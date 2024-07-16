'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 45+ best Prime Day 2024 deals under $25: Save on Roku, Govee, Anker, and more
Amazon Prime Day is a great time to save money on expensive tech items like laptops, tablets, TVs, and more, but if you're on a strict budget this summer, ZDNET has you covered.
You can find some very useful tech products, devices, and other gadgets for under $25. We've rounded up the best deals that are light on your wallet but super helpful in your life.
Also: The best Prime Day deals right now
Best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $25
- Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook for $24 (save $10): As one of our picks for the best smart notebooks available, you can digitize your handwritten notes to the Rocketbook app by tapping your pen on the icon at the bottom of the page to make them easy to find later.
- Govee LED Strip Lights for $10 (save $5): Connect these lights to the Govee app to access 16 million colors, 11 music modes, and more than 64 preset scenes to bring more ambiance to any room.
- TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender for $13 (save $22 with coupon): Spotty Wi-Fi at home? This dual-band Wi-Fi extender gets up to 44% more bandwidth and can boost your internet coverage up to 1,200 square feet between up to 30 devices.
- Renpho Smart Scale for $20 (save $15): Connect this smart scale with popular health and fitness apps like Samsung Health, MyFitnessPal, Fitbit, and Apple Health to track your body fat percentage, muscle mass, visceral fat, water weight, metabolic age, and more.
- Philips T1207 Ture Wireless Earbuds for $20 (save $5): These water-resistant earbuds have a six-hour battery life and a lightweight form factor.
- MusicCozy Sleep Headphones for $16 (save $27): These sleep headphones also act as a sleep mask to block out light in your room, making them a perfect option for light sleepers.
- Amazon Echo Pop for $18 (save $22): The Amazon Echo Pop is the perfect portable smart speaker for small spaces and is a breeze to use Alexa to control accessories like smart lights.
- Anker iPhone 15 Charger for $13 (save $6): This two-pack of chargers provides 20W of high-speed charging for devices like the iPhone 15, AirPods Pro, iPad Pro, and more.
- Chamberlain Smart Garage Control for $17 (save $13): This device lets you close your garage door from anywhere through the myQ app and even set schedules.
- Apple AirTag for $24 (save $5): As one of our picks for the best Bluetooth trackers on the market, the AirTag uses Apple's FindMy network for some of the most accurate location tracking.
- Roku Express Streaming Device for $17 (save $13): This small device is one of the best Roku TV players due to its affordable price and voice assistant support.
- Deep Tissue Massage Gun for $22 (save $8): This massage gun has 20 speed settings, six massage heads for different parts of the body, and an LED touchscreen to control it all.
- Current price: $24
- Original price: $34
The notebook's synthetic paper allows you to write with the included Pilot FriXion pen, scan the page to the cloud, and then wipe the page clean with a damp cloth to reuse it repeatedly, all while keeping your digital notes organized.
It even has handwriting recognition that allows you to transcribe and search for your handwritten text.
- Current price: $13
- Original price: $35
This device plugs into any outlet and easily expands Wi-Fi coverage for your phone, smart home devices, streaming devices, security products, and more. It can also function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices like Blu-ray players, game consoles, or smart TVs.
- Current price: $11
- Original price: $25
Add ambiance to your workspace, bedroom, living room, or anywhere else with this Bluetooth light strip from Govee. You can control the colors through the Govee app and set scenes and routines for your lights. The built-in, high-sensitivity mic even allows you to sync the RGB LED strip lights to your favorite music.
Don't forget to apply the coupon before checking out to receive the full discount.
- Current price: $16
- Original price: $43
With these sleeping headphones, you'll get about 10 or more hours of playtime. The built-in adjustable speakers also have a microphone if you need to take an early-morning call without ever opening your eyes. The breathable fabric comes in 15 color options that contain over-ear headphones within the mask.
- Current price: $18
- Original price: $40
The Echo Pop is perfect for those who don't want to commit to a full-sized smart speaker, want a sleeker, more compact look versus the spheric look of an Echo Dot, or want a more affordable smart speaker.
Read the review: A portable smart speaker for small spaces
Its speakers pack a mean punch in a small package and can very well fill a room with sound.
Best deals under $25 at other retailers
Aside from Prime Day, retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and more are having anti-Prime Day deals.
- Wyze Cam v3 Indoor/Outdoor Wired for $20 (save $16 at Best Buy): This security camera has color night vision, motion sound detection, and two-way audio, so your home is always secure.
- Kid Odyssey Kids Bluetooth Headphones for $13 (save $27 at Walmart): These headphones come in five colors and have a safe volume 85/94dB to protect your child's hearing. They also can be used as wired or wireless with a Bluetooth connection.
- JLab Go Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds for $20 (save $10 at Best Buy): These earbuds are rated IP55 for sweat resistance and include three custom EQ settings to choose from. Plus, they have an eight-hour battery life.
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Nintendo Switch Game for $20 (save $15 at Walmart): This Nintendo Switch game is rated E for everyone who wants to follow Mario and his friends in battles and quests.
