Best Visa card 2022: Top Visa credit cards for your wallet

Alliant Visa Signature Credit CardBest for cashback
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit CardBest for travel
Chase Sapphire Preferred CardBest for bonus rewards
Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit CardBest for small businesses
OpenSky Secured Visa Credit CardBest for bad credit
It is hard to go anywhere without seeing the Visa logo. The credit card logo is proudly displayed in most retail shops and on websites, and many consumers have at least one Visa credit card in their wallets. However, with so many credit cards to choose from, it can be difficult to determine which is the best Visa credit card for your family.
We can help.
Based on our thorough analysis and review of real consumer reviews, these are the best Visa credit cards for 2022.
With the Alliant Visa Signature Credit Card, rewards are unlimited. Tiered rewards are based on each calendar quarter; to qualify for Tier One, you must spend up to $1,000 in purchases, and you will receive 2.5% cashback. If you spend more than $10,000 in a single quarter, you will not get the 1% bonus. However, there is an unlimited 1.5% cashback on all purchases, regardless of the tier.
The APR depends on Prime rates, plus a margin of 8.99% to 18.99%, and can fluctuate based on market conditions. They currently begin at 12.24% for qualified customers. To help you save money, there are no foreign transaction fees and no annual fee, plus Visa's $0 fraud liability guarantee and personal identity theft protection.
Pros
- Multiple benefits
- Unlimited rewards
- No annual or foreign transaction fees
Cons
- No intro offer
- Good credit required
- Not designed for big spenders
The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card gives generous perks if you can qualify for it because this card generally requires excellent credit. You get unlimited rewards that include 5x miles on all Capital One Travel hotel and rental car bookings. You will also receive 2x miles on all other purchases. As a new member, you will receive 60,000 bonus miles after $3,000 in purchases within the first three months. Enjoy extra amenities with two free visits to the Capital One Lounge each year, plus a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. Your Venture card also comes with extra perks, like 24-hour travel support, travel accident insurance, and an extended warranty on purchases you make with your credit card.
There are no foreign transaction fees, but you will have to pay an annual fee of $95 each year. It is easy to purchase through Capital One Shopping and Capital One Travel when it comes time to redeem your rewards.
Pros
- Introductory bonus
- Extra travel perks
- No foreign transaction fees
Cons
- Excellent credit required
- Not for the occasional traveler
- Annual fee
The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card takes it up a notch with premium benefits that will have you questioning what you ever did without them. New cardholders start off strong right off the bat with 60,000 points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first three months of having the card. It has a value of $750 when you redeem your points through Chase Ultimate Rewards. There are also rotating categories that give 25% more value when you redeem them.
There is an annual $50 statement credit that you can use toward hotel stays. Plus, you get 10% more bonus points based on your annual earnings at year's end. You will earn 5x the points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards, excluding your $50 Anniversary Hotel Credit. There are also 3x points on dining, including your dine-in, takeout, and delivery orders. With the exception of Target, Walmart, and wholesale clubs, your online grocery purchases will earn your 3x the points, as well. You will also receive 2x points on other travel not booked through Chase, plus 1x the points for all other purchases.
Pros
- Sign-up bonus
- Premium benefits
- Flexible redemption
Cons
- No introductory APR
- Best rewards through Chase
- Annual fee
The Ink Business Preferred Credit Card is specifically designed to help companies earn rewards from the regular purchases they make every day. Businesses receive 100,000 bonus points when you spend $15,000 within your first three months of having the card. It is a bonus worth $1,000 in cashback or even more with a value of $1,250 when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Regular rewards are generous and include 3x the points on your first $150,000 spent in several business-related categories, including shipping, advertising, internet, phone, cable, and travel. All other purchases merit one point per dollar. Points never expire, and you have the option of redeeming for cash back, gift cards, or travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards for 25% more value.
There is a variable APR of 15.99% - 20.99%, combined with an annual fee of $95. Extra business-friendly services like fraud and purchase protection and free additional employee cards when you need them are included. You can even set limits for each employee card to ensure you make those financial budgets.
Pros
- Intro offer
- No foreign transaction fee
- Bonus categories
Cons
- Annual fee applies
- No intro APR
- High transfer and advance fees
The OpenSky Secured Visa Credit Card is perfect for bad credit and works as a starter credit card for no credit because no credit check is required. It is designed to meet your everyday needs and includes all the regular benefits of a Visa credit card, including fraud and purchase protection.
Your credit limit is determined by the deposit you pay upfront as a secured credit card. OpenSky allows for credit cards between $200 and $3,000, depending on how much you put down. There is a reasonable 17.39% APR, which is much lower than other credit cards for poor credit.
Pros
- No credit check
- New or poor credit accepted
- Reasonable APR
Cons
- Requires deposit
- No intro APR
- No rewards
How did we choose these credit cards?
There are many bank partners that issue Visa credit cards, and they can all vary significantly in the terms and benefits that they offer. We consider several factors in our search for the best Visa credit cards, including these:
APR: A credit card's APR is important because it determines how much interest you will pay on each purchase. Our analysis includes not only any introductory or promotional APRs but also the ones you will face when the promo period ends.
Rewards: Many credit cards offer special rewards, such as travel miles or cashback, when you spend a certain amount. It is important to consider both any starter rewards you may receive and any regular, ongoing rewards that do not have an expiration date.
Approval: We consider the approval process, including credit score and application process to determine how likely you are to be approved for each of the best credit cards.
Before you choose a credit card, we highly recommend shopping and comparing multiple credit cards in order to find the best Visa credit card for you.
Which is the right card for you?
To help you find the right Visa credit card for you, these are expert suggestions from our team of ZDNet experts.
Choose this product...
If you want...
Alliant Visa Signature Credit Card
Flat-rate cashback rewards
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Flexible travel rewards
Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
Bonus travel and dining rewards
Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
Business travel perks
OpenSky Secured Visa Credit Card
To rebuild credit
Is Visa a card issuer?
Visa is a popular payment network that works with several banks to issue cards. It is the banks that issue your Visa credit card, not Visa itself.
What are Visa benefits?
Visa subscribes to three credit card tiers: Traditional, Visa Signature, and Visa Infinite. The benefits that you receive depend on which tier you fill in with Visa's credit cards. Among Visa's rewards are fraud protection, travel perks, and Concierge service.
What is the best Visa credit card?
The best Visa credit card depends on your specific needs. Before choosing the right Visa credit card for you, carefully consider your spending habits and which rewards will best meet your lifestyle.
Are there alternative cards worth considering?
In our search for the best Visa credit cards, we came across some great options. These are some other Visa credit cards that may be worthy of your consideration:
Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card: Enjoy customizable cashback rewards
Capital One Spark Cash Plus: Cashback for small businesses
Chase Freedom Unlimited: Best for bonus categories
Chase Sapphire Reserve: Premium travel perks
PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature Card: Great for gas
U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card: Best for low interest
