The 14 best early Prime Day Samsung deals

Amazon's Prime Day is the e-commerce giant's biggest shopping event of the year. This year, it will be held on July 16 and 17. Prime Day offers discounts on a range of categories, including tech, home appliances, clothing, garden products, and more -- with discounts on top Samsung products expected.

Prime Day brings fantastic discounts and deals on tech every year, and Samsung never fails to appear -- granting you the chance to purchase discounted TVs, laptops, smartwatches, appliances, and other gadgets. (With new phones and other hardware just arriving at Samsung Unpacked this month, it's possible that discounts on older tech could be even deeper.

We've found the best Samsung deals available now before Prime Day launches. Check them out below.

Best early Samsung deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds Save $85 Current price: $145

Original price: $230 If you want to pick up some quality earbuds for your smartphone, consider purchasing a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds. You can enjoy a discount of $85 over at Amazon on these earbuds, which are wireless, Bluetooth-enabled, and noise-canceling. View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Save $90 June Wan/ZDNET Current price: $240

Original price: $330 Another worthwhile deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day is for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. This watch, available in the 44mm variant, offers users Bluetooth and mobile connectivity, a sleep tracker, lifestyle and health apps, and even a sleep coaching system. View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro laptop Save $349 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $1700

Original price: $2049 You can enjoy a $349 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro laptop ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This laptop comes with a 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, an Intel Core 7 Ultra processor, and 1TB SSD storage. Given these specifications, this laptop would suit anyone studying or working from home. View now at Amazon

More early Prime Day Samsung deals

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

This year, Amazon Prime Day will officially run from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. The sale will last 48 hours, although deals have already begun to emerge -- and some sales will likely be available for a day or two after the event. Keep in mind that the products with the best deals will likely sell out quickly.

Are Samsung products really cheaper on Prime Day?

You can take advantage of great deals on Samsung products during the two-day sales event. If a new Samsung device has just been released, however, it might not be included, and you will often find that legacy products will have the best discounts -- making room for new device stock.

Do other retailers have Samsung deals during Prime Day?

You will likely enjoy some great discounts on Samsung products during Amazon's two-day sales event. However, retailers including Walmart, Best Buy, and Costco will likely hold their own alternative sales to cash in while consumers are happy to spend.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET authors and reviewers will only include deals that catch our eye: products we have hands-on experience with, want, or would recommend to our readers.

We use our own experience, knowledge, and research to judge the worthiness of a deal that appears during Prime Day, alongside price tracker tools and services, to compare historical pricing data and determine whether or not we consider a deal to be of real value. Furthermore, we consider the price point itself: even if we've seen a product with a lower price point in the past if the new price is still valuable, we will consider the product's inclusion.

We like to see discounts of at least 20%, but in some cases -- such as Apple deals, which often have less of a discount available -- we may still include a deal if it demonstrates value for money.

