The 13 best Prime Day Samsung phone deals still available
Amazon's Prime Day is the e-commerce giant's biggest shopping event of the year, and it's now officially over. So you'll have to be quick if you don't want to miss the great discounts and sales on the latest smartphones, appliances, and accessories from Samsung that are still around.
Prime Day brings fantastic discounts and deals on tech every year, and Samsung never fails to appear -- granting you the chance to purchase discounted smartphones and other gadgets.
We've found the best Samsung deals that are still available, despite the fact Prime Day has finished. Check them out below.
Also: The best Prime Day deals still live
Best Samsung phone deals for Amazon Prime Day that are still available
- Samsung Galaxy S24 for $710 (save $150): In light of Samsung's recent reveal of its new flagship line, you can save $150 on a Samsung Galaxy S24 with 256GB of storage.
- Samsung Galaxy S24+ for $850 (save $270): The Galaxy S24+ (512GB) is available at Amazon with a $270 discount.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder bundle for $1,100 (save $320): If you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Amazon, you can save on a bundle with a free storage upgrade and a $200 Amazon gift card.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 phone + $300 Amazon gift card for $1,900 (save $420): Preorder Samsung's new folding phone and get a free upgrade to the 512GB storage option and a $300 Amazon gift card.
- Current price: $1,100
- Original price: $1,420
A preorder bundle for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available at Amazon. The new smartphone, set to arrive on July 24, can be purchased together with a free 512GB SSD storage upgrade ($120 value) and a $200 Amazon gift card.
- Current price: $1,900
- Original price: $2,320
Alternatively, if you order Amazon's preorder bundle for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, you can save $420. The bundle includes the new smartphone itself -- set to launch on July 24 -- an upgrade to 512GB SSD storage, and a $300 Amazon gift card.
- Current price: $250
- Original price: $300
If you need an affordable handset, consider the $50 discount available on the Samsung Galaxy A25 at Amazon. This entry-level smartphone is 5G compatible, has a 6.5-inch OLED display, and includes 128GB of storage.
More Samsung phone deals
- TracFone Samsung Galaxy A14 for $100 (save $20): You can save $20 on a prepaid, TracFone carrier-locked Samsung Galaxy A14, an entry-level phone with 64GB of storage.
- Samsung Galaxy A35 for $330 (save $70): You can save $70 on the A35, a sturdy, entry-level device with 128GB of storage.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 for $181 (save $218): You can save a lot on renewed devices, and picking up a Samsung Galaxy S21 for only $181 is no exception.
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ for $198 (save $78): Another renewed option is the Samsung Galaxy S20+ for $198, a 5G-ready model that provides you with 128GB of storage.
Other Samsung deals to consider after Prime Day
- Samsung Freestyle 2 Projector for $598 (save $200): This projector also acts as a portable gaming hub that you can play games pretty much anywhere. Its speakers also pack a punch despite how small it is.
- Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K Q60D for $848 (save $150): If you need a little more display real estate, consider the 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV at Amazon, available for $848.
- Samsung 55-inch The Frame for $998 (save $500): Over at Amazon, you can save 33% on the typical price of the 55-inch Frame model.
- Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K The Terrace outdoor TV for $2,798 (save $702): Outdoor TVs can be brilliant for summer cookouts and sporting events, and right now, you can enjoy 20% off Samsung's The Terrace model.
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $409 (save $291): For a basic Chromebook suitable for school and daily online tasks, consider this serious discount available on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2.
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD, 2TB for $189 (save $81): A noteworthy discount of over $80 is available for a portable storage drive from Samsung. This device has a 2TB capacity.
- Samsung 990 EVO SSD 1TB for $80 (save $70): You can save 47% off the Samsung 990 EVO SSD 1TB, a great option if you need to upgrade your PC's internal storage.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet for $349 (save $101): This tablet has a 10.9-inch display and 128GB of storage.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $240 (save $90): The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, our favorite Samsung smartwatch, is available with a 27% discount. This smartwatch has a fitness tracker, sleep coaching, mobile connectivity, and more.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ tablet for $880 (save $120): This is an excellent deal for a 12.4-inch tablet with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 256GB of SSD storage.
- OtterBox Defender Series for Samsung Galaxy S24+ for $45 (save $20) Protect your Galaxy S24+ from moisture, dust, and drops with this rugged case.
- Zagg InvisibleShield Glass XTR3 for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $43 (save $19): This tempered glass screen protector has a built-in blue light filter to help reduce eye strain while protecting your phone from scratches and cracks.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
This year, Amazon Prime Day will officially run from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. The sale will last 48 hours, although some sales will likely be available for a day or two after the event. Keep in mind that the products with the best deals will likely sell out quickly.
Are Samsung products really cheaper on Prime Day?
Yes. You can take advantage of great deals on Samsung products during the two-day sales event. If a new Samsung device has just been released, however, it might not be included, and you will often find that legacy products will have the best discounts -- making room for new device stock.
Do other retailers have Samsung deals during Prime Day?
You will likely enjoy some great discounts on Samsung products during Amazon's two-day sales event. Retailers including Walmart, Best Buy, and Costco are also holding their own alternative sales to cash in while consumers are happy to spend.
See: The best anti-Prime Day deals you can shop beyond Amazon
Are there different Samsung deals on Prime Day 2?
The answer is yes and no. Deals come and go throughout the two days of Prime Day -- even after the event, you will still see some deals lingering, albeit not as high of a dollar amount in savings. We recommend that if you see something on sale during Prime Day that you're eyeing, buy it now because you never know when the deal will expire (especially if it's a lightning deal or a deal on a popular brand like Samsung).
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.