- Joey GripTight PRO Tablet Mount for $17 (save $33 at Best Buy): Enjoy hands-free entertainment on a wide range of tablet models like the iPad and the Galaxy Tab with this mount that has both portrait and landscape mode viewing options.
- Fujifilm Instax Mini Film Pack for $14 (save $11 at Walmart): This pack of instant color film contains 20 photos compatible with the Fujifilm Instax mini-series of cameras.
More Prime Day 2024 deals under $25
- Birdie Personal Safety Alarm for $18 (save $12): When the two-piece body is pulled apart, this device sets off an ear-piercing 130dB alarm and jarring strobe light, making it an essential gadget for personal safety.
- Surge Protector Outlet Extender for $13 (save $7): This surge protector outlet has four USB charging ports plus an LED night light around the edge of the outlet with an included dusk-to-dawn sensor.
- Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $20 (save $40): This Bluetooth speaker delivers powerful, well-balanced sound and lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge. It uses Bluetooth 5.3, which has a range of up to 100 feet.
- Kasa Smart Light Switch for $12 (save $5): This smart light switch allows you to control the lights in your home hands-free using your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 for $20 (save $10): The Galaxy SmartTag2 is a formidable Bluetooth tracker with a loudspeaker, a replaceable battery, and a rugged build that can handle a bump or two. It works best with other Samsung devices.
- Wireless Car Charger for $23 (save $17): This 15W fast-charging phone mount allows you to quickly charge your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone in your car. You can place it on your car's dashboard, windshield, or air vent.
- Foldable Lap Desk for $18 (save $5): Work on your couch, bed, floor, or anywhere else with this stable lap desk that has a cupholder and a tablet slot.
- Kasa Smart Plug 2-Pack for $12 (save $8): This smart plug does it all, including a handy energy-moderating feature that shows you the consumption of everything that is connected to this plug via the app.
- Logitech C270 HD Webcam for $19 (save $21): This webcam allows for 720p video calling along with features like auto light correction and a noise-reducing microphone.
- Solar Portable Charger for $18 (save $12): This solar charger has dual USB outputs to charge two devices simultaneously, and a 20,000mAh battery capacity.
- Portable Charger for iPhone for $19 (save $41): This small power bank provides fast charging at 20W and provides a wireless and portable way to charge your iPhone on the go.
- MoKo Fire HD 10 Tablet Case for $15 (save $25): This case fits the 2023 Amazon Fire HD 10 and 10 Plus tablets and comes in more than 20 colors and patterns.
- Oster MyBlend Plus Personal Blender for $25 (save $10): Easily blend smoothies on the go with this personal blender that weighs just 1.3 pounds.
- TP-Link Indoor Security Camera for $15 (save $10): This security camera comes with two-way audio, night vision, and 1080P video resolution, and it's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
- Coffee Mug Warmer for $20 (save $20): Keep your coffee or tea hot with this mug warmer that has four temperature settings, an auto-shut-off feature, and a fast heating speed.
- Blink Mini 2 for $20 (save $20): This camera records in HD, stores videos in the cloud, allows two-way conversations, and has Alexa support.
- Logitech H390 Wired Headset for $20 (save $5): A rotating noise-canceling mic minimizes unwanted background noise for clearer work conversations on these headphones.
- Amazon Echo Buds for $25 (save $25): These earbuds deliver crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound, and have two microphones and voice detection for clear communication.
- Magicteam Sound Machine: $17 (save $13 with coupon): This sound machine has 20 non-looping sounds, including white and pink noise and different timer settings.
- Remote Control Page Turner for E-Reader: $20 (save $50): This handy device turns any e-reader into a remote-controlled page-turner, so you don't have to touch the screen to turn the page continuously.
- Amazon Echo Glow for $17 (save $13): This smart lamp is perfect for a kid's room since it provides different lights as visual reminders for chores, waking up, listening to music, and more.
- Cokunst Electric Wine Opener for $10 (save $16): Easily remove any wine cork from the bottle in five to seven seconds with this cordless, battery-operated wine opener.
- GE Cync A19 Smart LED Bulbs for $16 (save $8): This pack of two bulbs allows you to choose from millions of colors and create routines to schedule when your lights turn on and off.
- Amazon Echo Auto (2nd gen) for $25 (save $30): Bring Amazon Alexa to your car easily so you can call and message with your voice, control your smart home devices, and ask Alexa to play music.
- Redkjy 3-in-1 Charging Station for $19 (save $21): This charging station allows you to power up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once at 18W.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day takes place Tuesday, July 16 through Wednesday, July 17, but you can expect to find deals before and after the event.
Are products really cheaper on Prime Day?
Prime Day sales prices tend to be some of the lowest of the year, aside from the Black Friday shopping weekend. This is especially true for Amazon devices like Kindles, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Amazon Echo devices, etc. According to one study, the average Amazon Prime Day discount is 16.2%, which is fairly good for most products.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts look for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also look over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
