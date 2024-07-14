'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 30 best Prime Day 2024 deals under $25
Amazon Prime Day is a great time to save money on expensive tech items like laptops, tablets, TVs, and more. But if you're on a budget, we at ZDNET have got you covered.
You can find some very useful tech products, devices, and other gadgets for under $25, even before Amazon Prime Day deals officially go live on Tuesday, July 16. We've rounded up the best deals under $25 that are light on your wallet but super helpful in your life.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $25
- Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook for $24 (save $10): As one of our picks for the best smart notebooks available, you can digitize your handwritten notes to the Rocketbook app by tapping your pen on the icon at the bottom of the page to make them easy to find later.
- Govee LED Strip Lights for $10 (save $5 by checking coupon): Connect these lights to the Govee app to access 16 million colors, 11 music modes, and more than 64 preset scenes to bring more ambiance to any room.
- TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender for $16 (save $19 with coupon): Spotty Wi-Fi at home? This dual-band Wi-Fi extender gets up to 44% more bandwidth and can boost your internet coverage up to 1,200 square feet between up to 30 devices.
- Renpho Smart Scale for $20 (save $15): Connect this smart scale with popular health and fitness apps like Samsung Health, MyFitnessPal, Fitbit, and Apple Health to track your body fat percentage, muscle mass, visceral fat, water weight, metabolic age, and more.
- MusicCozy Sleep Headphones for $16 (save $27): These sleep headphones are part sleep mask to block out light in your room, making them a perfect option for light sleepers.
- Amazon Echo Pop for $18 (save $22): The Amazon Echo Pop is the perfect portable smart speaker for small spaces and is a breeze to use Alexa to control accessories like smart lights.
- Anker iPhone 15 Charger for $13 (save $6): This two-pack of chargers provides 20W of high-speed charging for devices like the iPhone 15, AirPods Pro, iPad Pro, and more.
- Chamberlain Smart Garage Control for $17 (save $13): This device lets you close your garage door from anywhere through the myQ app, and even set schedules.
- Apple AirTag for $24 (save $5): As one of our picks for the best Bluetooth trackers on the market, the AirTag uses Apple's FindMy network for some of the most accurate location tracking.
- Roku Express Streaming Device for $19 (save $11): This small device is one of the best Roku TV players due to its affordable price and voice assistant support.
- Current price: $24
- Original price: $34
The notebook's synthetic paper allows you to write with the included Pilot FriXion pen, scan the page to the cloud, then wipe the page clean with a damp cloth to reuse it repeatedly, all while keeping your digital notes organized.
It even has handwriting recognition that allows you to transcribe and search for your handwritten text.
- Current price: $16
- Original price: $35
This device plugs into any outlet and easily lets you expand Wi-Fi coverage for your phone, smart home devices, streaming devices, security products, and more. In addition, it can also function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices like Blu-ray players, game consoles, or smart TVs.
Don't forget the apply the coupon before checkout to get the full discount.
- Current price: $20
- Original price: $35
If you're looking for more insight into your body's health and makeup, this smart scale allows you to see things like your visceral fat, metabolic age, muscle and bone mass, and more.
You can monitor your weight progress and even track calories in the app. The scale lets you connect to other popular health apps like MyFitness Pal, Apple Health, and Fitbit.
- Current price: $16
- Original price: $43
With these sleeping headphones, you'll get about 10 or more hours of playtime. The built-in adjustable speakers also have a microphone if you need to take an early-morning call without ever opening your eyes. The breathable fabric comes in 15 color options that contain over-ear headphones within the mask.
- Current price: $18
- Original price: $40
The Echo Pop is perfect for those who don't want to commit to a full-sized smart speaker, who want a sleeker, more compact look versus the spheric look of an Echo Dot, or who want a more affordable smart speaker.
Read the review: A portable smart speaker for small spaces
Its speakers pack a mean punch in a small package and can very well fill a room with sound.
More Prime Day 2024 deals under $25
- Kasa Smart Plug 2-Pack for $12 (save $8): This smart plug does it all, including a handy energy-moderating feature that shows you the consumption of everything that is connected to this plug via the app.
- Soundcore by Anker P2 Mini true Wireless Earbuds for $24 (save $16): These earbuds have three EQ modes: Soundcore Signature, Bass Booster, and Podcast.
- TP-Link Indoor Security Camera for $15 (save $10): This security camera comes with two-way audio, night vision, and 1080P video resolution, and it's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
- Coffee Mug Warmer for $20 (save $20): Keep your coffee or tea hot with this mug warmer that has four temperature settings, an auto-shut-off feature, and a fast heating speed.
- Ulanzi Phone Tripod for $20 (save $10): This tripod can be expanded to 60-80 mm (compatible with most smartphones), and it has a 360-degree universal ball head for various angles for shooting.
- Blink Mini 2 for $20 (save $20): This camera records in HD, stores videos in the cloud, allows two-way conversation, and has Alexa support.
- Amazon Echo Buds for $25 (save $25): These earbuds deliver crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound, and have two microphones and voice detection for clear communication.
- Magicteam Sound Machine: $17 (save $13 with coupon): This sound machine has 20 non-looping sounds including white and pink noise, and different timer settings.
- Remote Control Page Turner for E-Reader: $20 (save $50): This handy device turns any e-reader into a remote-controlled page turner so you don't have to continuously touch the screen to turn the page.
- Amazon Echo Glow for $17 (save $13): This smart lamp is perfect for a kid's rom since it provides different lights as visual reminders for chores, waking up, listening to music, and more.
- Cokunst Electric Wine Opener for $10 (save $16): Easily remove any wine cork from the bottle in 5-7 seconds with this cordless electric wine opener that's battery operated.
- Full Motion TV Wall Mount for $19 (save $17): Mount a 26-55-inch TV to your wall easily with this mount that has multi-viewing angles for reduced glare.
- GE Cync A19 Smart LED Bulbs for $16 (save $8): This pack of two bulbs allows you to choose from millions of colors and create routines to schedule when your lights turn on and off.
- Amazon Echo Auto (2nd gen) for $25 (save $30): Bring Amazon Alexa to your car easily so you can call and message with your voice, control your smart home devices, and ask Alexa to play music.
- Redkjy 3-in-1 Charging Station for $20 (save $20): This charging station allows you to power up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once at 18W.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day takes place Tuesday, July 16 through Wednesday, July 17. However, you can expect to shop deals both before and after the event.
Are products really cheaper on Prime Day?
Prime Day sales prices tend to be some of the lowest of the year, aside from the Black Friday shopping weekend. This is especially true for Amazon devices like Kindles, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Amazon Echo devices, etc. According to one study, the average Amazon Prime Day discount is 16.2%, which is a fairly good discount for most products.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
