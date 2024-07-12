'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 14 best early Prime Day Samsung deals
Amazon's Prime Day is the e-commerce giant's biggest shopping event of the year. This year, it will be held on July 16 and 17. Prime Day offers discounts on a range of categories, including tech, home appliances, clothing, garden products, and more -- with discounts on top Samsung products expected.
Also: The best Prime Day deals right now
Prime Day brings fantastic discounts and deals on tech every year, and Samsung never fails to appear -- granting you the chance to purchase discounted TVs, laptops, smartwatches, appliances, and other gadgets. (With new phones and other hardware just arriving at Samsung Unpacked this month, it's possible that discounts on older tech could be even deeper.
We've found the best Samsung deals available now before Prime Day launches. Check them out below.
Best early Samsung deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $240 (save $90): The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, our favorite Samsung smartwatch, is available early with a 27% discount. This smartwatch has a fitness tracker, sleep coaching, mobile connectivity, and more.
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $145 (save $85): If you're in the market to upgrade your existing earbuds, you can save $85 on a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at Amazon.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Plus tablet for $799 (save $200): An excellent early deal for a Samsung tablet is for the S9+, a 12.4-inch model with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 256GB SSD storage.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet for $180 (save $40): If you want to purchase a budget-friendly tablet, the Galaxy Tab A9 is available at Amazon with a $40 discount.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for $258 (save $52): An alternative smartwatch on sale is the classic version of the Galaxy Watch 6. You can save $59 on the 47mm model.
- Current price: $1,059
- Original price: $1,120
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, last year's Samsung flip phone (with the Flip 6 now available for preorder), is currently on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. If you want to take advantage of a $61 discount on a model with 512GB SSD storage, do so while stocks last.
Also: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review: Three features I love (and two that I still wish for)
- Current price: $145
- Original price: $230
If you want to pick up some quality earbuds for your smartphone, consider purchasing a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds. You can enjoy a discount of $85 over at Amazon on these earbuds, which are wireless, Bluetooth-enabled, and noise-canceling.
- Current price: $240
- Original price: $330
Another worthwhile deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day is for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. This watch, available in the 44mm variant, offers users Bluetooth and mobile connectivity, a sleep tracker, lifestyle and health apps, and even a sleep coaching system.
- Current price: $1700
- Original price: $2049
You can enjoy a $349 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro laptop ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This laptop comes with a 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, an Intel Core 7 Ultra processor, and 1TB SSD storage. Given these specifications, this laptop would suit anyone studying or working from home.
More early Prime Day Samsung deals
- Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K Q60D for $899 (save $99): If you need a little more display real estate, consider the 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV at Amazon, available for $898.
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $409 (save $291): For a basic Chromebook suitable for school and daily online tasks, consider the serious discount available on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2.
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD, 2TB for $169 (save $101): A noteworthy discount of over $100 is available for a portable storage drive from Samsung. This device has 2TB capacity.
- Samsung 990 EVO SSD 1TB for $79 (save $70): You can save 47% off the typical RRP of the Samsung 990 EVO SSD 1TB, a great option if you need to upgrade your PC's internal storage.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet for $425 (save $25): An alternative tablet option on sale is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, with a 10.9-inch display and 128GB storage.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
This year, Amazon Prime Day will officially run from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. The sale will last 48 hours, although deals have already begun to emerge -- and some sales will likely be available for a day or two after the event. Keep in mind that the products with the best deals will likely sell out quickly.
Are Samsung products really cheaper on Prime Day?
You can take advantage of great deals on Samsung products during the two-day sales event. If a new Samsung device has just been released, however, it might not be included, and you will often find that legacy products will have the best discounts -- making room for new device stock.
Do other retailers have Samsung deals during Prime Day?
You will likely enjoy some great discounts on Samsung products during Amazon's two-day sales event. However, retailers including Walmart, Best Buy, and Costco will likely hold their own alternative sales to cash in while consumers are happy to spend.
See: The best anti-Prime Day deals you can shop beyond Amazon
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET authors and reviewers will only include deals that catch our eye: products we have hands-on experience with, want, or would recommend to our readers.
We use our own experience, knowledge, and research to judge the worthiness of a deal that appears during Prime Day, alongside price tracker tools and services, to compare historical pricing data and determine whether or not we consider a deal to be of real value. Furthermore, we consider the price point itself: even if we've seen a product with a lower price point in the past if the new price is still valuable, we will consider the product's inclusion.
We like to see discounts of at least 20%, but in some cases -- such as Apple deals, which often have less of a discount available -- we may still include a deal if it demonstrates value for money.
What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:
- Best Prime Day deals
- Best Prime Day laptop deals
- Best Prime Day tablet deals
- Best Prime Day TV deals
- Best Prime Day phone deals
- Best Prime Day headphone deals
- Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals
- Best Prime Day Apple deals
- Best Prime Day Samsung deals
- Best Prime Day monitor deals
- Best Prime Day Kindle deals
- Best Prime Day Fire TV deals
- Best Prime Day Echo device deals
- Best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals
- Best Prime Day security camera deals
- Best Prime Day gaming deals
- Best Prime Day Nintendo deals
- Best Prime Day weird tech deals
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: