Delight DIYers with these interesting holiday gifts that make and fix things

I found the best 12 gift ideas for people who like to do it themselves. Now, you can easily cross loved ones off of your present checklist and get back to enjoying the holidays.
adrian-kingsley-hughes
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Every family has one. You know, that person that's always making things and fixing things. The one that people turn to when they want something repaired or a job done.

ZDNET Recommends

Maybe that person is you!

Either way, here's a compilation of twelve of the best gift ideas for people who like to make and fix things. From basics like screwdrivers to advanced items such as 3D printers, this list is perfect for both those starting out on their repair journey, to those old hands who have been at it for years.

Let's dive in!

The best gift ideas for DIYers for the holidays

For the avid DIYer, below are 12 of the best gift ideas that I found for the holiday season this year. 

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

Perfect for the newbie and professional fixer!
iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit
  • Price: $75
  • Tech specs or features: Excellent quality | Most of the tools you need to work on modern gadgets | Tools that can last a lifetime

This kit is perfect for both those who want a starter toolkit that's specially designed for modern gadgets such as smartphones and laptops and professionals who need tools that can withstand daily use for years.

The iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit is one of the best tech toolkits available, and I've been using one for many years and it's still as good as new!

View now at Best BuyView now at Amazon

Kaiweets HT206D Digital Clamp Multimeter

A great tool for those wanting to go deeper with electronics
KAIWEETS HT206D Digital Clamp Multimeter
  • Price: $48
  • Tech specs or features: Features a clamp meter Easy to read display | Professional features

Having a decent multimeter is a must, with safety and ease of use being at the top of the list.

A clamp meter offers a great deal of versatility -- you have probes for measuring voltages, continuity, and resistance, and a clamp with offers a no-contact way to measure the current going through cables.

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at Kaiweets

iSesamo Opening Tool

Perfect for people who are still using screwdrivers are pry tools!
iSesamo opening tool
  • Price: Round up price
  • Tech specs or features: Very strong Keeps the damage being done to the device you are opening to a minimum | Great value

Using screwdrivers to open devices? Stop! Get a proper pry tool, and pry tools don't get any better than the iSesamo Opening Tool. Thin enough to fit into the smallest gaps, tough enough to last for years, and yet supple enough to reduce the amount of damage made when opening a device.

There are a lot of clones of the iSesamo out there, and I've tried many of them, but none come close to the quality and durability of the iSesamo.

View now at Amazon

FLIR TG165-X Thermal Camera

The gift for anyone who wants a superpower!
FLIR TG165-X Thermal Camera
  • Price: $420
  • Tech specs or features: Highly accurate Easy to use | Long battery life

I used to think that thermal cameras were a bit of a gimmick. One of those tools that you'd "ooooh" and "ahhh" over a few times and then forget about.

Nothing could be further from the truth! Being able to "see" the heat given off by things is a true superpower!

I turn to my thermal cameras all the time, for everything from finding faulty components, checking that HVAC systems are working properly, checking for overheating devices, and much more. And when buying the FLIR you're sure you're getting one of the best thermal cameras available.

View now at Amazon

Screw Extracting Pliers

Great for anyone who has been frustrated by broken fasteners
Screw Extracting Pliers
  • Price: $22
  • Tech specs or features: Beautifully made Lifetime guarantee | Great price

Break a screw or bolt and you can be in for a real headache. While there are many ways to remove a broken fastener, the easiest way is to use screw extracting pliers to grip whatever remains and twist it out.

These pliers are the best I've used for gripping. If anything can get a grip on a broken or worn fastener, then it's these Japanese-engineered pliers.

View now at Amazon

Creality Ender 3 V2 Upgraded 3D Printer

Perfect for people who want to fabricate plastic parts
Creality Ender 3 V2 Upgraded 3D Printer
  • Price: $210
  • Tech specs or features: Super easy to use Excellent quality | Great price

A 3D printer has become a must-have for the DIYer and fixer to fabricate parts and components. There's a whole universe out there of parts that have already been designed by others ready to print, and if it hasn't already been designed, then you can design and print your own parts.

It's modern-day magic!

But not all 3D printers are made equal! If you are going to be relying on your 3D printer, then you need to get one that's not only easy to use but is also reliable and outputs decent-quality prints. This is what you get from the Creality Ender 3 V2 Upgraded 3D printer.

View now at Amazon

iFixit Manta Toolkit

Tackle pretty much any fastener out there!
iFixit Manta Toolkit
  • Price: $70
  • Tech specs or features: High quality Precision engineered | Great price

This is the perfect toolkit for people who work on things that are bigger than smartphones and laptops. Things like PCs or TVs or white goods such as washing machines.

