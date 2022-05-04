No matter if you need to give a gift for a birthday, a graduation, an anniversary, or any other holiday, you don't need to spend.a fortune on a great gift. With the huge range of tech gadgets and accessories on the market -- ranging from smart home devices to gadgets that make working from home slightly easier—you can find something at an affordable price for any occasion.

Below, we've compiled our best picks to make the hunt for gifts easier.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, 4 Qt Best overall option Ninja Features: 4-quart capacity | 1500 wattage | 105-400 degree Fahrenheit temperature range Our pick for best cheap tech gift under $100 is the Ninja Air Fryer for $89.99. Air fryers are popular right now—and for good reason: they allow you to make crispy chicken wings, reheat leftover pizza perfectly, roast veggies quickly, and more, all without unhealthy oils. This Ninja Air Fryer can air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate up to 4 quarts of food. And, it's also dishwasher safe for easy clean up. Pros: Four preset cooking options

Dishwasher safe Cons: Less features than an Instant Pot

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Best smart display Image: Amazon Features: 8-inch touchscreen | 13 MP camera with built-in shutter and auto-framing | 1280 x 800 resolution The Amazon Echo Show 8 is the perfect all-in-one gift—it serves as a smart home assistant, a way to make video calls, and as a digital frame to show off your favorite photos. You can get calendar reminders, traffic updates, and set timers, or even enjoy your favorite playlist via Spotify. There is also access to streaming services like Prime Video and Netflix. The Amazon Echo Show can even control other smart devices in your home. Pros: Smart display that can act as an assistant or can display favorite photos

Auto-framing camera to always keep you in centered the frame Cons: Need to have Amazon Photos or Facebook to use photo display feature

Google Nest Mini Best simple smart assistant Features: Google Assistant | Built-in speakers | Four color options An alternative smart assistant option—if Amazon's Echo Show isn't what you are looking for—is the Google Nest Mini. This home hub sports similar functions including the Google voice assistant, the ability to control IoT devices, check your schedule, and call friends and family. This option from Best Buy also comes with a Google Chromecast to stream anything to your TV. Pros: Can control other devices in your home

Acts as a music player Cons: No display screen

HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer Best for printing photos HP Features: Connects via Bluetooth | HP Zink photo paper | Free HP Sprocket app Easily print photos from your phone with this HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer. It prints photos onto HP Zink photo paper that are 2.3 x 3.4 inches. You can even add filters, frames, and stickers to your photos before printing using the free HP Sprocket app. Pros: Weighs less than a pound

Prints one photo per minute Cons: Paper refills are relatively expensive

Ring Stick Up Cam Best for home security Features: 1080p camera | Cordless | 130-degree field of view If you're looking for a gift related to smart homes that can also bolster security, Ring's stick up cam is an affordable option. Suitable for use in or outdoors, the camera connects to a mobile device and monitors an area for any suspicious activity in real-time. If motion is detected, an alert is sent to the user, who can then access their camera to see what is happening. This device comes with a 1080p camera and night vision. Pros: Customizable privacy zones

Hear and speak to people via phone or tablet Cons: Have to change batteries

Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker Best for fitness enthusiasts Features: Up to 10 days of battery | Water resistant up to 164 feet | Touchscreen An affordable gift this year for those who are either fitness enthusiasts or would like to start leading a healthier lifestyle is the Fitbit Inspire 2. This fitness tracker, available in three colors, connects to a user's smartphone and is able to track activity levels, sleep patterns, heart rate, and more. Pros: Daily readiness score and 24/7 heart rate monitoring

1-year Fitbit Premium membership included Cons: No color screen

JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Best for bringing music anywhere JBL Features: 12-hour battery life | Universal compatibility | 65Hz-20kHz frequency response Give the gift of music with the JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth speaker. It delivers a clear, loud, and booming sound perfect for any part. You can bring it anywhere to listen to your favorite tunes—even to the pool or beach since it is rated IPX7 for water-resistance. It can also be paired with another JBL compatible speaker for complete stereo sound. Pros: Multiple color options

Pairs with other JBL speakers Cons: No microphone feature to take phone calls

Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds Best for Bluetooth headphones Features: Included charging case | Bluetooth 5.0 | 33-foot range Over the past few years, wireless earbuds have disrupted the traditional headphone market in a big way. While it's always handy to have a case to hand to stop them from going missing, the advantage of these kinds of headphones is their portability and lack of wires -- and the Jabra Elite 65t is no exception. These stylish wireless earbuds would make a great gift this year as they not only pack up to five hours of use but also contain a built-in microphone for hands-free calls. Pros: Large, medium, and small ear tip sizes included

Headset controls lets you play/pause, reject a call, skip a song, and more Cons: Only one color option

SodaStream Terra Water Maker Kit Best for customized sparkling water SodaStream Features: Dishwasher safe | Makes up to 126 bottles | 3 color options You don't have to buy cases of sparkling water anymore with the SodaStream water maker. The maker uses Quick Connect technology for fast and easy CO2 cylinder insertion. Simply insert a SodaStream carbonating bottle and once your water is carbonated, you can add any flavor(s) for customized and delicious sparkling water. Pros: Dishwasher safe for easy clean up

Add any flavor combination to your water Cons: Flavors sold separately

VonShef electric grillI Best for grilling anything Features: 11 pounds | 1500 watts | Non-stick 14 x 8 inch ceramic grill Something foodies will enjoy, this gadget is portable and can be used to cook everything from meat to vegetables. Since it's smokeless, you can use it anywhere, including indoors. An LED touch control panel lets you select the temperature of the grill anywhere from 220 to 450 Fahrenheit for perfect grilling results. Pros: Smokeless

Removable grill for easy cleaning Cons: Can take a little longer to cook some things

My Arcade Namco Mini Retro Arcade Best for retro game lovers Features: 4.25-inch full color vertically oriented screen | 3.5mm headphone jack | Removable joystick Fans of old, classic games will love the Namco Museum mini retro arcade system, an affordable 10-inch arcade cabinet. In total, 20 Bandai-Namco titles, such as Pac-Man, Sky Kid, and Galaxian are included. This gadget, containing a removable joystick, also comes with inbuilt speakers and a headphone jack. Pros: Play retro game titles

Weighs only 2.3 pounds Cons: Limited number of games

Shiatsu Deluxe neck and shoulder massager Best for stress relief Features: Three-speed massage | Heat option | Carrying handles to customize massage pressure Over at Best Buy, you can pick up a Shiatsu Deluxe neck and shoulder massager, a heated cushion that fits snugly around your neck and shoulders for instant relief for tired muscles. When many of us are sitting at a PC all day now in our home offices, this massager is a thoughtful gift -- and one that will likely have a lot of use. Pros: Heat option

Three speeds of massage from relaxing to intense Cons: Not cordless

What is the best cheap tech gift under $100? Our recommendation for the best cheap tech gift under $100 is the Ninja Air Fryer since it's an essential kitchen appliance that will let anyone fry things in a healthier way. However, any of the products on our list would be great tech gift options—it just depends what the gift receiver likes/needs.

How did we choose these cheap tech gifts? Our process in deciding these products included extensive research into each product including reviews (both good and bad), pricing, category of the gift, and trusted brands. We considered different gift options in various categories so gift givers would be able to find a gift for anyone on their list for any occasion.