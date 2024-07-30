'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best college tech you can buy, according to recent grads
Shopping for college can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to tech. But ZDNET has the inside scoop on all the best college tech gear because we've been there and done that -- some of us several times over. Our team isn't just full of experts on top tech like laptops, smartphones, earbuds, and mobile accessories. We also have several recent college grads from all over the country on staff, making us even more uniquely qualified to recommend the best in college tech.
Also: I graduated college last year and these are the 5 essentials you actually need
Whether our editors are a few years removed from campus life or just walked across the graduation stage, we've got plenty of college experiences here at ZDNET -- from New York City campuses to some of the biggest schools in the SEC. Here are our expert picks for the best college tech you can buy this back-to-school season.
While they aren't as advanced as wireless earbud options, a pair of wired earbuds is a great item to have stashed in your college backpack. From one recent college student to another: there's going to be a time when you forget your wireless earbuds, they're having connection issues, you lose one of them, or you forget to charge them. Trust me, it will happen.
Also: The best wired earbuds you can buy
I initially purchased these wired earbuds for online classes during COVID-19, but they have saved me more times than I can count. I still keep this pair in my work bag and use them for nearly every Zoom meeting. They feature a microphone and an AUX connection, fit comfortably in my ears, and are under $10. Trust me on this: Get a cheap pair of wired earbuds and store them in your bag; they will come to your aid eventually.
If you're heading off to college, you already know a laptop is essential. The MacBook Air M3 is our pick for overall best laptop for college. Its portable, sleek form factor matches the impressive performance that's pro enough for any student.
Available in a 13-inch and 15-inch display, the Air is as thin as it is light and can be slipped into any backpack or bag without weighing you down. The MacBook Air M3 is also eligible for an Apple educational discount, perfect for students on a budget looking to save on a new machine.
Review: M3 MacBook Air review: Apple's AI computer for the masses has arrived
The M3 Air's 18 hours of battery life is also some of the best, removing the need to vie for outlets while on campus. But it all comes down to this laptop's performance. The M3 chip's 16-core neural engine future-proofs it with AI readiness, while the option to load it with a plethora of storage provides plenty of space to stick with you during your time at university.
There's nothing worse than being out and about on campus and having your phone die. If you're not prepared, you risk going without your cell. A portable charger solves this problem and ensures you always have a boost for your phone's battery. This one from Anker features a foldable USB-C or Lightning port, is uber-portable, and is very affordable. Since graduating, my little charger remains in my work backpack for the same reasons as it did in college, and I've even purchased another charger for my purse.
Also: This Anker USB-C power bank solved my biggest problem with portable chargers
Although not the newest Air in the lineup, this lightweight tablet can do everything -- including taking notes for college (plus, it's ZDNET's pick for best iPad for college). Compatible with the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen), the iPad Air makes it easy to take notes in class and watch seminars virtually if needed. Apple's products are largely customizable, and this is no different: You can opt for one of five colors and get more or less storage depending on your needs.
Also: The best iPads for college
In addition, you can also equip your iPad to use cellular data if Wi-Fi doesn't feel sufficient for classes. For students who might need to use their tablets while on the go often, a cellular data plan ensures you can always get online access. ZDNET editor Allison Jewell says an iPad is perfect for comfortably maximizing online textbooks and courseware. "Most of my textbooks were virtual, and it made for easier accessibility than reading them on my desktop," she says.
Review: iPad Air (2022): So good I almost regret buying my iPad Pro
One of the best perks of being a student is using your status to score discounts and savings. With this Spotify Premium and Hulu streaming bundle, you can save $13/month and get your first month free by verifying your student status at an accredited university.
Terms: Free for 1 month, then $5.99 per month after. Offer currently includes access to Hulu (With Ads) plan, subject to eligibility. Offer available only to students at an accredited higher education institution who haven't tried Premium before. Terms apply.