'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best Prime Day deals under $50 still available
Amazon's Prime Day sale is officially over, but there are still lingering deals on more affordable everyday items like security cameras, smart notebooks, handy gadgets, and more.
That's why we've rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $50 that are still live. We're still updating this list with all the best lingering deals, so be sure to check back here before you check out online.
Also: The best Prime Day deals still live
The best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $50 still live
- Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook for $24 (save $10): If you want a smarter, more eco-friendly way to take notes, a smart notebook is a great buy.
- Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen for $25 (save $25): If the Echo Pop is too small for your space, no worries. The larger Echo Dot is on sale for $25 off, plus it's Alexa compatible and great for playing music.
- Tile Mate 3-Pack Bluetooth Trackers for $48 (save $22): Lose your keys often? Not an AirTag fan? Thankfully, these Tile trackers offer the same Bluetooth-enabled tracking as other popular trackers, cost under $50 right now, and come in a value pack of three.
- Kasa 2K QHD Pan/Tilt Security Camera for $30 (save $8): Kasa's 2K QHD security camera is already a great budget buy, but even more so with extra savings. Create your own baby or pet monitor, keep tabs on your home, and more with this simple, Alexa- and Google-compatible camera.
- 2-Pack Anker 20W USB-C Cube Power Strip for $28 (save $10): Do you never have enough outlets for your devices? These cubed power strips from Anker make it easy to power up multiple devices without using a long, strip-style cord. Did I mention it's a two-pack?
- TP-Link 2K QHD Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera for $25 (save $15 with coupon): Another budget security pick, this TP-Link indoor/outdoor camera is discounted ahead of Prime Day. It features color night vision, motion detection, SD storage, and more.
- TP-Link Tapo 1080p Indoor Security Camera for $15 (save $10): Grab this TP-Link indoor security camera for just $15 right now and easily see what's going on inside your home while you're away.
- Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones for $38 (save $22): Sony's budget headphones are now even cheaper. Snag them for under $40 and get 50 hours of battery life and customizable sound options.
- Eufy by Anker Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for $36 (save $44): This USB-C charged cordless handheld vacuum is the perfect size for fitting in tight spaces in cars, rooms, and more.
- Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $28 (save $12): This IPX7 waterproof speaker offers 24-hour playtime and wireless stereo pairing.
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro Memory Card for $37 (save $25): Stock up on added storage with extra savings on this SanDisk memory card.
- Current price: $27
- Original price: $30
This MagSafe wallet and stand combo combines minimalist luxury with functionality. Inspired by origami, the Moft wallet can hold up to three cards and quickly flips into a stand. It's ultra-thin, practically unseen, and unfelt while attached to your device. It's ZDNET's pick for the best minimalist MagSafe wallet, and it also features uber-strong magnets designed to stack with the brand's other products, like its MagSafe battery pack.
- Current price: $12
- Original price: $20
These smart plugs do it all, including a handy energy-moderating feature that shows you the consumption of everything connected to them via the app.
More Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $50 still live
- Cosori 2.1 QT Compact Air Fryer for $30 (save $30 with coupon): If you want to whip up your favorite foods with ease, check out this air fryer from Cosori.
- Moft MagSafe Invisible Tripod for $36 (save $4): Moft's MagSafe tripod accessory is a content creator's dream, and works great for watching your favorite show, following a recipe, and more. It's ZDNET-tested and approved, and is only $32 now.
- Tile Bluetooth Tracker Sticker Mount 2-Pack for $38 (save $17): Want to track something besides your keys? Tile's stick mounts can be placed almost anywhere and enable Bluetooth tracking with ease.
- ESR MagSafe Geo Phone Wallet with Apple Find My technology for $31 (save $19): Phone accessories can get pricey. Right now, save $12 on ESR's MagSafe location tracking phone wallet. It holds up to three cards, can be used as a stand, and employs Apple's Find My technology to link easily to your phone. Plus, it's ZDNET-tested.
- KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer for $45 (save $15): If you want to boost your baking, KitchenAid's power hand mixer is 25% off right now. It comes in several colors, uses stainless steel mixers, and is under $50.
- Yeti Travel Mug for $27 (save $11): Yeti tumblers may have fallen to the Stanley popularity in the last year, but they're still excellent insulated drink holders. Grab the travel mug in several color iterations for $11 off now.
- Anker 622 MagGo MagSafe Battery Pack for $45 (save $16): Need a battery boost? Anker's MagSafe 5,000 mAh battery pack is $16 off right now. Plus, it's ZDNET-recommended.
- Yeti Boomer 8 Pet Bowl for $35 (save $15): Save $15 on a bowl for your favorite furry friend, available in several colors.
- Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug for $20 (save $14): Control the ambiance of your outdoor lights for only $15 with Kasa's IP64-rated outdoor dimmer plug.
- Levoit Air Purifier for $39 (save $11): This air purifier uses three stages of filtration to remove allergens, pet dander, smoke, dust, and more from rooms up to 337 square feet.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day 2024, had major discounts across various product categories, including phones, laptops, TVs, audio, and more. The event officially took place on July 16 and July 17.
Are deals really better on Prime Day?
Prices on Amazon are typically lower on Prime Day, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon devices, laptops, and more. It's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products that are already budget friendly. You can also save on deals during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, but savings often aren't as great as during Prime Day in July.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals still available?
ZDNET's experts searched through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category. These are the best deals still live now that the sale is over:
- Best Prime Day deals
- Best Prime Day laptop deals
- Best Prime Day tablet deals
- Best Prime Day TV deals
- Best Prime Day phone deals
- Best Prime Day headphone deals
- Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals
- Best Prime Day Apple deals
- Best Prime Day Samsung deals
- Best Prime Day monitor deals
- Best Prime Day Kindle deals
- Best Prime Day Fire TV deals
- Best Prime Day Echo device deals
- Best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals
- Best Prime Day security camera deals
- Best Prime Day gaming deals
- Best Prime Day Nintendo deals
- Best Prime Day weird tech deals
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals still available by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: