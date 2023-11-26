'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 25 best Cyber Monday deals under $100
Black Friday deals continue well into the weekend and through Cyber Monday, and with them come discounts on lovely gifts for friends and family. You can buy your loved one something great they will actually use -- and only pay $100 or less for it with these Black Friday deals. With discounts in full swing, some major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have cut down their prices so you can save on products like Apple AirPods, televisions, coffee makers, film cameras, and more.
More: The best Black Friday deals so far
We rounded up our favorite deals under $100 that are available right now, throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Considering hot ticket items (anything from Apple), streaming devices, and, not to mention, a handful of below-$100 TVs, we included the creme de la creme of under $100 deals you can buy today. We will update these lists to include the hottest and latest deals.
Best early Black Friday deals under $100
- Apple AirPods (Second Generation): $90 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Apple AirTags 4-pack: $80 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Fitbit Luxe: $80 (save $50)
- Ring Video Doorbell 1080p: $55 (save $45 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: $99 (save $20 at Amazon)
- KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer: $80 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Ultimea Dolby Atmos Sound Bar: $90 (save $80 at Walmart)
- Beats Studio3 Headphones: $100 (save $70 at Walmart)
- Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart TV: $65 (save $55 at Amazon)
- Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart TV: $80 (save $70 at Best Buy)
- Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $85 (save $15 at Amazon)
- Soundcore by Anker Liberty Wireless Eearbuds: $70 (Save $30 at Amazon)
- Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer: $70 (save $110 at Best Buy)
- Apple Pencil (first generation): $80 (save $20 at Walmart)
- Windows 11 Pro: $23 (save $160 at Stack Social)
- Costco membership: $60 (get a $40 gift card free at Stack Social)
- Echo Dot (Fifth Generation): $23 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Camera Bundle: $55 (save $23 at Walmart)
- JBL Endurance Peak earbuds: $70 (save $30)
- Anker 120W USB-C Charger: $60 (save $30)
- Hover 1 Blast Electric Self-Balancing Scooter: $90 (save $30)
- Fujifilm Instax Square: $90 (save $40)
- HP DeskJet 3772 All-in-One Wireless Color Printer: $49 (save $45)
- Echo Show 8 (second generation): $55 (save $75)
- SanDisk 1TB Memory Card: $70 (save $40)
- Current price: $90
- Original price: $130
If you've been contemplating a new pair of earbuds, now is your chance to buy a great pair at an affordable price. These best-selling second-generation Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon for just $80. Anyone in the Apple ecosystem could appreciate these lightweight, portable buds for on-the-go music- and podcast-listening sessions.
- Current price: $80
- Original price: $100
If you are a chronic key misplacer, might we suggest putting an AirTag on it? Put these trackers on luggage, on purses, and, heck, even on your dog if he loves to run away. The AirTags sync up with your iPhone or iPad and you can view the tag's location through Apple's Find My app. Once you misplace your AirTagged item, you can play a sound on the tracker's speaker to locate it.
- Current price: $79
- Original price: $99
If you want more out of your iPad through drawing, annotating readings, or note-taking functions. Now is the best time to snag an Apple Pencil. You can save $20 on this first generation Apple Pencil on Walmart.
- Current price: $25
- Original price: $50
Stream all your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD with this Amazon Fire TV stick. The streaming device supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio for a full-on cinematic viewing experience. With access to all the top streaming services, like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max, and more, and Wi-Fi 6 for smooth connectivity, you'll get a theater experience from the comfort of your couch.
- Current price: $99
- Original price: $159
With a large screen size of 42mm, a long battery life of 40 hours, and a stylish and sleek fit, this Samsung Galaxy Watch promises insight into your sleep, an ECG monitor for heart health, and workout tracking for accurate health data you can use. The watch is water-resistant, so you can workout with it on your wrist rain or shine. Most health wearables are clunky and stick out on a wrist, but we like this Galaxy Watch 4 for its discreet and classic watch look. Any Android user could appreciate this unassuming but data-aggregating health wearable.
- Current price: $80
- Original price: $140
Looking for a tablet that can stream your favorite shows and movies, manage your email inbox, or take video calls, but you don't want to shell out hundreds on an iPad? Consider the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet instead, that's $60 off its asking price right now at Best Buy.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Monday, Nov. 27 this year -- the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US. It's a great time to find deals across different categories, including TVs, laptops, tablets, Apple products, and more.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best Cyber Monday deal under $100?
This whole list of deals is great, but if we had to choose one under-$100 product you should definitely grab ahead of Black Friday, it would be the Apple AirPods for $90 right now. Given their popularity and portability, they're a great earbud for listening to music while exercising, on-the-go calls and video meetings, and Apple connectivity.
What are the best Cyber Monday deals right now?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Cyber Monday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
