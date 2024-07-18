The 13 best Prime Day Samsung phone deals still available

Amazon's Prime Day is the e-commerce giant's biggest shopping event of the year, and it's now officially over. So you'll have to be quick if you don't want to miss the great discounts and sales on the latest smartphones, appliances, and accessories from Samsung that are still around.

Prime Day brings fantastic discounts and deals on tech every year, and Samsung never fails to appear -- granting you the chance to purchase discounted smartphones and other gadgets.

We've found the best Samsung deals that are still available, despite the fact Prime Day has finished. Check them out below.

Best Samsung phone deals for Amazon Prime Day that are still available

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Save $320 Kerry Wan/ZDNET Current price: $1,100

Original price: $1,420 A preorder bundle for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available at Amazon. The new smartphone, set to arrive on July 24, can be purchased together with a free 512GB SSD storage upgrade ($120 value) and a $200 Amazon gift card. View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Save $420 Kerry Wan/ZDNET Current price: $1,900

Original price: $2,320 Alternatively, if you order Amazon's preorder bundle for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, you can save $420. The bundle includes the new smartphone itself -- set to launch on July 24 -- an upgrade to 512GB SSD storage, and a $300 Amazon gift card. View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A25 Save $50 Amazon/ZDNET Current price: $250

Original price: $300 If you need an affordable handset, consider the $50 discount available on the Samsung Galaxy A25 at Amazon. This entry-level smartphone is 5G compatible, has a 6.5-inch OLED display, and includes 128GB of storage. View now at Amazon

More Samsung phone deals

Other Samsung deals to consider after Prime Day

Allison Murray/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

This year, Amazon Prime Day will officially run from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. The sale will last 48 hours, although some sales will likely be available for a day or two after the event. Keep in mind that the products with the best deals will likely sell out quickly.

Are Samsung products really cheaper on Prime Day?

Yes. You can take advantage of great deals on Samsung products during the two-day sales event. If a new Samsung device has just been released, however, it might not be included, and you will often find that legacy products will have the best discounts -- making room for new device stock.

Do other retailers have Samsung deals during Prime Day?

You will likely enjoy some great discounts on Samsung products during Amazon's two-day sales event. Retailers including Walmart, Best Buy, and Costco are also holding their own alternative sales to cash in while consumers are happy to spend.

Are there different Samsung deals on Prime Day 2?

The answer is yes and no. Deals come and go throughout the two days of Prime Day -- even after the event, you will still see some deals lingering, albeit not as high of a dollar amount in savings. We recommend that if you see something on sale during Prime Day that you're eyeing, buy it now because you never know when the deal will expire (especially if it's a lightning deal or a deal on a popular brand like Samsung).

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.

