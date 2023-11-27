'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 130+ best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Apple, Samsung, Dyson, and more
Black Friday may be over, but Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are going strong. Today kicks off the cyber day of deals where you can find ongoing discounts along with flash deals and Cyber Monday sales live at the e-commerce giant right now. And ZDNET's expert reviewers are here to help you cut through the noise and find all of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can buy.
Right now you can score savings of up to 50% (or more) on products like laptops, tablets, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and home goods from brands like Apple, iRobot, Bose, Sony, and more. Here are some of the very best deals to snatch up now. We'll be updating this list often with the best deals on Amazon now through Cyber Monday, so be sure to check back frequently to find the best savings.
Remember, this may be your last chance to score some major savings ahead of the holiday season, so don't delay in grabbing your favorite deals. These sales and stock will not last.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals
- Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset: $249 (save $51)
- Dyson Airwrap: $480 (save $119)
- Blink Whole Home Security Bundle: $102 (save $123 with coupon)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill: $99 (save $80)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300: $199 (save $80)
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000 + Solar Panel Bundle: $899 (save $750)
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones: $170 (save $180)
- PetKit Self Cleaning Litter Box: $390 (save $209)
- Blink Video Doorbell: $30 (save $30)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: $150 (save $80)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $100 (save $70)
- Ring Wired Floodlight Camera: $120 (save $80)
- Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): $30 (save $30)
- Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) + Stick Up Cam Bundle: $100 (save $80)
- Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker: $100 (save $50)
- Apple Watch Series 9 41mm: $329 (save $70)
- Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $459 (save $70)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) 44mm: $219 (save $60)
- Apple MacBook Air with M2 Chip: $1,049 (save $250)
- Apple MacBook Air with M2 Chip + 3 Year AppleCare+ Bundle: $1,238 (save $290)
- Apple AirTag 4-Pack: $80 (save $19)
- iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $499 (save $301)
- Roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner: $330 (save $270)
- Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4 Camera Bundle: $90 (save $90)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: $328 (save $72)
- JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $120 (save $60)
- Sandisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD: $200 (save $100)
- Sandisk Extreme Pro 256GB memory card: $29 (save $34)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals
- Apple iPad Air: $500 (save $99)
- Kindle Paperwhite: $120 (save $20)
- Kindle Scribe + Pen: $240 (save $100)
- Fitbit Inspire 3 Health and Fitness Tracker: $70 (save $30)
- Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Tracker: $150 (save $50)
- Apple Watch Ultra 49mm: $739 (save $60)
- Amazon Fire HD Plus Tablet: $95 (save $85)
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022): $40 (save $20)
- Amazon HD 8 Kids Tablet (2022): $75 (save $75)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet (2022): $55 (save $55)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet (2022): $75 ($75)
- Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen): $35 (save $20)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: $600 (save $300)
- Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: $80 (save $50)
- Logitech POP Keyboard : $70 (save $30)
- Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook: $20 (save $15)
- Samsung HW-B650 Soundbar with Dolby: $208 (save $192)
- Marshall Emberton II Portable Speaker: $120 (save $50)
- Google Pixel Watch: $200 (save $150)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (2022) 15-inch: $1,299 (save $501)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 2-in-1 13-inch Laptop: $1,790 (save $810)
- PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle: $499 (save $61)
- Govee TV LED Backlights: $80 (save $60)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday headphone deals
- Logitech G735 Wireless Gaming Headset: $160 (save $70)
- Bose QuietComfort II Wireless Earbuds: $199 (save $80)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds: $249 (save 50)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $100 (save $100)
- Beats Studio Buds Wireless Earbuds: $90 (save $60)
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones: $170 (save $180)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds: $150 (save $100)
- Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Wireless Headphones: $55 (save $25)
- Soundcore by Anker A40 Wireless Earbuds: $54 (save $46)
- Soundcore by Anker Q40 Wireless Headphones: $100 (save $50)
- Soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 Wireless Earbuds: $70 (save $30)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro: $120 (save $80)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) USB-C: $190 (save $60)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2: $160 (save $70)
- Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds: $248 (save $52)
- Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones: $249 (save $100)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Headphones: $379 (save $51)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $228 (save $56)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones: $199 (save $130)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: $100 (save $20)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $20 (save $20)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $40 (save $20)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $110 (save $30)
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch: $110 (save $90)
- Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $80 (save $70)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch: $290 (save $160)
- Amazon Fire TV 40-inch: $180 (save $70)
- LG 75-inch Smart TV: $647 (save $333)
- Samsung 55-inch 4k The Frame Series LS035 TV: $978 (save $522)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Echo deals
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) + Ring Video Doorbell Bundle: $65 (save $125)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): $40 (save $50)
- Amazon Echo Show 15: $185 (save $95)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): $105 (save $45)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $55 (save $75)
- Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): $160 (save $90)
- Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen): $35 (save $25)
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $23 (save $27)
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Amazon Echo Buds Bundle: $58 (save $42)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids + Echo Glow Bundle: $55 (save $75)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids: $45 (save $55)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals
- iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum: $299 (save $100)
- iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop: $300 (save $200)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: $159 (save $116)
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $349 (save $131)
- Roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop: $950 (save $350 with coupon)
- Dreame L20 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop: $1,050 (save $450)
- Dreame L10 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop: $630 (save $270)
- Eufy Clean X9 Pro CleanerBot: $650 (save $250)
- Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $700 (save $400)
- Eufy Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum: $450 (save $200)
- Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum: $330 (save $370)
- Ecovacs Deebot T9+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: $400 (save $400)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday home deals
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug 4-Pack: $23 (save $7)
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmer 3-Pack: $40 (save $35)
- Noco Boost Plus GB40 1000A Car Jump Starter: $80 (save $45)
- SwitchBot Curtain 3 Automatic Curtain Opener: $63 (save $27)
- Google Nest Smart Thermostat: $90 (save $40)
- KitchenAid Artisan 3.5 QT Stand Mixer: $240 (save $140)
- KitchenAid Pasta Deluxe Stand Mixer Attachment Set: $230 (save $70)
- Blink Mini Cam: $20 (save $15)
- Blink Mini Pan Tilt Camera: $30 (save $30)
- Ring Stick Up Cam: $60 (save $40)
- Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): $55 (save $45)
- Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) + Door Chime Bundle: $90 (save $35)
- Amazon Eero Pro 6 Wi-Fi Router: $120 (save $60)
- Aqara Smart Lock Keyless Entry Door Lock: $133 (save $97)
- Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $119 (save $71)
- Keurig K-Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $70 (save $30)
- Oral-B Pro 5000 Series Toothbrush: $80 (save $20)
- Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 3500 Electric Toothbrush: $60 (save $50)
- Levoit 3L Humidifier: $30 (save $14)
- Magic Bullet Blender 11-Piece Set $30 (save $20)
- Vitamix Explorian Professional Blender: $230 (save $120)
- Instant Pot 6 QT Air Fryer: $60 (save $60)
- Bissell CleanView Pet Reach Full Size Vacuum: $100 (save $40)
- Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner: $89 (save $35)
- Dirt Devil Scorpion Handheld Vacuum Cleaner: $30 (save $10)
- Shark NV356E Navigator Vacuum: $140 (save $60)
- Original Peloton Bike: $1,095 (save $350)
- Hyleory Sherpa Electric Heated 50 x 60-inch Throw Blanket: $32 (save $103)
- AncestryDNA + Genetic Traits Test Kit: $49 (save $71)
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine: $560 (save $140)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine: $169 (save $91)
- Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser Portable: $60 (save $40)
- Current price: $199
- Original price: $279
ZDNET's pick for best true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort II's offer 6 hours of pristine listening. Bose's top of the line Acoustic Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology provides true quiet within this pair of wireless earbuds. Using hidden microphones in the earbuds, they monitor external sound and emit an anti-sound wave to cancel out any noise other than whatever you're listening to. And when you want to tune back into your surroundings, an Aware Mode feature allows you to hear your music and surroundings at a lower level simultaneously.
- Current price: $329
- Original price: $399
Apple's newest version of its flagship watch, the Series 9, has seen its first price cut since its release. Grab the most up-to-date watch, equipped with Apple's new finger gestures before this deal runs out.
- Current price: $25
- Original price: $50
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a streaming device that transforms your TV into a smart one by letting you access your favorite TV shows and movies from top services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in one place on a crisp, easy-to-navigate platform. Enjoy a vibrant, 4K cinematic experience in your own living room with this stick that supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio.
- Current price: $179
- Original price: $249
If you're not looking for advanced features offered in the newer watch models, the watch SE is a great buy with all the essentials. The SE is available in a 40 or 44mm display size and offers users up to 18 hours of battery life and 32GB of internal storage. It also offers some of the same health and safety features from the Series 8 and the Ultra, though it doesn't track blood oxygen, do ECG heart checks, or check your temperature.
Right now you can grab the watch SE for its lowest price right now of $179, a savings of $70 off the wearable's regular price of $249.
- Current price: $249
- Original price: $299
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds -- the brands newest earbud launch to date -- deliver impressive noise-cancellation and a vibrant sound, all in a compact and uniquely shaped design. They feature a six-hour battery life, noise-canceling capabilities, and two immersive-audio experiences -- one for sitting or standing in place and another for moving around.
ZDNET Associate Editor Nina Raemont said the new buds are the way to go.
"For a pair of earbuds, the sound quality is top-notch, and the noise-canceling easily shields me from the loudness of car horns, train rides, and the many other sounds of New York City," Raemont wrote in her Nov. 2023 review. With $50 off, now's the time to score them.
