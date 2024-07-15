X
The best Prime Day Samsung phone deals

Amazon Prime Day is this week, and you can already take advantage of deals on Samsung products, including Galaxy phones, TVs, and smart home gadgets.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 | Save $320
Save $320
View now View at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 | Save $420
Save $420
View now View at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 | Save $50
Save $50
View now View at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy A25 | Save $50
Save $50
View now View at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day is the e-commerce giant's biggest shopping event of the year. This year, it will be held on July 16 and 17. Prime Day offers discounts on a range of categories, including tech, home appliances, clothing, garden products, and more -- with discounts on top Samsung products expected.

AlsoThe best Prime Day deals right now

Prime Day brings fantastic discounts and deals on tech every year, and Samsung never fails to appear -- granting you the chance to purchase discounted smartphones and other gadgets. (With new phones and other hardware just arriving at Samsung Unpacked this month, it's possible that discounts on older tech could be even deeper.)

We've found the best Samsung deals available now before Prime Day launches tomorrow. Check them out below.

See at Amazon

Best Samsung phone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Save $320
Kerry Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1100
  • Original price: $1420

A pre-order bundle for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available at Amazon. The new smartphone, set to release on July 24, can be purchased together with a free 512GB SSD storage upgrade ($120 value) and a $200 Amazon gift card.

View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Save $420
Kerry Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1900
  • Original price: $2320

Alternatively, if you order Amazon's pre-order bundle for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, you can save $420. The bundle includes the new smartphone itself -- set to launch on July 24 -- an upgrade to 512GB SSD storage, and a $300 Amazon gift card.

View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Save $50
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,070
  • Original price: $1,120

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, last year's Samsung flip phone (with the Flip 6 now available for preorder), is currently on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. If you want to take advantage of a $50 discount on a model with 512GB SSD storage, do so while stocks last.

Also: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review: Three features I love (and two that I still wish for)

View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A25

Save $50
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $250
  • Original price: $300

If you need an affordable handset, consider the $50 discount available on the Samsung Galaxy A25 at Amazon. This entry-level smartphone is 5G compatible, a 6.5-inch OLED display, and 128GB storage. 

View now at Amazon

More Samsung phone deals

Other Samsung deals to consider this Prime Day

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

This year, Amazon Prime Day will officially run from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. The sale will last 48 hours, although deals have already begun to emerge -- and some sales will likely be available for a day or two after the event. Keep in mind that the products with the best deals will likely sell out quickly. 

Are Samsung products really cheaper on Prime Day? 

You can take advantage of great deals on Samsung products during the two-day sales event. If a new Samsung device has just been released, however, it might not be included, and you will often find that legacy products will have the best discounts -- making room for new device stock.

Do other retailers have Samsung deals during Prime Day? 

You will likely enjoy some great discounts on Samsung products during Amazon's two-day sales event. However, retailers including Walmart, Best Buy, and Costco will likely hold their own alternative sales to cash in while consumers are happy to spend. 

See: The best anti-Prime Day deals you can shop beyond Amazon

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET authors and reviewers will only include deals that catch our eye: products we have hands-on experience with, want, or would recommend to our readers. 

We use our own experience, knowledge, and research to judge the worthiness of a deal that appears during Prime Day, alongside price tracker tools and services, to compare historical pricing data and determine whether or not we consider a deal to be of real value. Furthermore, we consider the price point itself: even if we've seen a product with a lower price point in the past if the new price is still valuable, we will consider the product's inclusion. 

We like to see discounts of at least 20%, but in some cases -- such as Apple deals, which often have less of a discount available -- we may still include a deal if it demonstrates value for money. 

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week:

