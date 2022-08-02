/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office

3 flat tire tech tricks all cyclists needs to know

Bike flats got you down? These are the three things you need to keep on hand to fix them fast.
adrian-kingsley-hughes.jpg
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on

I've recently started riding an e-bike. E-bikes are great. They combine the fun of cycling with the even bigger fun of not having to struggle to go up hills if you're not a strong cyclist.  

Also: The best electric bikes for commuting

And it's a lot of fun to jump on the bike and head out on an adventure. But there's one thing that all cyclists worry about -- and that's a flat tire.

Getting a flat tire on a pedal bike is a pain, but getting a flat on an e-bike is even worse. The extra weight of an e-bike, along with the extra range that the motor allows means that you could be hoofing it back home miles if something goes wrong.

This is why I've taken multiple steps to reduce the chances of them happening when I'm cycling.

First off, there's prevention.

1. Puncture prevention
img-7409

My first line of defense is adding a compound in my tires called Slime Tube Sealant (there's also a version for bike tires that don't have an inner tube). This is a mix composed of fibers, binders, and proprietary clogging agents and the idea is that as soon as you get a puncture, this oozes out of the hole and creates a plug.

Slime can instantly seal punctures in your tubes up to 1/8" (3mm), and I've used this in the past with good effect.

It can be a bit of a mess to get the Slime into the tubes (you have to remove the valve and squeeze it into the tube), but once it's in there you pump up the tires, you're good to go.

One bottle is good for two tires.

It offers cheap yet really effective protection against punctures.

View now at Amazon

Next up, for when my first line of defense doesn't work, I need a puncture repair kit.

2. Puncture repair
img-7406

This is nothing like the puncture repair kits of the olden days, where you have to mess about with smelly adhesives and wait ages for the glue to set. 

The tire levers in this pack are used to get the tire off the rim, and then you roughen up the area of the tube where it's leaking with the little scuffer, and then slap on a patch and you're ready to go.

Not sure where the tube is leaking? Feel around with your fingers, or use water and look for the bubbles!

View now at Amazon

Finally, I need something to inflate the tires.

3. Inflating tires
img-7409

Sometimes you find yourself with a puncture that you can't repair, and in that case you need a way to keep the tire inflated to get you home. Or maybe you've patched up the hole and you're now ready to get on your way.

I carry a CO2 inflator with 25g CO2 canisters. 

You thread the CO2 cartridges onto the inflater, screw the inflater onto the valve, and turn the knob to allow the CO2 into the tire. 

And you're done. 

You can calculate from the size of the gas canister and the size of your bike's tire how much pressure a single cartridge will give you. For my e-bike with touring tires, a single 25g cartridge gives me the right pressure to get me home.

These are smaller, quicker, less hassle, and much more convenient than carrying an old-fashioned bike pump.

View now at Amazon 25g threaded CO2 cartridges

While not needed to fix most tire problems, if you need to change the tire or tube on the road, it's a good idea to have some basic tools.

Tools
img-7411

Sometimes you need to do some running repairs, so having a few basic tools can make all the difference.

I've found having a small folding tool can cover most eventualities. 

The Topeak Mini 20 Pro has pretty much all the tools you'll ever need to carry out repairs on the roadside or the trail.

View now at Amazon

More how-tos

Show Comments

Related

The best MacBook deals right now: Get a Mac for school
apple-macbook-pro-16-m1-max-14-16.jpg

The best MacBook deals right now: Get a Mac for school

Laptops
The 4 best iPad models of 2022
henry-ascroft-7ofnb7novjw-unsplash.jpg

The 4 best iPad models of 2022

Tablets
The 7 best Apple deals available right now: July 2022
apple-hq-logo.jpg

The 7 best Apple deals available right now: July 2022

Laptops