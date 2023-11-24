'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 28 best Black Friday deals under $30
Black Friday and the holiday shopping season is here, and now is the time to find the best deals on gifts and gadgets that won't empty your wallet. If you want to stick to a strict budget this year, we've got you. You can find some very useful tech products and other gadgets for under $30.
Also: The best Black Friday deals
With sales happening all weekend long, it can be hard to find good deals and products worth buying. ZDNET scoured retailers across the internet to find the best Black Friday deals under $30 so you can shop for the holidays without breaking the bank.
Best Black Friday 2023 deals under $30
- Wyze Cam OG security camera: $17 (save $13 at Amazon)
- TP-Link KL125 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb: $26 (save $14 at B&H Photo)
- USX Full Motion Tilting Swivel TV Wall Mount: $20 (save $17 at Walmart)
- Joby GorillaPod Magnetic Tripod: $20 (save $31 at B&H Photo)
- Coffee mug warmer: $26 (save $14 at Amazon)
- Samsung Type-C USB Flash Drive: $25 (save $15 at Amazon)
- Windows 11 Pro lifetime license: $23 (save $178 at Stack Social)
- HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset: $20 (save $30 at Walmart)
- Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser: $21 (save $15 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Pop: $18 (save $22 at Best Buy)
- Hanycony Outlet Extender: $17 (save $10 at Amazon)
- Charmast Portable Charger: $14 (save $10 at Amazon)
- GE CYNC Smart LED Light Strip: $23 (save $22 at Best Buy)
- Anker Ergonomic Wireless Mouse: $19 (save $6 at Amazon)
- Webcam with Microphone: $26 (save $30 at Walmart)
- HoMedics Pro Therapy Neck Massager: $25 (save $15 at Best Buy)
- Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Stick: $27 (save $15 at B&H Photo)
- Philips True Wireless Earbuds: $29 (save $70 at B&H Photo)
- Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera: $30 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Bella Pro Series Air Fryer: $25 (save $25 at Best Buy)
- Raya Bendie-Brite Folding Bi-Color USB Ring Light: $30 (save $20 at B&H Photo)
- Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker: $18 (save $7 at Amazon)
- Oster Electric Wine Opener: $28 (save $7 at Amazon)
- Current price: $30
- Original price: $60
The Blink Video Doorbell is currently 50% off at Amazon for Black Friday. It has features like1080 HD display, including infrared night video, two-way audio, motion detection alerts, and more. Plus, you can even keep your home's existing doorbell chime.
- Current price: $23
- Original price: $50
Amazon's Echo Dot smart speaker is currently 54% off. Get Alexa to help around the house by voice commands for simple tasks, such as turning on the lights, playing a song, repeating a recipe, and more.
- Current price: $30
- Original price: $42
JBL is known for its high-quality portable speaker, and the JBL Go 3 is no different. It is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.
- Current price: $27
- Original price: $45
Digitize your notes on this reusable notebook for 41% off on Amazon. You can save your pages to the Rocketbook app's cloud by tapping your pen on the icon at the bottom of the page to make them easy to find later.
- Current price: $20
- Original price: $40
Get 50% off these earbuds by Soundcore at Amazon for Black Friday. They come in black, blue, or white, and you can use the soundcore app to customize the controls and choose from 22 EQ presets.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year. It occurs the Friday after Thanksgiving, with deals usually available the week before and after. This year, it falls on Friday, Nov. 24.
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
Where can I find the best deals for Black Friday?
Pretty much every brand/retailer will have Black Friday deals. Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart will have the most notable deals, but don't forget to look at mobile carriers like Verizon or T-Mobile, as well as promotions on services and software.
