'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Today only: Save 50% on H&R Block's tax software at Best Buy
The 2024 tax filing season is already underway, and if you're looking to do-it-yourself this year, now is a great time to snag savings on tax software.
H&R Block offers several software packages to make filing your taxes simple and easy. In fact, it's ZDNET's runner-up choice for best tax software of 2024.
Also: The best free tax software
H&R Block offers four different filing plans: Free, which covers simple returns, students, unemployment income, W-2 employees, and child tax credit forms; Deluxe, which covers everything the Free version does as well as more complex tax situations, like health savings accounts, real estate taxes, and mortgage interest ($35 plus $37 per state filed); Premium ($65 plus $37 per state filed), which covers everything Deluxe covers, plus simple investment reporting tools; and Self-Employed ($85 plus $37 per state filed), which offers simple income reporting to accurately report your business's profits and losses.
Also: The best tax software you can buy
The Deluxe, Premium, and Self-Employed options also come with an AI Tax Assist feature to connect filers with a generative AI bot that the company says can help them troubleshoot common filing issues before they have to call up an expert.
And right now, Best Buy is offering four software bundles for Windows and Mac OS at 50% off, saving you up to $45: Premium 2023, Deluxe + State 2023, Deluxe 2023, and Premium & Business 2023.
But don't wait, these software deals will end today, as they are on sale for one day only as a part of Best Buy's deal of the day promotion.