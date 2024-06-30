A Costco Gold Star membership is just $40 right now

A new Costco membership comes with a free $20 gift card right now. StackSocial

Thinking about joining Costco? Now is a great time: When you buy a one-year Gold Star membership through Stack Social, you'll get a $20 gift card, totally free. That essentially cuts down your membership cost to just $40 for the year. (If you prefer the top-tier Costco Executive Gold Star membership, you can get a $40 gift card right now with your membership, too.)

This deal is only open to new Costco members, or those whose memberships have been expired for more than 18 months. It's also only available to US and Puerto Rico customers. While you can purchase a maximum of two memberships, there's a limit of one per household -- so you can keep one, and gift the other. (You can get an additional card for a member of the same household who is over age 18 included, however.)

I bought this Costco deal myself in November 2023 and can vouch for it. The redemption process was easy: You purchase and redeem the membership online, and pick up your card in any Costco warehouse at the customer service counter (just be prepared to have a photo taken for your card, which I was not). To get your $20 gift card, you enter your email at the time of redemption. My gift card arrived via email within two weeks, and I had the option to scan it on my phone or print it out to use at the store, or online.

Costco has over 800 locations worldwide -- find a warehouse near you here. You can also shop online. Costco members can find everything from groceries to household necessities to electronics to a pharmacy, and more. Members will also get savings on Costco Services, including the Costco Gas Station and Costco Tire Center, and others that can connect you with auto and home insurance, pet insurance, and identity protection. Costco offers travel deals as well, including resort packages and cruises.

Don't miss this deal on a one-year Costco Gold Star membership plus a $20 gift card.

When will this deal expire? Your membership purchase must be redeemed by June 30, 2024 to qualify for this promotion. Stack Social encourages those who purchase to redeem within 30 days.