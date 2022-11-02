'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Black Friday has moved from one major shopping day ahead of the holidays to a week-long affair in recent years. In 2022, we're seeing an interesting shift from US retailers looking to cash in on the trend -- a move toward far-longer sales events and pre-Black Friday deals.
A deal we've come across ahead of Black Friday is for the ASUS VivoBook Pro. Available at Newegg for $999, this is $400 (28%) off the laptop's typical retail price of $1399.
The ASUS VivoBook Pro is a work-ready laptop sporting high tech specifications and one that will likely last you for years to come.
Read on: 12 solid laptops for everyone on your holiday list (including one for $99)
This laptop is equipped with a 16" WQXGA+ OLED (3840 x 2400) display, an Intel Core i7 processor (up to 4.8Ghz), 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics, and 1TB SSD storage.
In addition, the ASUS VivoBook Pro comes with Windows 11 Pro and a complimentary 3-month Adobe Creative Cloud subscription.
The laptop is marketed toward gamers, further enticed due to the device's dual-fan cooling system, however, the VivoBook Pro will also suit office and hybrid workers.
Also: The best Windows laptops: Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, LG, and Surface notebooks compared