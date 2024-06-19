'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Beat the heat with this Whirlpool portable AC for over $200 off at Lowe's
With so many areas of the United States experiencing extreme heat, it is essential to stay cool indoors to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Lowe's is offering an 8,0000BTU Whirlpool portable air conditioner for $370, over $200 off.
This unit is rated for spaces up to 350 square feet. While this isn't powerful enough to cool your entire home or apartment, it's plenty of power to keep your bedroom, home office, or common spaces at comfortable temperatures. It even has a built-in dehumidifier, helping to remove up to 50 points of moisture per hour; drier air helps keep you cooler, as sweat can evaporate more quickly.
The unit features a control panel with three fan speeds and operating modes (fan only, cooling, and dehumidifying), letting you set and forget temperatures while you run errands or go to work. It also has a programmable timer, which automatically shuts off the unit after a set period to avoid cooling an empty room while you're not home and running up your electric bill.
When will this deal expire?
Lowe's is offering this deal until July 3rd, which may seem like plenty of time. However, with rising temperatures, you won't want to wait as stores may have limited stock at this price.