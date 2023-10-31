This data science certification bundle is only $50 right now

Get this data science learning bundle for only $50 StackSocial

We live in a time when data is analyzed and sold and put at the center of so much business. Learning how to handle and study data can make you a valued and qualified professional who is useful to virtually every industry. If this is of interest to you, then this limited-time savings opportunity might be as well. This Excel, VBA, and data science training bundle is on sale for just $50, a savings of 88% through Nov. 9.

This in-depth bundle features 13 courses and over 50 hours of content on each of the subjects in its name and many more related topics. The first course in the bundle --Introduction to Excel -- features an hour's worth of content spread across six lessons. This simple, beginner-level course shows you the basics of Excel and some of the fundamental functions of the widely useful program. This course and others are taught by instructors from Mammoth Interactive which produces games for XBOX and smartphones and offers e-learning experiences like this.

The bundle goes on to explore a wide range of topics in these additional courses, some of which include: Web Automation with Selenium Python, Data Science with Stocks, Excel & Machine Learning, Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners, Excel VBA, Excel Financial Analysis, Python for Absolute Beginners & All Ages, and more.

Get this Excel, VBA, and data science course bundle on sale for just $50 through Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.