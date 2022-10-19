'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Following what appeared to be the successful launch of Amazon's Early Prime Access Sale and ahead of the Black Friday shopping event, due to take place next month, Amazon is offering discounts on the 2021 Apple iPad Pro range.
The cheapest on offer is the Apple iPad Pro 2021 with Wi-Fi (only) and a 12.9" display. The standard retail price is $1099, but you can take advantage of a $200 discount, or 18%, bringing the cost down to $899 for a limited time.
The discount and overall price tag of the 2021 Apple iPad Pro on Amazon depends on the specifications you're looking for. The cheapest model comes in silver and is Wi-Fi only, with an Apple M1 processor, 128GB SSD storage, a 12.9" Liquid Retina XDR display, and both 12MP and 10MP cameras.
Over 20 different Apple iPad Pro models are included in Amazon's sale (keeping in mind color choices and whether or not you want Wi-Fi-only or cellular). Prices range from $899 to $1799. The most expensive iPad Pro 2021 model comes with Wi-Fi and cellular and 1TB SSD storage. This model is being offered with a $200 discount or 10% off.
You can also elect to pay for AppleCare+, the tech giant's extended warranty and repair plan.
The sell-off comes just after Apple announced a "complete redesign" of the flagship tablet range, including the new M2 processor and Apple Pencil updates. Apple's new 2022 iPad Pros will be released later this month.