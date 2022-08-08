Investing in stocks can be an incredibly lucrative opportunity, but first, you need the vehicle to do it. There are many stock apps out there, but not all of them may give you the tools and resources you need to make the types of trades you want. That is where we come in.
We've rounding up the best stock apps available in 2022 so you can make trading easy.
Features: Compatible with your phone, tablet, and Apple Watch | View up to 7 years of tax documents | Integrated charts
TD Ameritrade makes it easy to access your account with several tools to help. You can view your account history, as well as any orders, balances, and positions that you have. It comes equipped with invaluable resources like quotes in real-time and integrated charts to help you increase your portfolio. You have complete control with the ability to create watch lists with price alerts that you can customize based on the types of trades that you want to make.
To help you better understand the market, check out the 24/7 news cycle with reports from professional analysts and daily updates to keep you in tune with changing trends. You can also view up to seven years of tax documents and up to ten years of statements.
Features: Compatible with Apple, Android, and Apple Watch devices, as well as most tablets | Money transfers | Check deposits
E*Trade has been a leader in mobile trading for quite some time, offering its award-winning E*TRADE Mobile App. There is only mobile-based trading, but it helps keep costs down, which E*Trade passes on to the customer. There are no commissions for online U.S.-listed stocks, EFTs, and options. That makes it easy to invest in different financial products, like stocks, options, EFTs, and mutual funds.
When it comes time to manage your cash, you have the option of money transfers, check deposits, and even Bill Pay to simplify your life further. To improve your investing strategies, there are a ton of resources available, such as news, third-party research, and even Bloomberg TV.
Features: App Store and Google Play | Trade currencies | Mobile check deposit
Interactive Brokers is another app designed to help with trading, allowing you to trade stocks, bonds, options, and futures. You can even trade currencies, making it fit for international use. If you plan on making large transactions, it is a simple matter to provide pre-authorization for $1,000 or more, so you do not slow down your trades.
When you download the IBKR Mobile App, you also receive access to all sorts of resources like cutting-edge research; an option spread grid, and the Order Entry Wheel, plus other tools to help you along. You can also benefit from Mobile Check Deposit, getting your funds into your account that much faster so you can make the trades, you need when you want.
Features: App Store and Google Play | Commission-free crypto trades | 24/7 customer service
Robinhood has long been associated with trading, offering the ability to trade stocks, options, and EFTs with no commission fees. Also, Robinhood's crypto trades are commission-free, making it an excellent selection when looking for the best cryptocurrency apps. You have the ability to choose from a number of leading cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE). If you are just getting started, Robinhood allows for fractional shares that begin with just a $1 requirement to get the ball rolling. There is also 24/7 customer service with live support in case you hit a snag and need some help.
Features: iOS and Android devices | No fees or commissions | Customizable charts
Webull gives you all the choices for trading with zero commissions. It also skips the contract fees commonly associated with options. If you have a brokerage account or IRA, there are no fees there, either. The absence of fees makes this a fantastic choice for regular investors who trade heavily and favor a fee-less trading model. Fractional shares are a possibility here with a $5 minimum, plus there are commission-free trades for foreign stocks.
Also available from Webull is cryptocurrency, which is available at just a $1 minimum to get started. Trades are available for popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ethereum (ETH). Before you begin investing and even after, there is help available in the form of real-time data, research, and indicators. It includes the option for customizable charts for a more personalized look at your investments.
Thanks to its full suite of services and resources, TD Ameritrade is our pick for the best stock app. Price alerts and watch lists simplify the process of trading with personal and tax document access to round out an already attractive package.
App
iOS rating
Android rating
TD Ameritrade
4.5
3.6
E*Trade
4.6
4.1
Interactive Brokers
3.7
2.9
Robinhood
4.2
3.8
Webull
4.7
4.4
With so many choices, it can be confusing to decipher which is the right stock app for you. We can help with expert recommendations.
Choose this product...
If you...
TD Ameritrade
Want a well-rounded stock app with extra resources
E*Trade
Are an experienced trader looking to make mid-tier investments
Interactive Brokers
Want a stock app that doesn't limit your location
Robinhood
Want a beginner-friendly app to get you started investing
Webull
Trade regularly
To find the best stock apps, we consider a number of factors.
Type of investments: Whether you are trading stocks or diving into cryptocurrency, it is important to consider what kinds of investments you can make through each app, so you can do the type of investing you want.
Account requirements: Minimums may apply, limiting your access to some stocks or investments.
Fees: Fees can quickly cut into your profit, so we look for stock apps with low or zero commission fees.
Support: Some apps like Robinhood offer 24/7 customer service, which can come in handy if you have any difficulties.
We also consider user ratings to ensure that investors are happy with the services that each stock app provides.
The best stock apps are generally free to download but may vary in the type and amount of fees that you need to pay for using the service. Look out for commission fees, which can quickly add up.
Investing apps allow you to use a financial service, such as Interactive Brokers or Webull, to make trades and grow your portfolio while on the go.
