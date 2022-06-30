/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office

The 5 best air mattresses: Sleep comfortably

What is the best air mattress? ZDNet chose the EnerPlex Air Mattress. We researched and compared pricing, reviews, and features such as mattress height to determine the top air mattress as well as some other honorable mentions.
allison-murray-2.jpg
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on

Whether it's for an upcoming camping trip, unexpected guests, or as an in-between when you've just moved into a new place and don't have your furniture yet, sometimes you need a bed in a pinch. In these cases, it's handy to have an air mattress that provides a comfortable space to sleep.

Air mattresses sometimes receive a bad rap for not lasting long, and while that's the case for many, we've scoured the internet to find the best air mattresses that will last and are also comfortable to sleep on.

EnerPlex Air Mattress

Best air mattress overall
A blue and white air mattress in a living room setting
EnerPlex

Features: 13-18 inches of height | Puncture-resistant PVC | Oversized travel bag

The EnerPlex Air Mattress takes our top spot for the best air mattress since it is well-received by customers and is customizable to your comfort. Choose between 13, 16, or 18 inches of mattress height, Twin to King sizes, and a deflation valve lets you let out air to your preferred firmness/softness. It also includes a built-in pump that inflates the mattress in under two minutes.

Pros:

  • Two-year warranty
  • Deflation valve lets you customize firmness/softness
  • Built-in pump

Cons:

  • Pump can be loud 
View now at Amazon

Intex Prestige Airbed Mattress

Best budget air mattress
Woman laying on a green air mattress on her stomach holding a cup
Intex

Features: 10 inches of height | 8ft USB cord to connect to power source | Inflates in 5 minutes

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly price, Intex's High Prestige Airbed Mattress is a great option at just under $30. It also has a built-in pump that is super easy to handle -- simply plug the 8-foot cord into any USB power source, and you can inflate the mattress in about five minutes. For its price and its comfort, this is a great air mattress option.

Pros:

  • Lightweight
  • Built-in pump with extra long cord

Cons:

  • Lower height
View now at Walmart

SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress

Best air mattress splurge
Woman sleeping on her side on top of a blue and white air mattress
Amazon

Features: 18 inches of height | One-click internal pump | Thick, waterproof top

Those looking to splurge on a truly comfortable and durable air mattress should check out the SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress. It will stay inflated for days since it has 40 internal air coils for added durability and support. In addition, the one-click internal pump inflates in under four minutes. It also comes in a variety of sizes, including Twin XL.

Pros:

  • Extra thick top makes it more comfortable and lasts longer than other options
  • Quiet and quick built-in pump

Cons:

  • Most expensive option on this list
  • Short power cord 
View now at Amazon

SLEEPLUX Durable Inflatable Air Mattress

Best feature-rich air mattress
Couple sitting on an air mattress looking at a device
Amazon

Features: 22 inches of height | Storage bag and repair patch | One-year warranty

This air mattress provides a little more extra features than your average air mattress: it has a built-in USB charger so you can charge your phone directly from the inflated bed, a built-in pump, and a built-in pillow, so you don't have to bring pillows with you. In addition, SLEEPLUX says that this mattress retains 10% more internal pressure compared to traditional PVC beds, and it's also made up of three durable layers.

Pros:

  • Built-in USB port to charge your phone
  • Built-in pump and pillow
  • High mattress height

Cons:

  • Only two bed sizes to choose from
  • Queen size is actually closer to a Full 
View now at Amazon

REI Co-op Kingdom Insulated Air Bed

Best air mattress for camping
Product image of a grey air mattress
REI

Features: 6 inches of height | Queen | Included stuff sack

For any upcoming camping trips, this Kingdom Insulated Air Bed from REI is a great option that will be much more comfortable than sleeping on the bare floor of your tent. It has internal insulation with an R-value of 2.6 that helps keep you comfortable in temperatures as low as 40 degrees Fahrenheit. It also includes a separate pump, so you don't have to go out and buy one.  

Pros:

  • Lightweight for travel
  • Insulation helps keep you warm even on colder nights

Cons:

  • Since its height is so low, it's more prone to leaks, so be sure to set it up carefully 
View now at REI

What is the best air mattress?

The best air mattress is the EnerPlex Air Mattress since it comes in various heights and sizes, and you can customize your comfort level thanks to its separate deflation valve. Plus, its built-in pump is super handy. 

Air Mattress

Price

Mattress Height

Size Options

EnerPlex Air Mattress

$125

13, 16, or 18 inches

Twin, Full, Queen, or King

Intex High Prestige Airbed Mattress

$30

10 inches

Queen

SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress

$150

18 inches

Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, or King

SLEEPLUX Durable Inflatable Air Mattress

$73.12

15 or 22 inches

Twin or Queen

REI Kingdom Insulated Air Bed

$89.39

6 inches

Queen

Which air mattress is right for you?

While any of these air mattresses are great options, it ultimately comes down to what size mattress you want, what kind of mattress height you're looking for, if you prefer a built-in pump or a separate pump, and what price you're willing to spend.

Choose this air mattress...

If you want...

EnerPlex Air Mattress

The best overall option.

Intex High Prestige Airbed Mattress

A budget-friendly air mattress.

SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress

A comfortable and durable air mattress that's worth the splurge.

SLEEPLUX Durable Inflatable Air Mattress

An air mattress with extra features like a built-in phone charger and pillow.

REI Kingdom Insulated Air Bed

An air mattress that's fit for camping. 

How did we choose these air mattresses?

We chose these air mattresses after extensive research into the product category. We compared factors like pricing, reviews (both good and bad), different features that make each air mattress stand out, and the heights/size of each air mattress.

How long does an air mattress last?

Air mattresses can last anywhere from two to eight years when cared for and stored correctly. Always keep your air mattress away from sharp objects or pets with claws to prolong its life. If you don't take care of an air mattress properly, you'll most likely have to buy one or even two every year.

Be sure to see if your air mattress has a manufacturer's warranty so that in case it does puncture, you can get a replacement for free within the allotted time frame. 

Can air mattresses be used every day?

Although air mattresses provide a comfortable spot to sleep, they should not replace a bed entirely, and you should not sleep on an air mattress daily. Prolonged use of an air mattress can lead to back problems and stiffness

Are there alternative air mattresses worth considering?

Here are a few other options to look into:

Intex Dura-Beam Deluxe Comfort Plush Air Mattress

 $52.34 at Amazon

Beautyrest Sensalux Air Mattress

 $126 at Walmart

King Koil Luxury Queen Air Mattress

 $129.95 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

Show Comments

Related

Delta Air Lines just made an embarrassing announcement (you may be livid)
screen-shot-2022-06-22-at-3-50-54-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made an embarrassing announcement (you may be livid)

Business
US weather, climate forecasting is about to get way better
screen-shot-2017-09-07-at-1.jpg

US weather, climate forecasting is about to get way better

Innovation
Cybersecurity leaders are anticipating mass resignations within the year - here's why
cybersecurity

Cybersecurity leaders are anticipating mass resignations within the year - here's why

Security