'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.
While the Black Friday frenzy is underway, it's also a great time to pick up some learning language software. So if you're motivated to make personal strides in familiar or foreign fields, StackSkills Unlimited and Rosetta Stone pack plenty to consider. Right now, you can get them bundled together for only $127 -- their lowest bundle price ever.
Also: All the best Black Friday 2022 deals
Hundreds of top-rated e-learning instructors can help you craft the most valued skills of an evolving employment market, and you can pair those 1,000-plus courses with the proven language-learning app Rosetta Stone. The award-winning software covers two dozen languages: If you want to enjoy the benefits of becoming multilingual, you can learn Spanish, French, Italian, German, Chinese, Japanese, and more.
This curated bundle includes StackSkills Unlimited, featuring classes led by more than 350 experts and a Trustpilot rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.
Lessons span from cryptocurrency and information technology to business, fitness, and plenty of other potentially rewarding endeavors to explore.
Additionally, webinars and certifications are offered with StackSkills Unlimited, so you'll stay up to speed on subjects that matter most to you. Better yet, a far-ranging collection is ever-expanding, with 50 fresh courses each month.
Along with StackSkills Unlimited, Rosetta Stone presents an array of linguistic possibilities for future travel plans. Trusted by notable organizations such as NASA and TripAdvisor, Rosetta Stone's assortment of interactive lessons comes complete with instant-feedback speech-recognition technology that you can access across devices. As someone who's been recently learning Danish, I've found this is a great tool for learning a new language.
Lifetime access to these learning resources costs nearly $1,800 when purchased individually, but you can purchase the comprehensive Rosetta Stone plus StackSkills Unlimited package for $127 using code ROSETTA. Take advantage of this discounted bundle during this 48-hours only event.