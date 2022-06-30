Whether it's for an upcoming camping trip, unexpected guests, or as an in-between when you've just moved into a new place and don't have your furniture yet, sometimes you need a bed in a pinch. In these cases, it's handy to have an air mattress that provides a comfortable space to sleep.
Air mattresses sometimes receive a bad rap for not lasting long, and while that's the case for many, we've scoured the internet to find the best air mattresses that will last and are also comfortable to sleep on.
Features: 13-18 inches of height | Puncture-resistant PVC | Oversized travel bag
The EnerPlex Air Mattress takes our top spot for the best air mattress since it is well-received by customers and is customizable to your comfort. Choose between 13, 16, or 18 inches of mattress height, Twin to King sizes, and a deflation valve lets you let out air to your preferred firmness/softness. It also includes a built-in pump that inflates the mattress in under two minutes.
Pros:
Cons:
Features: 10 inches of height | 8ft USB cord to connect to power source | Inflates in 5 minutes
If you're looking for a more budget-friendly price, Intex's High Prestige Airbed Mattress is a great option at just under $30. It also has a built-in pump that is super easy to handle -- simply plug the 8-foot cord into any USB power source, and you can inflate the mattress in about five minutes. For its price and its comfort, this is a great air mattress option.
Pros:
Cons:
Features: 18 inches of height | One-click internal pump | Thick, waterproof top
Those looking to splurge on a truly comfortable and durable air mattress should check out the SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress. It will stay inflated for days since it has 40 internal air coils for added durability and support. In addition, the one-click internal pump inflates in under four minutes. It also comes in a variety of sizes, including Twin XL.
Pros:
Cons:
Features: 22 inches of height | Storage bag and repair patch | One-year warranty
This air mattress provides a little more extra features than your average air mattress: it has a built-in USB charger so you can charge your phone directly from the inflated bed, a built-in pump, and a built-in pillow, so you don't have to bring pillows with you. In addition, SLEEPLUX says that this mattress retains 10% more internal pressure compared to traditional PVC beds, and it's also made up of three durable layers.
Pros:
Cons:
Features: 6 inches of height | Queen | Included stuff sack
For any upcoming camping trips, this Kingdom Insulated Air Bed from REI is a great option that will be much more comfortable than sleeping on the bare floor of your tent. It has internal insulation with an R-value of 2.6 that helps keep you comfortable in temperatures as low as 40 degrees Fahrenheit. It also includes a separate pump, so you don't have to go out and buy one.
Pros:
Cons:
The best air mattress is the EnerPlex Air Mattress since it comes in various heights and sizes, and you can customize your comfort level thanks to its separate deflation valve. Plus, its built-in pump is super handy.
|
Air Mattress
|
Price
|
Mattress Height
Size Options
|
EnerPlex Air Mattress
|
$125
|
13, 16, or 18 inches
Twin, Full, Queen, or King
|
Intex High Prestige Airbed Mattress
|
$30
|
10 inches
Queen
|
SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress
|
$150
|
18 inches
Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, or King
|
SLEEPLUX Durable Inflatable Air Mattress
|
$73.12
|
15 or 22 inches
Twin or Queen
|
REI Kingdom Insulated Air Bed
|
$89.39
|
6 inches
Queen
While any of these air mattresses are great options, it ultimately comes down to what size mattress you want, what kind of mattress height you're looking for, if you prefer a built-in pump or a separate pump, and what price you're willing to spend.
|
Choose this air mattress...
If you want...
|
EnerPlex Air Mattress
The best overall option.
|
Intex High Prestige Airbed Mattress
A budget-friendly air mattress.
|
SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress
A comfortable and durable air mattress that's worth the splurge.
|
SLEEPLUX Durable Inflatable Air Mattress
An air mattress with extra features like a built-in phone charger and pillow.
|
REI Kingdom Insulated Air Bed
An air mattress that's fit for camping.
We chose these air mattresses after extensive research into the product category. We compared factors like pricing, reviews (both good and bad), different features that make each air mattress stand out, and the heights/size of each air mattress.
Air mattresses can last anywhere from two to eight years when cared for and stored correctly. Always keep your air mattress away from sharp objects or pets with claws to prolong its life. If you don't take care of an air mattress properly, you'll most likely have to buy one or even two every year.
Be sure to see if your air mattress has a manufacturer's warranty so that in case it does puncture, you can get a replacement for free within the allotted time frame.
Although air mattresses provide a comfortable spot to sleep, they should not replace a bed entirely, and you should not sleep on an air mattress daily. Prolonged use of an air mattress can lead to back problems and stiffness.
