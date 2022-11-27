'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The holiday shopping season doesn't mean you have to sell an arm and a leg for the perfect gift. Black Friday sales make the gifts you're looking for much cheaper.
If you're looking for great tech gifts for $30 or less, we've rounded up all the best deals from various retailers with prices up to $40 off. We'll be updating this list throughout the shopping weekend, but for now, check out these Black Friday deals under $30 that are still available for anyone on your holiday gift list.
For the person in your life looking to cancel their cable subscription, Amazon's Fire TV Stick will provide them all the entertainment they are looking for, but for much less. The remote offers direct access to Alexa, so they'll be able to control all of their smart home devices (like turning off the lights to watch a movie) or ask for random bits of information. It also supports Dolby Atmos for the audio aficionados.
Gift someone a smart home experience with the Google Nest Mini. Complete with the Google voice assistant, this device has IoT control and query functions so you can ask it questions, make it play music, or connect it to other smart home devices to control your entire home. The Google Nest Mini can also stream from sources including YouTube Music and Netflix.
For the person who works from home, gift them this webcam with a built-in microphone. It has a 1920x1080 resolution for crisp video and can be adjustable left and right 360 degrees and up and down 180 degrees by the bracket for the perfect angle. As for the built-in microphone, it's able to capture audio within 20 feet and has noise cancelling chips to decrease 30-40% noise than the normal web cameras on the market.
This Bluetooth speaker is 43% off at Amazon but still delivers a crisp midrange sound and full bass. It's rated IPX67 making it resistant to mild water spray and splashing—perfect for listening to music at the beach or the lake. Plus, it has up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge and a 100 foot Bluetooth range.
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K boasts 4K resolution, as the name suggests, but that is far from all. You also receive Dolby Vision with HDR10 picture that includes vibrant color with sharp resolution. It uses long-range Wi-Fi connectivity to allow access to over 275 channels, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max.
Looking to spend less on quality headphones for someone? JBL is known for its deep bass sound, and these budget-friendly headphones have JBL's built-in Pure Bass sound, which sounds great at both low and high volumes. While the headphones have a built-in microphone, they work best for hands-free calls from your smartphone rather than making Zoom calls.
For the friend that always seems to have a low phone battery, this powerful solar charger is still 67% off on Amazon. This charger has two two 5V3.1A high-speed fast charging USB output interfaces with a built-in intelligent IC chip to automatically identify the charging product and convert it into the corresponding current and voltage. And, it's compatible with most electronic devices, no matter if you need it for a smartphone, earbuds, or a tablet.
The newest Echo Dot from Amazon is currently 50% at Best Buy. All three colors (charcoal, deep sea blue, and glacier white) are on sale, and you'll of course get all the Alexa capabilities of an Echo device. Since this Echo Dot has built-in Eero Wi-Fi, you can also add up 1,000 sq ft of Wi-Fi coverage to a compatible Eero network.
We chose these Black Friday deals under $30 based on the brand, discounted price, and product reviews (both good and bad). Deals change daily and even hourly, so if you're interested in the best discounts, be sure to check a retailer's website often for deals of the day.
Every year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, it occurred on Friday, Nov. 25. However, you can expect deals all month long, as well as discounted prices in every price range the weekend following Black Friday.
Cyber Monday always falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, it happens on Monday, Nov. 28. Cyber Monday is the day that you can find exclusive online-only deals, and special perks like free shipping or buy one get one.
