Today only: Save 50% on H&R Block's tax software at Best Buy

Save 50% on H&R Block's tax software packages at Best Buy today.

The 2024 tax filing season is already underway, and if you're looking to do-it-yourself this year, now is a great time to snag savings on tax software.

H&R Block offers several software packages to make filing your taxes simple and easy. In fact, it's ZDNET's runner-up choice for best tax software of 2024.

H&R Block offers four different filing plans: Free, which covers simple returns, students, unemployment income, W-2 employees, and child tax credit forms; Deluxe, which covers everything the Free version does as well as more complex tax situations, like health savings accounts, real estate taxes, and mortgage interest ($35 plus $37 per state filed); Premium ($65 plus $37 per state filed), which covers everything Deluxe covers, plus simple investment reporting tools; and Self-Employed ($85 plus $37 per state filed), which offers simple income reporting to accurately report your business's profits and losses.

The Deluxe, Premium, and Self-Employed options also come with an AI Tax Assist feature to connect filers with a generative AI bot that the company says can help them troubleshoot common filing issues before they have to call up an expert.

And right now, Best Buy is offering four software bundles for Windows and Mac OS at 50% off, saving you up to $45: Premium 2023, Deluxe + State 2023, Deluxe 2023, and Premium & Business 2023.

But don't wait, these software deals will end today, as they are on sale for one day only as a part of Best Buy's deal of the day promotion.