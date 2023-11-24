'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 35 best Black Friday robot vacuum deals
Robot vacuums have become more intelligent and more affordable -- especially when you can take advantage of Black Friday sales. This is a great time to either buy your first robot vacuum, upgrade your older model, or give one to someone you love, since we're seeing some of the biggest price drops of the year on models from iRobot, Roborock, Ecovacs, and more manufacturers during Black Friday sales. Whether you're looking for a robot vacuum, a robot vacuum and mop combo, or a robot mop, we have you covered.
Of course, deciding which robot vacuum best fits your needs can be tricky, but as ZDNET's resident robot vacuum reviewer, I've spent a lot of time going hands-on with all sorts of different robot vacuums. I've included a variety of price points to help you get everyone on your shopping list the robot vacuum they need during Black Friday 2023.
Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals
- iRobot Roomba s9+ $600 (save $400)
- Roborock S7 Max Ultra $950 (save $350
- OKP K4 Robot Vacuum $96 (save $234)
- Dreametech D10s Plus $350 (save $150 with coupon)
- Deebot T10 Omni $550 (save $600 with code WNOVT10)
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra $1200 (save $400)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV970 $329 (save $71)
- Roborock Q Revo $680 (save $220)
- Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni $700 (save $400)
- Roborock Q7 Max+ $500 (save $370)
- Roborock S7 $360 (save $290)
- MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop $144 (save $521 with $35 coupon)
- Roborock Q7 Max $330 (save $270)
- Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus $400 (save $250)
- Roborock S8+ $800 (save $200)
- Bissell SpinWave $165 (save $235)
- Roborock S8 $600 (save $150)
- Roomba 694 $160 (save $115)
- Roborock Q8 Max+ $600 (save $220)
- Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $100 (save $100)
- Roborock Q5+ $400 (save $300)
- Vactidy T6 $93 (save $67)
- Roborock Q5 Pro+ $480 (save $220)
- Shark AV753 ION $130 (save $100)
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ $349 (save $131)
- Roborock Q8 Max $450 (save $150)
- Eufy Clean X9 Pro $650 (save $250)
- iRobot Braava Jet m6 $300 (save $150)
Roborock Q5 $260 (save $170)
- Current price: $949
- Original price: $1300
This holiday season, Roborock is offering steep discounts across several of their top robot vacuums and robot vacuum and mops. One of our favorites, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is currently sitting at $1100, making this the perfect time to invest in a high-end machine. With 6,000Pa suction power, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra will keep all of your flooring surfaces free of dirt, debris, and pet hair. Couple that with Roborock's VibraRise Mopping system and your floors will be easily vacuumed and mopped all in one go.
This robot's docking station is one that does all of the dirty work for you. Simply fill the clean water tank, empty the dirty water tank, and send your robot out with a few taps in the Roborock app and you won't have to lift a finger again. The Auto Mop Lifting technology ensures that none of your soft flooring surfaces, carpets and rugs alike, will get wet during the job.
- Current price: $700
- Original price: $1200
This two-in-one machine is one of my favorite robot vacuum and mops on the market right now, and this sale price makes it that much sweeter. The Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni has dual, oscillating mop heads that vibrate 180 times per minute. You combine that with its 5,000Pa suction and your floors are going to feel spectacular underneath your feet. One of my favorite parts about this machine is that you can set the robot to return periodically to the base station to have its mop heads cleaned, choosing between every 6, 10, or 15 minutes.
One of the only faults this machine has is that you have to manually remove the mop heads if you want your carpets or rugs cleaned. This means the T10 Omni isn't able to lift its mop heads automatically, but if you don't have many rugs or carpet then this won't be a big deal to you. Personally, I have several rooms with carpets and rugs but I loved this robot enough the manual intervention is worth it.
- Current price: $650
- Original price: $900
The Eufy Clean X9 Pro is a two-in-one machine that utilizes 5,500Pa suction power and dual oscillating mop heads to tackle all of your flooring needs. Thanks to the robot's AI See camera set, it can detect when it encounters carpet or rugs and automatically lifts the mop heads to keep your soft floors from getting wet. At this price point, you're getting a ton of suction power, excellent mopping capabilities, and powerful AI technology. One downfall is you'll have to manually empty the dust bin after every use, and maybe even more depending on how large a job you task the robot with.
That may be the only downfall, though. ZDNET's Maria Diaz loved that the X9 can wash its mop heads repeatedly throughout a job, saying "I don't want to see my robot mop dragging dry, dirty mopping pads minutes after it should've returned for a refresh, but I haven't found this to be a problem with the X9."
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $600
The Yeedi cube is on sale this holiday shopping season and at a fantastic price for everything you get. With 4,300Pa suction, a mop head that vibrates 2,500 times per minute, and 150 minutes of runtime, you will be impressed. You may be disappointed in the robot's lack of object avoidance, though. If you're someone who doesn't have kids leaving toys behind or simply keep your house much tidier than mine, you may not miss this feature. That's up for you to decide.
ZDNET's Maria Diaz says the Yeedi Cube is "a great fit for anyone looking for a midrange robot vacuum and mop with hands-free cleaning, especially if you don't have kids and want to come home to a clean house."
- Current price: $1000
- Original price: $1500
If you're looking to invest in a hands-free robot vacuum and mop this holiday season, the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni is already on sale. This is an incredible machine that auto-empties, self-cleans both the mop heads and the mop head cleaning station, auto-dries, and everything in between. With an industry-leading 8,000Pa suction and oscillating mop heads, your floors will shine.
We love that the mop heads can automatically raise 0.60 inches when the machine encounters a rug or carpet, keeping your soft flooring surfaces clean. More notably, the square-shaped design of the robot is sleek and slim, coming in at only 3.74 inches tall, meaning it can fit easily under your hard to reach surfaces. We love the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni and know you will too, especially at this price.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday will be November 24, 2023, the day after Thanksgiving in the US. Leading up to the shopping holiday, many retailers put their merchandise on sale early, hoping to earn your business. While Black Friday isn't the in-store shopping extravaganza it used to be, there is something to be said for shopping from the comfort of your home after a day of Thanksgiving activities.
Black Friday kicks off a string of holiday shopping sales, with Cyber Monday and Small Business Tuesday quickly behind. This weekend typically signifies the start of the holiday season and you can often get a lot of the gifts on your list purchased at a discounted price.
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best robot vacuum?
The Roomba j7+ is far and away the smartest, most advanced robot vacuum on the market that I have tested. Its PrecisionVision navigation ensures that it's cleaning the rooms you want cleaned and gathering an accurate map of your home. The ability to add Cleaning zones for particularly dirty areas or Keep Out zones where you may not want the robot to go is an added bonus. Pet parents everywhere can agree that the P.O.O.P. guarantee will help them sleep easier at night, knowing their home will get vacuumed without smearing through any accidents. And of course, being a Roomba device, you know that the robots are always getting new software updates so your robot vacuum is always getting smarter.
