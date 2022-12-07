'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
With remote and hybrid working options now so firmly entrenched in the workplace that job vacancy postings often mention what is on offer, many of us have converted unused spaces into home offices to cater to work demands.
Beyond a PC, laptop, smartphone, and potentially a camera, however, a huge variety of accessories is on the market that can make your setup more productive and efficient.
The Adonit Nest 7-in-1 Hub, which offers a range of connectivity ports through one USB point, is one such gadget -- and is currently on sale. Normally retailing for $80, Adonit is offering 19% off during the holiday sales, bringing the cost down to $65.
Working from home, you may have to deal with different PC systems, monitors, portable storage devices, and peripherals. This can create a mess of wires and confusion on your desk, but investing in a hub can reduce clutter and make your workflow less complicated.
The Adonit Nest 7-in-1 Hub, a 7-in-1 USB connectivity point, is one such device. The hub connects to your PC or laptop via a USB C port and turns this port into seven different connectivity points.
The hub offers two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI connector, an Ethernet port, an SD card reader, a microSD card slot, and one USB-C charging port. The HDMI connector has a resolution output of up to 4K at 60Hz.
The discount is applied at checkout.
