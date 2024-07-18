Amazon Prime Day is a great time to save money on expensive tech items like laptops, tablets, TVs, and more. And although the event ended, there are still deals to be had, even if you are on a strict budget.

You can find some very useful tech products, devices, and other gadgets for under $25 still live on Amazon. We've rounded up the best-remaining deals that are light on your wallet but super helpful in your life.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $25 still available

Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook Save $12 Allison Murray/ZDNET Current price: $22

Original price: $34 The notebook's synthetic paper allows you to write with the included Pilot FriXion pen, scan the page to the cloud, and then wipe the page clean with a damp cloth to reuse it repeatedly, all while keeping your digital notes organized. It even has handwriting recognition that allows you to transcribe and search for your handwritten text. Don't forget to apply the coupon for the full discount. View now at Amazon

TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender with Ethernet Port Save $21 TP-Link/ZDNET Current price: $14

Original price: $35 This device plugs into any outlet and easily expands Wi-Fi coverage for your phone, smart home devices, streaming devices, security products, and more. It can also function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices like Blu-ray players, game consoles, or smart TVs. View now at Amazon

Govee 100ft LED Strip Lights Save $14 Maria Diaz | ZDNET Current price: $11

Original price: $25 Add ambiance to your workspace, bedroom, living room, or anywhere else with this Bluetooth light strip from Govee. You can control the colors through the Govee app and set scenes and routines for your lights. The built-in, high-sensitivity mic even allows you to sync the RGB LED strip lights to your favorite music. Don't forget to apply the coupon before checking out to receive the full discount. View now at Amazon

MusicCozy Sleep Headphones Save $26 Musiccozy/ZDNET Current price: $15

Original price: $43 With these sleeping headphones, you'll get 10 or more hours of playtime. The built-in adjustable speakers also have a microphone if you need to take an early-morning call without ever opening your eyes. The breathable fabric comes in 15 color options that contain over-ear headphones within the mask. Don't forget to apply the coupon for the full discount. View now at Amazon

Aside from Prime Day, retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and more are having anti-Prime Day deals this week.

More Prime Day 2024 deals under $25 still available

FAQs

When was Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day took place Tuesday, July 16, through Wednesday, July 17, but you can expect to find some lingering deals the rest of this week.

Are products really cheaper on Prime Day?

Prime Day sales prices tend to be some of the lowest of the year, aside from the Black Friday shopping weekend. This is especially true for Amazon devices like Kindles, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Amazon Echo devices, etc. According to one study, the average Amazon Prime Day discount is 16.2%, which is fairly good for most products.

How did we choose these remaining Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts look for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

We also look over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.

