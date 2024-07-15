X
Home & Office
The 30+ best Prime Day 2024 deals under $25

Grab some savings with these useful gadgets, which are on sale for under $25 for Amazon Prime Day.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer
Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook | Save $10
Blue rocketbook smart notebook with a pen and a cloth on top of it
Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook
Save $10
TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender with Ethernet Port | Save $19
A white Wi-Fi extender plugged into an outlet against a green and blue background
TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender with Ethernet Port
Save $19
Renpho Smart Scale | Save $13
Black scale with a smartphone next to it against a pink and orange background
Renpho Smart Scale
Save $13
MusicCozy Sleep Headphones | Save $27
Black sleep headphones against an orange yellow background
MusicCozy Sleep Headphones
Save $27
Amazon Echo Pop | Save $22
Echo Pop
Amazon Echo Pop
Save $22
Amazon Prime Day is a great time to save money on expensive tech items like laptops, tablets, TVs, and more. But if you're on a budget, we at ZDNET have got you covered.

You can find some very useful tech products, devices, and other gadgets for under $25, even before Amazon Prime Day deals officially go live tomorrow, July 16. We've rounded up the best deals under $25 that are light on your wallet but super helpful in your life.

Also: The best Prime Day deals right now

Best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals under $25

Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook

Save $10
Blue rocketbook smart notebook with a pen and a cloth on top of it
Allison Murray/ZDNET
  • Current price: $24
  • Original price: $34

The notebook's synthetic paper allows you to write with the included Pilot FriXion pen, scan the page to the cloud, and then wipe the page clean with a damp cloth to reuse it repeatedly, all while keeping your digital notes organized. 

It even has handwriting recognition that allows you to transcribe and search for your handwritten text.

TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender with Ethernet Port

Save $19
A white Wi-Fi extender plugged into an outlet against a green and blue background
TP-Link/ZDNET
  • Current price: $16
  • Original price: $35

This device plugs into any outlet and easily expands Wi-Fi coverage for your phone, smart home devices, streaming devices, security products, and more. It can also function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices like Blu-ray players, game consoles, or smart TVs. 

Don't forget to apply the coupon before checkout for the full discount. 

Renpho Smart Scale

Save $13
Black scale with a smartphone next to it against a pink and orange background
Renpho/ZDNET
  • Current price: $22
  • Original price: $35

If you're looking for more insight into your body's health and makeup, this smart scale allows you to see things like your visceral fat, metabolic age, muscle and bone mass, and more. 

You can monitor your weight progress and even track calories in the app. The scale lets you connect to other popular health apps like MyFitness Pal, Apple Health, and Fitbit. 

MusicCozy Sleep Headphones

Save $27
Black sleep headphones against an orange yellow background
Musiccozy/ZDNET
  • Current price: $16
  • Original price: $43

With these sleeping headphones, you'll get about 10 or more hours of playtime. The built-in adjustable speakers also have a microphone if you need to take an early-morning call without ever opening your eyes. The breathable fabric comes in 15 color options that contain over-ear headphones within the mask.

Don't forget to apply the coupon before checkout for the full discount. 

Amazon Echo Pop

Save $22
Echo Pop
Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $18
  • Original price: $40

The Echo Pop is perfect for those who don't want to commit to a full-sized smart speaker, want a sleeker, more compact look versus the spheric look of an Echo Dot, or want a more affordable smart speaker.

Read the review: A portable smart speaker for small spaces

Its speakers pack a mean punch in a small package and can very well fill a room with sound. 

More Prime Day 2024 deals under $25

Side view of plugged in Kasa Smart plug
Maria Diaz/ZDNet

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day takes place Tuesday, July 16 through Wednesday, July 17. However, you can expect to shop deals both before and after the event. 

Are products really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Prime Day sales prices tend to be some of the lowest of the year, aside from the Black Friday shopping weekend. This is especially true for Amazon devices like Kindles, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Amazon Echo devices, etc. According to one study, the average Amazon Prime Day discount is 16.2%, which is a fairly good discount for most products. 

How did we choose these Prime Day deals? 

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week:

