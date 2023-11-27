/>
The 130+ best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Apple, Samsung, Dyson, and more

Cyber Monday is here, and Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is packed with big discounts on TVs, iPads, headphones, and more.
Written by Kayla Solino, Associate Editor
Black Friday may be over, but Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are going strong. Today kicks off the cyber day of deals where you can find ongoing discounts along with flash deals and Cyber Monday sales live at the e-commerce giant right now. And ZDNET's expert reviewers are here to help you cut through the noise and find all of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can buy.

Right now you can score savings of up to 50% (or more) on products like laptops, tablets, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and home goods from brands like Apple, iRobot, Bose, Sony, and more. Here are some of the very best deals to snatch up now. We'll be updating this list often with the best deals on Amazon now through Cyber Monday, so be sure to check back frequently to find the best savings. 

Remember, this may be your last chance to score some major savings ahead of the holiday season, so don't delay in grabbing your favorite deals. These sales and stock will not last. 

Also: The best Cyber Monday deals: Live updates 

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals

Kindle paperwhite against navy backdrop
Kindle/ZDNET

Best Amazon Cyber Monday headphone deals

Beats Studio Pro headphones in Deep Brown against a wooden table
Jada Jones/ZDNET

Best Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

Fire TV and Fire TV Soundbar at Amazon's Devices and Services event in 2023
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Echo deals

Echo Pop on a desk
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Amazon Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Amazon Cyber Monday home deals

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Bose QuietComfort II Wireless Earbuds

Save $80
Bose QC II earbuds case and headphones
Christina Darby/ZDNET
  • Current price: $199
  • Original price: $279

ZDNET's pick for best true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort II's offer 6 hours of pristine listening. Bose's top of the line Acoustic Noise Cancelling  (ANC) technology provides true quiet within this pair of wireless earbuds. Using hidden microphones in the earbuds, they monitor external sound and emit an anti-sound wave to cancel out any noise other than whatever you're listening to. And when you want to tune back into your surroundings, an Aware Mode feature allows you to hear your music and surroundings at a lower level simultaneously.  

Also: The best earbuds of 2023

View now at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 41mm

Save $70
apple-watch-9-pink
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $329
  • Original price: $399

Apple's newest version of its flagship watch, the Series 9, has seen its first price cut since its release. Grab the most up-to-date watch, equipped with Apple's new finger gestures before this deal runs out.

View now at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Save $25
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $25
  • Original price: $50

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a streaming device that transforms your TV into a smart one by letting you access your favorite TV shows and movies from top services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in one place on a crisp, easy-to-navigate platform. Enjoy a vibrant, 4K cinematic experience in your own living room with this stick that supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio.

Also: Amazon Fire TV Stick Comparison

View now at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) 40mm

Save $70
apple-watch-se2-3
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $179
  • Original price: $249

If you're not looking for advanced features offered in the newer watch models, the watch SE is a great buy with all the essentials. The SE is available in a 40 or 44mm display size and offers users up to 18 hours of battery life and 32GB of internal storage. It also offers some of the same health and safety features from the Series 8 and the Ultra, though it doesn't track blood oxygen, do ECG heart checks, or check your temperature.

Also: The SE drops to its lowest price ever 

Right now you can grab the watch SE for its lowest price right now of $179, a savings of $70 off the wearable's regular price of $249. 

See more: The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) set to drop to $179 at Walmart starting Nov. 22

View now at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Save $50
Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds against grassy backdrop
Nina Raemont/ZDNET
  • Current price: $249
  • Original price: $299

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds -- the brands newest earbud launch to date -- deliver impressive noise-cancellation and a vibrant sound, all in a compact and uniquely shaped design. They feature a six-hour battery life, noise-canceling capabilities, and two immersive-audio experiences -- one for sitting or standing in place and another for moving around. 

ZDNET Associate Editor Nina Raemont said the new buds are the way to go. 

"For a pair of earbuds, the sound quality is top-notch, and the noise-canceling easily shields me from the loudness of car horns, train rides, and the many other sounds of New York City," Raemont wrote in her Nov. 2023 review. With $50 off, now's the time to score them. 

Review: Forget AirPods Pro, these Bose earbuds sound better

View now at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 Chip

Save $250
MacBook Air 15-inch Display
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,049
  • Original price: $1,299

Apple's 2023 M2 MacBook Air is on sale now for $250 off -- a rare occurrence for a newer Apple device. The MacBook Air is ZDNET reviews editor June Wan's most-recommended laptop thanks to its combination of portability, performance, and price. 

Read ZDNET's review: I can't recommend the 15-inch MacBook Air enough

View now at Amazon

Motorola Razr

Save $200
Motorola Razr 2023 in hand
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $500
  • Original price: $700

ZDNET Reviews Editor June Wan says Motorola's Razr is "a big deal." The Razr is a pocket-friendly Android with dual-displays, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, a 4,200mAh battery, and more. Just one step down from the Razr Plus, this base model packs quality and design all for under $700 -- and for even less ahead of the holiday season. 