This kit contains 112 bits designed to tackle pretty much every fastener you're likely to come across when fixing electronic devices in both 4mm and 1/4-inch bit sizes, along with with two premium anodized aluminum driver handles to hold these bits while in use.

View now at Amazon

Sugru Moldable Glue

There's not a fixer or DIYer that doesn't need Sugru!
Sugru Moldable Glue
  • Price: $10
  • Tech specs or features: Very versatile Lasting repairs | Fun to use

Mouldable glue is like a cross between an adhesive and insulating tape, and it can be used for all sorts of repairs and small fabrication tasks.

The uses for Sugru are close to unlimited -- everything from fixing frayed cords to creating new on-skid feet for laptops to repairing broken cases.

This is a must-have in any toolkit!

View now at Amazon

BLUETTI AC200MAX 2048Wh Power Station

The ideal gift for anyone who needs power when away from a power outlet!
BLUETTI AC200MAX 2048Wh Power Station
  • Price: $1800
  • Tech specs or features: Powerful Expandable | Can be recharged using mains or solar

Put an end to trailing extension cables all over the place and take the power you need with you. The power station is the new gasoline generator, but comes with a lot of benefits -- power stations are quiet, can be used indoors, don't need gasoline, and don't need regular maintenance.

When you are buying a power station, one of the most important things to bear in mind is to make sure that it offers enough power for your needs -- and they don't come much more powerful than the BLUETTI AC200MAX 2048Wh Power Station!

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Fiberglass Scratch Brush

All fixers are going to come across corrosion they need to remove -- and this is the tool to do just that!
Fiberglass Scratch Brush
  • Price: $12
  • Tech specs or features: Really effective at removing corrosion Clean everything from electrical contacts to coins | Cheap

Fixers come across corrosion all the time. One of the most common being battery terminals after a battery has leaked.

A fiberglass scratch brush makes short work of cleaning corrosion, easily getting into nooks and crannies, and doesn't use any solvents or chamicals.

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at Newegg

Silicone Soldering Mat

Every tidy DIYer and fixer will appreciate this!
Silicone Soldering Mat
  • Price: $15
  • Tech specs or features: Resists heat and prevents damage to tables and work surfaces Keeps the workspace tidy | Great value

All you need to create a workspace is a silicone mat! Not only do these mats protect the surface underneath from heat damage when soldering, but is also helps to keep the workspace organised and tidy.

And when done, the mat can be rolled away and put into a toolbag!

View now at Amazon

SE LED-Illuminated Head Mounted Magnifier

This will be appreciated by anyone whose eyes are not what they used to be!
SE LED-Illuminated Head Mounted Magnifier
  • Price: $10
  • Tech specs or features: Lightweight Great LED lights | Lenses used are really good quality

My eyes aren't what they used to be. Well, to be honest, my eyes were never that good, but I managed. Now I'm finding doing tasks that involve small things to be a bit problematic, it was time to do something about it.

This head mounted magnifier features three lenses -- a fixed 1.9x stereo lens, a drop-down 1.9x stereo lens, and a 4.5x loupe -- and twin-LEDs that put the light where you want it!

View now at Amazon

Below are five DIY and tool deals I found happening right now.

How did we choose these tool gift ideas?

The phrase "buy cheap, buy twice" is never as true as when applied to tools. Good quality tools can make the difference between being able to repair a device, and breaking something even more.

When I recommend a tool, I'm recommending tools that I've used and found to do what the manufacturer claims they do. I look for quality, value for money, and durability. 

I don't just review things, I actually use them. Some of the items have been used for a few months, and some for many years.

I also look at consumer reviews for anything that I might have missed -- there's nothing like being able to see what hundreds or even thousands of people think of a tool or gadget.

What tools are needed to change the battery in an iPhone?

It depends -- on the iPhone you have and your skill level -- but a good start is the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit. This has all the screwdrivers you need, and even a tool to help you separate the display from the body.

For a complete rundown of the tools you need for a job, I recommend taking a look at iFixit's repair guides. These will not only walk you through the job but also what tools and parts you need.

Are magnetic screwdrivers dangerous to use around electronics?

In short, no. People used to worry about the magnet damaging hard drives, but the magnets in screwdrivers are so weak as to not be a problem.

I find the convenience of having a magnetic screwdriver that can hold the fastener to be really useful -- especially when dealing with tiny fasteners that could vanish into the depths of a gadget if you were to drop it!

What's the difference between resin and filament 3D printing?

The biggest difference between resin and filament 3D printing is quality. 

Resin printers output really smooth, really detailed prints that are great for highly detailed models and production-quality parts. 

If you're OK with a print that looks a bit rougher, then go with a filament printer -- not only are the prints faster to output, but they are also cheaper. Also, if the power goes out, a filament printer can pick up where it left off -- which means you don't waste time and filament.

