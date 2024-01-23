Prep for CompTIA certification with this $65 bundle

Save hundreds extra on these CompTIA courses. StackSocial

Studying to become a certified IT professional can be a little tricky without the proper guidance. If you're serious about pursuing a career in the field, seeking certification with CompTIA is one of your best bets for proving yourself to potential employers. Before signing up to take an exam, you will want to educate yourself as well as possible, and we have a deal to help.

Through Jan. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get The Complete 2024 CompTIA Course Super Bundle by IDUNOVA on sale for just $65.

Among the fifteen courses and 260+ hours of content featured in this bundle, CompTIA Fundamentals+ sets the stage. It's designed to give students a base knowledge of IT infrastructure, databases, software development, computer hardware, and more.

This course and all of the other ones featured in this bundle are taught by instructors from IDUNOVA, which is an IT training service with over twenty years of experience helping students learn tech and prepare for careers. The rest of the bundle goes on to cover CompTIA topics in relation to various subjects like the cloud, Linux, servers, project management, and more.

Don't waste any more time wondering about a career in IT. During this limited-time price drop, getting your feet wet and learning what it will take is remarkably affordable.

