify you for lucrative tech jobs all by itself. Experienced project managers can also get one with the skills learned in "CompTIA Project+ (PK0-004)". The rest of the courses require some skills and experience, but you have lifetime access, so you can take each as you're ready.

You can learn what you need for a Linux certification from "CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)" or gain cloud skills that are always in demand to pass that certification exam with "CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-003)". The bundle has two courses to help you earn important networking certifications, "CompTIA Network+ (N10-007)" and "CompTIA Network+ (N10-008)", as well as another two that will help you to get credentials to work with servers: CompTIA Server+ (SK0-004) "CompTIA Server+ (SK0-005)".

And if you are intrigued by the possibility of getting elite cybersecurity positions, you'll learn how to perform all of the core security functions required for an IT security career in "CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601)", and together with the networking courses, it will qualify you to take "CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002)" which demonstrates the practical application of security tools and best practices.

You'll learn all about ethical hacking and penetration testing in "CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)" and "CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002)". Risk management, cryptographic concepts, and more are covered in "CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)", while "CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-004)" will teach you the security solutions used in complex environments and much more.

iCollege has offered a wide variety of tech courses since 2003 and is trusted for career training by Fortune 500 companies. Since these tech skills are all well-suited to remote work, they are perfect for today's socially distanced circumstances. But you may want to make your video interactions stand out among the crowd of job competitors.