Also: The Motorola $499 foldable phone deal is the Black Friday doorbuster I've been waiting for

View now at Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds (2023)

Save $15
A photo of a person holding Amazon Echo buds
Photo by Jada Jones/ZDNET
  • Current price: $35
  • Original price: $50

ZDNET's pick for best budget-friendly wireless earbuds, the Amazon Echo Buds are an even better buy right now ahead of the holidays. These buds are great for work and light exercise, but keep in mind you will need to charge them frequently since their battery life runs just around five hours. The Echo Buds integrate Amazon smart assistant, Alexa, so you can create reminders, set alarms, or ask her your burning questions while wearing you're earbuds. 

Review: Amazon sells these earbuds for $50 and I'm surprised they don't cost more

When ZDNET's Jada Jones tried out the earbuds for herself, she called the sound "fantastic" and complimented the buds' "exciting" Alexa integration. "The Echo Buds could make a nice gift for a responsible pre-teen or an adult looking for headphones for leisure and work purposes," she wrote. 

View now at Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S

Save $72
sony-linkbuds-s-3.jpg
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
  • Current price: $128
  • Original price: $200

The Sony Linkbuds S offer a compact wireless earbud option for those who aren't interested in spending hefty price tags on more expensive options.With an either bigger discount right now, you can snag these earbuds which offer 6 hours of use, a comfortable and secure fit, noise-cancelling capabilities, and are made of recycled plastic.

Review: Sony Linkbuds S

View now at Amazon

Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) Camera 4-Piece Set

Save $100
blink-home-bundle
Blink/ZDNET
  • Current price: $180
  • Original price: $280

This whole-home outdoor bundle is still on sale and offers two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, a wired floodlight camera, and mini pan-tilt camera. The set is Alexa compatible and has a two-year battery life. 

View now at Amazon

Apple iPad Air

Save $99

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi
Jason Cipriani/ZDNet
  • Current price: $500
  • Original price: $599

Right now you can snag the iPad Air on sale with a discount of $99. This 5th generation model comes with an M1 chip, a Liquid Retina display, 64GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity. ZDNET expert reviewer Jason Cipriani called the iPad Air "so good I almost regret buying my iPad Pro," after reviewing the tablet back in March 2022. 

Review: iPad Air (2022)

View now at Amazon

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle

Save $159
Kindle Scribe essentials bundle against blue backdrop
Kindle/ZDNET
  • Current price: $341
  • Original price: $500 

This Kindle model combines writing and reading capabilities. You can annotate your favorite novels, take notes during class, or brush up on your drawing skills with the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle. The Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle comes with a basic pen for drawing, a fabric folio cover with magnetic attachment, and a power adapter.

Also: The best early Black Friday Kindle deals

View now at Amazon

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Monday, Nov. 27 this year -- the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US. It's a great time to find deals across different categories, including TVs, laptops, tablets, Apple products, and more.

When is Amazon's Cyber Monday sale?

Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales began Nov. 17 and will end on Nov. 27, running concurrently through the Cyber Week sales from Nov. 24-27. Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 27 this year, wrapping up the traditional Cyber Week sales ahead of December, though deals will likely linger at large retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Costco and more. 

ZDNET will be tracking down the best deals across a slue of popular and sought-after categories until the end of the holiday shopping season. Be sure to check back frequently while you shop to snag the best savings (we mean it, our lists are updated multiple times per week). 

What time will Amazon's Black Friday deals end in 2023?

Amazon's Black Friday and holiday deals will begin Nov. 17 and will end on Nov. 27, running concurrently through the Cyber Week sales from Nov. 24-27. Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 27 this year, wrapping up the traditional Cyber Week sales ahead of December, though some deals will likely linger at large retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Costco and more. 

Will Amazon Cyber Monday deals get better throughout the event?

The deals are frequently changing during Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, though select items may see lower discounts at different periods throughout the sale. Plus, new deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the online giant's Cyber Monday event. 

If you see a deal that feels too good to be true, its probably best to grab it while its still live and in-stock. Remember, you're not the only one deal-hunting this shopping season. 

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What are the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals?

Amazon offers a slew of different deals ahead, during, and after the holiday season, and as its such a large retailer, it would be hard not to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. This year the retail giant promises some of the lowest prices of the year so far on select products from popular brands like YETI, Peloton, LEGO, and Lancôme.

From Nov. 17-27, Amazon will offer deep discounts across categories including electronics, toys, home, fashion, beauty, and Amazon devices. Some of our favorite deals include several of ZDNET's best overall picks for robot vacuums, including the Roomba s9+, ZDNET's best Fitbit for style, the Fitbit Luxe, and ZDNET's pick for best overall noise-canceling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds, and their fellow competitor, the Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Gen). 

Are Cyber Monday deals better than Amazon Prime Day events?

While discounts offered during the holiday season and Prime Day often reflect similar savings, you may find that specific products or categories see more or less savings depending on the time of year. The larger upside to shopping early Black Friday deals and beyond into Cyber Week is that the holiday season is a multi-retailer event. Amazon's top competitors, such as Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and more are all capitalizing on the holiday economy and try to outdo each other by offering the best deals. The good news for you? More deals at more retailers, so be sure to shop around for the best price before hitting purchase.

