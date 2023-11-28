'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 13 best Roborock robot vacuum Cyber Monday deals still available
If you've been waiting for the right time to invest in a robot vacuum, this is your moment. One of ZDNET's favorite robot vacuum manufacturers Roborock is getting into the holiday shopping spirit by offering site-wide sales on almost all of their products, including their flagship robot cleaners.
Whether you're looking for a robot vacuum to suction up all of your home's dirt, debris, and pet hair, or you're wanting to completely eliminate cleaning your floors with a robot vacuum and mop combo, Roborock has a machine for you.
Also: The best Cyber Monday deals: Live updates
I've tested dozens of robot vacuums, including several Roborock vacuums, and am here to help you sort through which machine will be best for your home, while also saving you as much money as possible. Not sure a Roborock is the one for you? We've found the best robot vacuum deals available from other brands as well.
Best Roborock Cyber Monday deals
- Roborock Q5 for $260 (save $170)
- Roborock S8+ for $800 (save $200)
- Roborock S8 for $600 (save $150)
- Roborock Q Revo for $680 (save $220)
- Roborock Q8 Max+ for $600 (save $220)
- Roborock Q5+ for $400 (save $300)
- Roborock Q5 Pro+ for $480 (save $220)
- Roborock Q5 Pro for $320 (save $110)
- Roborock Q8 Max for $450 (save $150)
- Current price: $1200
- Original price: $1600
Roborock's flagship device, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, is sitting at a whopping $400 off this holiday season. This two-in-one robot vacuum is an incredibly capable device that has helped maintain my home for the last six months, keeping up with a little one, two large dogs, and a cat. It's a hands-free machine that self-cleans, self-empties, self-dries, and self-refills during and at the end of its jobs.
It offers 6,000Pa suction, meaning it's going to successfully vacuum any and all of your flooring surfaces. The VibraRise 2.0 Mopping System allows the mop pad to vibrate, scrubbing your floors clean of stains and spills. If you've had your eye on the S8 Pro Ultra, there is genuinely no better time than right now to land yourself one of the very best two-in-one machines on the market.
Review: Roborock S8 Pro Ultra review: This 2-in-1 vacuum can do just about everything
- Current price: $950
- Original price: $1300
The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is one of Roborock's flagship products and is a whopping $350 off right now. If you're wanting a high-end, capable, and trustworthy robot vacuum and mop, this is the machine for you. With 5,500Pa suction power, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra will keep all of your flooring surfaces free of dirt, debris, and pet hair. Couple that with Roborock's VibraRise Mopping system and your floors will be easily vacuumed and mopped all in one go.
With the auto-lifting technology, you can rest assured that all of your soft flooring surfaces, like your carpets and rugs, will remain dry. The docking station is intelligent and capable. It is a self-cleaning, self-refilling, self-emptying, and self-washing machine, completely making this a hands-free cleaning experience.
Getting all of this for $950 this holiday shopping season is almost a steal and certainly not an opportunity you should pass up.
- Current price: $330
- Original price: $600
If you're looking to get your hands on a two-in-one robot vacuum and mop from Roborock, but don't need the docking station to do the manual work for you, the Roborock Q7 Max is calling your name. With 4200Pa suction and a simultaneous vacuum and mop function, your floors will shine.
Through the Roborock app, you can control your home's map, creating rooms and blocking off no-go zones as needed. The PreciSense LiDAR Navigation ensures that your home's map is accurate and that the robot recognizes and avoids common household objects like shoes and socks. If you decide later on down the road you'd like a docking station for the Q7 Max, you can purchase that separately.
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $870
If you're wanting a two-in-one machine that automatically empties the dust bin and offers 4200Pa suction, you can save $270 on the Roborock Q7 Max+ right now. This is a great way to get your hands on a Roborock robot vacuum and mop without dropping a ton of cash. Even better, the docking station is significantly slimmer than other two-in-one machines, making this a nice option for smaller homes and apartments where wall and floor space is limited.
Because the Docking Station only automatically empties the dust bin, you may be wondering where the water goes for the mop. When you lift up the lid on the top of the robot, you'll see the dust bin and the water tank have been combined to maximize both of their capacities. The dust bin can hold up to 470ml of dirt while the water tank can hold 350ml of cleaning solution. You'll need to manually fill the water tank as needed, but the machine will simultaneously vacuum and mop your floors otherwise.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Monday, Nov. 27 this year -- the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US. It's a great time to find deals across different categories, including robot vacuums, TVs, laptops, tablets, Apple products, and more.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best Roborock robot vacuum?
If you're looking for the best Roborock, you shouldn't look any further than the S7 Max Ultra, which is currently on sale. With it's capable Docking Station, 5,500Pa suction, and VibraRise Mopping system, this machine can tackle every flooring surface in your home in one go.
What are the best Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Cyber Monday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
