'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This $320 AnkerMake M5C 3D printer is a deal you shouldn't miss
I recently upgraded from the AnkerMake M5 to the M5C, and I'm loving it. It's an amazing 3D printer, and now you can pick it up for $319.
Also: The best Black Friday deals available right now
There's a lot to like about this printer. It's a bit smaller and a lot quieter than its predecessor, and is built to output 3D prints at high speed and high resolution. Despite the size, it can output prints up to 220×220×250 mm, which is more than enough for most of us.
It can handle a wide variety of filaments like PLA, PETG, ABS, TPU, and PLA-CF (Carbon Fiber).
It's also simpler to use The shift away to being able to control it entirely with an app rather than needing to lean into the 3D printer's enclosure and and faff about with a touchscreen makes much more sense to me.
Read the review: AnkerMake M5C
The M5C also includes AnkerMake's PowerBoost 2.0 technology for enhanced motion control and rapid printing speeds of up to 500 mm/s, with acceleration of up to 5000 mm/s². The aluminum alloy base provides stability and reduces machine jitter, which allows for 0.1 mm printing precision, even at high speeds.
The AnkerMake M5C is a great 3D printer, but if you want one with a slightly larger build volume, this Black Friday you can get a whopping $300 off the AnkerMake M5 which can handle builds up to 235×235×250 mm.
There's never been a better time to get into 3D printing!