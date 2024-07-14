Prime Day kicks off next week, but while we wait it's time to unleash your inner gadget enthusiast with a treasure trove of impulse buys and quirky tech deals that defy categorization. From the whimsical to the downright genius, I've curated a selection of random odds and ends that will ignite your curiosity and have you adding to your cart faster than you can say "deal of the day."

Whether you're a seasoned techie or simply love the thrill of discovering something new, these eclectic finds promise to bring a dash of excitement to your shopping spree. So, grab your virtual shopping cart, and get ready to explore the wild and wonderful tech wonders that await -- because on Prime Day, the only limit is your curiosity!

The best weird tech deals ahead of Prime Day 2024

C1 Pro Max Brushless Rock Tumbler Kit Save $30 KoolStone Current price: $120

Original price: $150 Turn rocks in beautiful gemstones with this multifunction rock tumbler. This tumbler features a quiet brushless motor, 3-speed controls, and a 9-day timer featuring automatic shutoff and memory function. View now at Amazon

Runstar Body Weight and Fat Percentage Scales Save $35 Runstar Current price: $135

Original price: $170 The Runstar bathroom scales features a large, clear 4.1 x 2.46-inch color display on the retractable handle, which makes viewing your measurements easier. In addition to weight, six essential body composition will also displayed simultaneously on the screen so you can see them at a glance without opening the app. View now at Amazon

Easy Clean Cat Water Fountain Save $12 Amazon Current price: $20

Original price: $32 The water fountain has has a 2 liter (64oz) capacity, so your pet doesn't have to go without! One filling offers some 4-6 days of drinking water. The cat water fountain comes apart for easy cleaning. View now at Amazon

Aeitto Juicer Machine Save $141 Aeitto Current price: $99

Original price: $240 The Aeitto is a slow masticating juicer machines with 3 built-in modes to extract juice from a variety of vegetables and fruits. There's a soft mode for oranges, watermelons, grapes and such, hard mode for tougher fruits and veg such as apple, pear, carrot, beets, and ginger. And for when things go werong, there's a reverse mode to unclog the machine. View now at Amazon

Pelican Marine Series IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2 Pack) Save $13 Pelican Current price: $17

Original price: $30 A 3.3 feet/1 meter IP68 certified professional floating waterproof phone pouch that is perfect for swimming pools, beach, and other wet adventures. The Pelican Marine Series is made from high-quality soft TPU material and a clear window design that is touchscreen compatible, allowing the smartphone to be used while in the case. View now at Amazon

AstroAI Jump Starter with Air Compressor Save $20 AstroAI Current price: $69

Original price: $89 This is a two-in-one tool that is a solution to common car issues. The jump starter/air compressor combo can jumpstart most 12V cars and trucks, while the compressor can inflate tire from 32PSI to 36PSI in under 60 seconds. View now at Amazon

LAUNCH X431 Elite OBD2 Scanner Save $140 LAUNCH Current price: $428

Original price: $569 This is an Android tablet that can do deep dives into the inner workings of cars and trucks. From resetting the service light to injector coding, this scanner can carry out dealer-level diagnostics and testing on 10,000+ vehicles from 150+ American, European, and Asian car makers from 1996-2024, including 12V cars, light duty trucks, SUVs, hybrid vehicles, minivans). View now at Amazon

Silonn Pebble Ice Maker Machine Save $80 Silonn Current price: $270

Original price: $350 This is the ultimate countertop companion for ice enthusiasts. With its compact design and removable ice basket, this innovative machine turns water from your tap into nugget-shaped ice cubes in just 10 minutes. These are perfect for cocktails, smoothies, and more. Say goodbye to running out of ice because this machine can produce 44 pounds of ice per day! View now at Amazon

23andMe DNA Test Kit Save $50 23andMe Current price: $69

Original price: $119 Discover your ancestral origins and unlock a wealth of personalized genetic insights with the 23andMe Ancestry Service DNA Test Kit. Dive deep into your family history with over 3,000 geographic regions, a built-in family tree, and the ability to connect with DNA relatives. And it's easy and there are no needles and no blood involved! It's all done with a simple at-home saliva collection kit. View now at Amazon View now at Walmart

Metabo HPT Finish Nailer Save $70 Metabo Current price: $100

Original price: $170 Got a lot of nails to hammer in? This 16-gauge finish nailer features a non-slip elastomer grip trigger, an integrated air duster button for clearing the work surface, and a fully adjustable exhaust port might be just what you want. It's powerful, lightweight, and a 5-year warranty, the Metabo HPT Finish Nailer Kit is a must-have for the woodworking enthusiast or professional. View now at Amazon

MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Save $16 MUSICOZY Current price: $24

Original price: $40 This Bluetooth-enabled headband features built-in speakers and an adjustable strap, making it ideal for side sleepers and travel. There's a built-in 200mAh high-performance battery that allows 14 hours of runtime on a single charge, enough for even ambitious naps! With its washable design and excellent sound quality, the MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones are the ultimate gadget for relaxation, meditation, and a good night's sleep. View now at Amazon

Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker Save $55 Ninja Current price: $399

Original price: $450 Get ready to elevate your cooking game with the Ninja OG951 Grill. This state-of-the-art grill features Bluetooth technology and built-in thermometers, allowing you to effortlessly monitor and control the temperature of your meals from your smartphone. With its sleek design and advanced functionality, and a huge 180 square inches of cooking space, the Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL is a must-have for any aspiring chef looking to achieve culinary perfection. View now at Best Buy View now at Target

Nextmug Nextmug Current price: $99

Original price: $130 The revolutionary self-heating coffee mug that takes your beverage to the next level. With its cutting-edge temperature control technology, this sleek and stylish black mug ensures that every sip is a delightfully warm and satisfying experience. Say goodbye to lukewarm coffee and hello to pure coffee perfection with the Nextmug, and save 23% off the recommended retail price. View now at Amazon View now at Walmart

Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits Save 30% with coupon Arrowmax Current price: $40

Original price: $60 Get the Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver, now 30% off, featuring a rechargeable battery, 70 precision bits, a sleek aluminum body, 280RPM spin capability, 500mAh battery that is USB-C rechargeable, and adjustable torque (0.05 to 0.4 Nm) settings for all your DIY needs. View now at Amazon

Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels Save $224 Samsonite Current price: $186

Original price: $410 Get the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage, now 55% off, featuring durable construction, 360-degree spinner wheels, a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship, scratch-resistant polycarbonate finish, and ample packing space, all in a stylish olive finish. View now at Amazon

Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter Save $200 Hiboy Current price: $300

Original price: $500 The Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter, now 40% off, features a powerful 350W motor, 17-mile range, and a top speed of 19 mph, making it perfect for long-range commuting. It also includes a double braking system featuring disc braking and eABS regenerative anti-lock braking, solid tires, and a foldable design for convenience and safety. View now at Amazon

HandFan 5,200mAh Portable Handheld Fan Save $8 HandFan Current price: $22

Original price: $30 Stay cool this summer with this 6-speed, max 3,600rpm rechargeable fan that can also double as a power bank! It also folds, so you can put it on your desk rather than hold it in your hand. View now at Amazon

TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc Save $16 TOSY Current price: $34

Original price: $50 This is a frisbee with 36 LEDs around the edge that allow it to display 16.7 million color variations when it's thrown. There are multiple modes for brightness, timer, color and style. A 30-minute charge lasts up to a thousand throws, or some 90 minutes of continuous play. View now at Amazon

Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch Save $335 Citizen Current price: $360

Original price: $695 This watch is packed with features, from advanced timekeeping features to the stylish black ion-plated stainless steel case, black silicone strap. The watch features a black dial with orange and white accents, and anti-reflective mineral crystal. This watch is powered by Citizen's Eco-Drive technology, so there's no battery change required. View now at Walmart View now at Amazon

Sainlogic Wireless 9-in-1 Weather Station Save $25 Sainlogic Current price: $104

Original price: $130 The Sainlogic Wireless Weather Station, now 20% off, features a 9-in-1 outdoor sensor that provides accurate data on temperature, humidity, air pressure, wind speed and direction, and precipitation. It also includes a weather forecast, moon phase display, and alarm clock, all transmitted wirelessly to a vibrant indoor display for easy monitoring. View now at Amazon

RedTiger F9 Dash Cam Save $40 RedTiger Current price: $79

Original price: $120 The RedTiger 4K Dash Cam, now 43% off, captures ultra-clear 4K recordings and features night vision, a wide-angle lens, and a built-in GPS for precise tracking. It also includes parking monitoring, loop recording, and a G-sensor for automatic incident detection, ensuring comprehensive road safety and security. View now at Amazon

Wybot C1 Robotic Pool Cleaner Save $100 WYBOT Current price: $399

Original price: $499 The Wybot Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner, now 20% off, efficiently cleans both in-ground and above-ground pools with its upgraded independent water pump motor, achieving a maximum filtration rate of 2642 GPH, dual PVC brushes, strong grip, and intelligent navigation system. It features a rechargeable battery, easy-to-clean filter, and a lightweight design for hassle-free pool maintenance. View now at Amazon

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will begin July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through July 17.

Are deals really cheaper on Prime Day?

Deals are typically greater during Prime Day, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon products, laptops, and more. However, it's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products. You can also save on deals during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, but savings often aren't as steep as during July Prime Day.

How did we choose these Prime Day weird tech deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Here I've deviated a bit from the usual where I recommend gear that I've personally had the chance to extensively test and review, and gone for things that I love the look of and could myself be tempted to buy!

I'm comfortable doing this for a number of reasons:

I've gone through the reviews, which allows me to sort the wheat from the chaff.

A number of the products I recommend are from companies that I've dealt with in the past.

If a product doesn't meet your needs, Amazon makes it easy for you to return it!

When will these deals expire?

Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.