- Current price: $1,049
- Original price: $1,299
Apple's 2023 M2 MacBook Air is on sale now for $250 off -- a rare occurrence for a newer Apple device. The MacBook Air is ZDNET reviews editor June Wan's most-recommended laptop thanks to its combination of portability, performance, and price.
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $700
ZDNET Reviews Editor June Wan says Motorola's Razr is "a big deal." The Razr is a pocket-friendly Android with dual-displays, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, a 4,200mAh battery, and more. Just one step down from the Razr Plus, this base model packs quality and design all for under $700 -- and for even less ahead of the holiday season.
- Current price: $35
- Original price: $50
ZDNET's pick for best budget-friendly wireless earbuds, the Amazon Echo Buds are an even better buy right now ahead of the holidays. These buds are great for work and light exercise, but keep in mind you will need to charge them frequently since their battery life runs just around five hours. The Echo Buds integrate Amazon smart assistant, Alexa, so you can create reminders, set alarms, or ask her your burning questions while wearing you're earbuds.
When ZDNET's Jada Jones tried out the earbuds for herself, she called the sound "fantastic" and complimented the buds' "exciting" Alexa integration. "The Echo Buds could make a nice gift for a responsible pre-teen or an adult looking for headphones for leisure and work purposes," she wrote.
- Current price: $128
- Original price: $200
The Sony Linkbuds S offer a compact wireless earbud option for those who aren't interested in spending hefty price tags on more expensive options.With an either bigger discount right now, you can snag these earbuds which offer 6 hours of use, a comfortable and secure fit, noise-cancelling capabilities, and are made of recycled plastic.
- Current price: $180
- Original price: $280
This whole-home outdoor bundle is still on sale and offers two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, a wired floodlight camera, and mini pan-tilt camera. The set is Alexa compatible and has a two-year battery life.
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $599
Right now you can snag the iPad Air on sale with a discount of $99. This 5th generation model comes with an M1 chip, a Liquid Retina display, 64GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity. ZDNET expert reviewer Jason Cipriani called the iPad Air "so good I almost regret buying my iPad Pro," after reviewing the tablet back in March 2022.
- Current price: $341
- Original price: $500
This Kindle model combines writing and reading capabilities. You can annotate your favorite novels, take notes during class, or brush up on your drawing skills with the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle. The Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle comes with a basic pen for drawing, a fabric folio cover with magnetic attachment, and a power adapter.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Monday, Nov. 27 this year -- the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US. It's a great time to find deals across different categories, including TVs, laptops, tablets, Apple products, and more.
When is Amazon's Cyber Monday sale?
Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales began Nov. 17 and will end on Nov. 27, running concurrently through the Cyber Week sales from Nov. 24-27. Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 27 this year, wrapping up the traditional Cyber Week sales ahead of December, though deals will likely linger at large retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Costco and more.
ZDNET will be tracking down the best deals across a slue of popular and sought-after categories until the end of the holiday shopping season. Be sure to check back frequently while you shop to snag the best savings (we mean it, our lists are updated multiple times per week).
What time will Amazon's Black Friday deals end in 2023?
Amazon's Black Friday and holiday deals will begin Nov. 17 and will end on Nov. 27, running concurrently through the Cyber Week sales from Nov. 24-27. Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 27 this year, wrapping up the traditional Cyber Week sales ahead of December, though some deals will likely linger at large retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Costco and more.
Will Amazon Cyber Monday deals get better throughout the event?
The deals are frequently changing during Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, though select items may see lower discounts at different periods throughout the sale. Plus, new deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the online giant's Cyber Monday event.
If you see a deal that feels too good to be true, its probably best to grab it while its still live and in-stock. Remember, you're not the only one deal-hunting this shopping season.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals?
Amazon offers a slew of different deals ahead, during, and after the holiday season, and as its such a large retailer, it would be hard not to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. This year the retail giant promises some of the lowest prices of the year so far on select products from popular brands like YETI, Peloton, LEGO, and Lancôme.
From Nov. 17-27, Amazon will offer deep discounts across categories including electronics, toys, home, fashion, beauty, and Amazon devices. Some of our favorite deals include several of ZDNET's best overall picks for robot vacuums, including the Roomba s9+, ZDNET's best Fitbit for style, the Fitbit Luxe, and ZDNET's pick for best overall noise-canceling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds, and their fellow competitor, the Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Gen).
Are Cyber Monday deals better than Amazon Prime Day events?
While discounts offered during the holiday season and Prime Day often reflect similar savings, you may find that specific products or categories see more or less savings depending on the time of year. The larger upside to shopping early Black Friday deals and beyond into Cyber Week is that the holiday season is a multi-retailer event. Amazon's top competitors, such as Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and more are all capitalizing on the holiday economy and try to outdo each other by offering the best deals. The good news for you? More deals at more retailers, so be sure to shop around for the best price before hitting purchase.
What are the best Cyber Monday deals right now?
