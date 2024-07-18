X
The best Prime Day deals under $50 still available

Amazon's Prime Day sale is officially over, but plenty of awesome deals on home, tech, and lifestyle products under $50 are still available, even after the sale is done.
Written by Kayla Solino, Associate Editor
Moft MagSafe Wallet and Stand | Save $3
moft-magsafe-wallet-and-stand
Moft MagSafe Wallet and Stand
Save $3
View now View at Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini 2-Pack | Save $8 (with coupon)
Kasa Smart Plug at home
Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini 2-Pack
Save $8 (with coupon)
View now View at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day sale is officially over, but there are still lingering deals on more affordable everyday items like security cameras, smart notebooks, handy gadgets, and more.

That's why we've rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $50 that are still live. We're still updating this list with all the best lingering deals, so be sure to check back here before you check out online.

Also: The best Prime Day deals still live

The best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $50 still live

More Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $50 still live

esr-halo-lock-geo-wallet
Kayla Solino/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day 2024, had major discounts across various product categories, including phones, laptops, TVs, audio, and more. The event officially took place on July 16 and July 17.

Are deals really better on Prime Day? 

Prices on Amazon are typically lower on Prime Day, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon devices, laptops, and more. It's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products that are already budget friendly. You can also save on deals during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, but savings often aren't as great as during Prime Day in July.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals still available?

ZDNET's experts searched through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category. These are the best deals still live now that the sale is over:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals still available by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week:

