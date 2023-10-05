/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office

The 18 best early October Prime Day deals under $50

Find great deals on tech and more for under $50 ahead of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale next week.
Written by Kayla Solino, Associate Editor on
Show more (2 items)

Amazon's two-day October Prime Big Deal Days sale is around the corner, kicking-off the gift-buying and deal-hunting season starting Tuesday, Oct. 10. Prime members can expect thousands of deals across every category -- from tech to household to clothing and more -- with some items discounted over 60%. 

Also: The best early October Prime Day deals

Whether you're in the market for something specific or are just casually browsing the sale, ZDNET has the best Prime Day grabs for under $50 covered -- so you can spend less time searching and more time getting the products you want. 

These gadgets, from smart home essentials to cellphone accessories, are useful and innovative tech items available now ahead of Amazon's flagship fall sale for an ultra-reasonable price tag. 

Best October Prime Day deals under $50

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Save $27
fire-tv-stick
Amazon/ZDNET

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a streaming device that transforms your TV into a smart one by letting you access your favorite TV shows and movies from top services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in one place on a crisp, easy-to-navigate platform. Enjoy a vibrant, 4K cinematic experience in your own living room with this stick that supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. 

View now at Amazon

Momax Universal Travel Adapter

Save $28
momax-universal-adapter-removebg-preview.png
Momax/ZDNET
  • Current price: $32
  • Original price: $60

Traveling abroad for the upcoming holidays? This universal travel adapter has built-in US/JP/CN, AU, EU, and UK sockets, providing the appropriate outlet for more than 150 countries worldwide. Ditch the bulky cords and forget about converting any plugs on your trip. 

View now at Amazon

Echo Auto (2nd Gen)

Save $20
amazon-echo-auto-october-prime-day-2023
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $35
  • Original price: $55

If you're looking to add Amazon's Alexa to your car, look no further. This slim, hands-free accessory allows you to link up to your vehicle to listen to your favorite music, call and message with your voice, and get all your favorite entertainment hands-free. And don't worry, Alexa will be able to hear your commands thanks to a 5-mic built-in design.  

View now at Amazon

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

Save $7
tile-mate-october-prime-day-2023
Tile/ZDNET
  • Current price: $18
  • Original price: $25

If you're always losing items such as your keys or purse, this Tile bluetooth tracker can help you gain back time. Search no more with Tile's phone app, which can ring your Tile when it's within Bluetooth range or even ask your smart home device to find it. This AirTag alternative is Android and iOS compatible, and is water-resistant up to 250 feet. 

View now at Amazon

Bankky 11-in-1 Compressed Air Duster

Save $19
bankky-duster-october-prime-day-2023
Bankky/ZDNET
  • Current price: $37
  • Original price: $56

Step up your cleaning routine ahead of the holidays with this adjustable electric duster, and watch as dirt, dust, and allergens are easily lifted away swiftly. This 900 mAh cordless duster is perfect for small spaces and crevices, such as your laptop and keyboard, and comes equipped with six nozzles, three brush heads, one tweezer and one keyboard keycap puller attachment. 

View now at Amazon

Anmlz 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone

Save $30
3-1-charger-october-prime-day-2023
Anlmz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $20
  • Original price: $50

This wireless charger lets you fuel-up your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously, so you can ditch all the tangles cords. The 18W charger can fully charge your devices within 2-4 hours, and automatically switches to trickle protection mode to prevent overcharging. 

View now at Amazon

TP-Link WiFi Extender

Save $15
tp-link-october-prime-day-2023-removebg-preview.png
TP-Link/ZDNET
  • Current price: $20
  • Original price: $35

If you're looking to extend your wireless connection, this dual-band 5GHz booster covers up to 44% more bandwidth than a single-band design. It can amplify your connection up to 1200 square feet and can host 30 devices comfortably. 

View now at Amazon

More October Prime Day 2023 deals under $50

When is Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day event runs Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, Oct. 11. 

Since 2015, Amazon has held one Prime Day event per year, running two days in July. There have been only two exceptions: In 2020, Amazon delayed Prime Day to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And in 2022, after the usual July sale event, Amazon added a second event in October called the Prime Early Access Sale, to kick off the holiday shopping season. This is the second consecutive year that Amazon is holding a second Prime Day event in the same year, with Prime Big Deal Days.

Also: The Best Early October Prime Day Deals 2023

How did we choose these early Amazon Prime Day deals?

ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices but also which ones are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.

We'll be checking for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals often leading up to and during the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

october-prime-day-deals-under-25.png

Best 14 early October Prime Day deals under $25

zdnet october prime day 2023

Free October Prime Day: Get access to deals even if you're not a Prime member

zdnet october prime day 2023

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days: Everything to know