Home & Office
The best early Prime Day deals on the weirdest tech we could find

Get ready to dive into the Twilight Zone of Prime Day with a selection of impulse buys and random odds-and-ends tech deals that will have you reaching for your wallet.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Senior Contributing Editor
C1 Pro Max Brushless Rock Tumbler Kit | Save $30
C1 Pro Max Brushless Rock Tumbler Kit
C1 Pro Max Brushless Rock Tumbler Kit
Save $30
View now View at Amazon
Runstar Body Weight and Fat Percentage Scales | Save $35
Runstar Body Weight and Fat Percentage Scales
Runstar Body Weight and Fat Percentage Scales
Save $35
View now View at Amazon
Easy Clean Cat Water Fountain | Save $12
Easy Clean Cat Water Fountain
Easy Clean Cat Water Fountain
Save $12
View now View at Amazon
Aeitto Juicer Machine | Save $141
Aeitto Juicer Machine
Aeitto Juicer Machine
Save $141
View now View at Amazon
Pelican Marine Series IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2 Pack) | Save $13
Pelican Marine Series IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2 Pack)
Pelican Marine Series IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2 Pack)
Save $13
View now View at Amazon
AstroAI Jump Starter with Air Compressor | Save $20
AstroAI Jump Starter with Air Compressor
AstroAI Jump Starter with Air Compressor
Save $20
View now View at Amazon
LAUNCH X431 Elite OBD2 Scanner | Save $140
LAUNCH X431 Elite OBD2 Scanner
LAUNCH X431 Elite OBD2 Scanner
Save $140
View now View at Amazon
Silonn Pebble Ice Maker Machine | Save $80
Silonn Pebble Ice Maker Machine
Silonn Pebble Ice Maker Machine
Save $80
View now View at Amazon
23andMe DNA Test Kit | Save $50
23andMe DNA Test Kit
23andMe DNA Test Kit
Save $50
View now View at Amazon
Metabo HPT Finish Nailer | Save $70
Metabo HPT Finish Nailer
Metabo HPT Finish Nailer
Save $70
View now View at Amazon
MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones | Save $16
MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones
MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones
Save $16
View now View at Amazon
Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker | Save $55
Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker
Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker
Save $55
View now View at Best Buy
Nextmug
Nextmug
Nextmug
View now View at Amazon
Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits | Save 30% with coupon
Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits
Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits
Save 30% with coupon
View now View at Amazon
Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels | Save $224
Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Save $224
View now View at Amazon
Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter | Save $200
Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter
Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter
Save $200
View now View at Amazon
HandFan 5,200mAh Portable Handheld Fan | Save $8
HandFan 5,200mAh Portable Handheld Fan
HandFan 5,200mAh Portable Handheld Fan
Save $8
View now View at Amazon
TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc | Save $16
TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc
TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc
Save $16
View now View at Amazon
Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch | Save $335
Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch
Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch
Save $335
View now View at Walmart
Sainlogic Wireless 9-in-1 Weather Station | Save $25
Sainlogic Wireless 9-in-1 Weather Station
Sainlogic Wireless 9-in-1 Weather Station
Save $25
View now View at Amazon
RedTiger F9 Dash Cam | Save $40
RedTiger F9 Dash Cam
RedTiger F9 Dash Cam
Save $40
View now View at Amazon
Wybot C1 Robotic Pool Cleaner | Save $100
WYBOT C1 Robotic Pool Cleaner
Wybot C1 Robotic Pool Cleaner
Save $100
View now View at Amazon
Prime Day kicks off next week, but while we wait it's time to unleash your inner gadget enthusiast with a treasure trove of impulse buys and quirky tech deals that defy categorization. From the whimsical to the downright genius, I've curated a selection of random odds and ends that will ignite your curiosity and have you adding to your cart faster than you can say "deal of the day."

Whether you're a seasoned techie or simply love the thrill of discovering something new, these eclectic finds promise to bring a dash of excitement to your shopping spree. So, grab your virtual shopping cart, and get ready to explore the wild and wonderful tech wonders that await -- because on Prime Day, the only limit is your curiosity!

Also: The best Prime Day deals so far

The best weird tech deals ahead of Prime Day 2024

C1 Pro Max Brushless Rock Tumbler Kit

Save $30
C1 Pro Max Brushless Rock Tumbler Kit
KoolStone
  • Current price: $120
  • Original price: $150

Turn rocks in beautiful gemstones with this multifunction rock tumbler. This tumbler features a quiet brushless motor, 3-speed controls, and a 9-day timer featuring automatic shutoff and memory function.

View now at Amazon

Runstar Body Weight and Fat Percentage Scales

Save $35
Runstar Body Weight and Fat Percentage Scales
Runstar
  • Current price: $135
  • Original price: $170

The Runstar bathroom scales features a large, clear 4.1 x 2.46-inch color display on the retractable handle, which makes viewing your measurements easier. In addition to weight, six essential body composition will also displayed simultaneously on the screen so you can see them at a glance without opening the app. 

View now at Amazon

Easy Clean Cat Water Fountain

Save $12
Easy Clean Cat Water Fountain
Amazon
  • Current price: $20
  • Original price: $32

The water fountain has has a 2 liter (64oz) capacity, so your pet doesn't have to go without! One filling offers some 4-6 days of drinking water. The cat water fountain comes apart for easy cleaning.

View now at Amazon

Aeitto Juicer Machine

Save $141
Aeitto Juicer Machine
Aeitto
  • Current price: $99
  • Original price: $240

The Aeitto is a slow masticating juicer machines with 3 built-in modes to extract juice from a variety of vegetables and fruits. There's a soft mode for oranges, watermelons, grapes and such, hard mode for tougher fruits and veg such as apple, pear, carrot, beets, and ginger. And for when things go werong, there's a reverse mode to unclog the machine. 

View now at Amazon

Pelican Marine Series IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2 Pack)

Save $13
Pelican Marine Series IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2 Pack)
Pelican
  • Current price: $17
  • Original price: $30

A 3.3 feet/1 meter IP68 certified professional floating waterproof phone pouch that is perfect for swimming pools, beach, and other wet adventures. The Pelican Marine Series is made from high-quality soft TPU material and a clear window design that is touchscreen compatible, allowing the smartphone to be used while in the case.

View now at Amazon

AstroAI Jump Starter with Air Compressor

Save $20
AstroAI Jump Starter with Air Compressor
AstroAI
  • Current price: $69
  • Original price: $89

This is a two-in-one tool that is a solution to common car issues. The jump starter/air compressor combo can jumpstart most 12V cars and trucks, while the compressor can inflate tire from 32PSI to 36PSI in under 60 seconds.

View now at Amazon

LAUNCH X431 Elite OBD2 Scanner

Save $140
LAUNCH X431 Elite OBD2 Scanner
LAUNCH
  • Current price: $428
  • Original price: $569

This is an Android tablet that can do deep dives into the inner workings of cars and trucks. From resetting the service light to injector coding, this scanner can carry out dealer-level diagnostics and testing on 10,000+ vehicles from 150+ American, European, and Asian car makers from 1996-2024, including 12V cars, light duty trucks, SUVs, hybrid vehicles, minivans).

View now at Amazon

Silonn Pebble Ice Maker Machine

Save $80
Silonn Pebble Ice Maker Machine
Silonn
  • Current price: $270
  • Original price: $350

This is the ultimate countertop companion for ice enthusiasts. With its compact design and removable ice basket, this innovative machine turns water from your tap into nugget-shaped ice cubes in just 10 minutes. These are perfect for cocktails, smoothies, and more. Say goodbye to running out of ice because this machine can produce 44 pounds of ice per day!

View now at Amazon

23andMe DNA Test Kit

Save $50
23andMe DNA Test Kit
23andMe
  • Current price: $69
  • Original price: $119

Discover your ancestral origins and unlock a wealth of personalized genetic insights with the 23andMe Ancestry Service DNA Test Kit. Dive deep into your family history with over 3,000 geographic regions, a built-in family tree, and the ability to connect with DNA relatives. And it's easy and there are no needles and no blood involved! It's all done with a simple at-home saliva collection kit.

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Metabo HPT Finish Nailer

Save $70
Metabo HPT Finish Nailer
Metabo
  • Current price: $100
  • Original price: $170

Got a lot of nails to hammer in? This 16-gauge finish nailer features a non-slip elastomer grip trigger, an integrated air duster button for clearing the work surface, and a fully adjustable exhaust port might be just what you want. It's powerful, lightweight, and  a 5-year warranty, the Metabo HPT Finish Nailer Kit is a must-have for the woodworking enthusiast or professional.

View now at Amazon

MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones

Save $16
MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones
MUSICOZY
  • Current price: $24
  • Original price: $40

This Bluetooth-enabled headband features built-in speakers and an adjustable strap, making it ideal for side sleepers and travel. There's a built-in 200mAh high-performance battery that allows 14 hours of runtime on a single charge, enough for even ambitious naps! With its washable design and excellent sound quality, the MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones are the ultimate gadget for relaxation, meditation, and a good night's sleep.

View now at Amazon

Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker

Save $55
Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker
Ninja
  • Current price: $399
  • Original price: $450

Get ready to elevate your cooking game with the Ninja OG951 Grill. This state-of-the-art grill features Bluetooth technology and built-in thermometers, allowing you to effortlessly monitor and control the temperature of your meals from your smartphone. With its sleek design and advanced functionality, and a huge 180 square inches of cooking space, the Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL is a must-have for any aspiring chef looking to achieve culinary perfection.

View now at Best BuyView now at Target

Nextmug
Nextmug
Nextmug
  • Current price: $99
  • Original price: $130

The revolutionary self-heating coffee mug that takes your beverage to the next level. With its cutting-edge temperature control technology, this sleek and stylish black mug ensures that every sip is a delightfully warm and satisfying experience. Say goodbye to lukewarm coffee and hello to pure coffee perfection with the Nextmug, and save 23% off the recommended retail price.

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits

Save 30% with coupon
Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits
Arrowmax
  • Current price: $40
  • Original price: $60

Get the Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver, now 30% off, featuring a rechargeable battery, 70 precision bits, a sleek aluminum body, 280RPM spin capability, 500mAh battery that is USB-C rechargeable, and adjustable torque (0.05 to 0.4 Nm) settings for all your DIY needs.

View now at Amazon

Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

Save $224
Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite
  • Current price: $186
  • Original price: $410

Get the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage, now 55% off, featuring durable construction, 360-degree spinner wheels, a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship, scratch-resistant polycarbonate finish, and ample packing space, all in a stylish olive finish.

View now at Amazon

Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter

Save $200
Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter
Hiboy
  • Current price: $300
  • Original price: $500

The Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter, now 40% off, features a powerful 350W motor, 17-mile range, and a top speed of 19 mph, making it perfect for long-range commuting. It also includes a double braking system featuring disc braking and eABS regenerative anti-lock braking, solid tires, and a foldable design for convenience and safety.

View now at Amazon

HandFan 5,200mAh Portable Handheld Fan

Save $8
HandFan 5,200mAh Portable Handheld Fan
HandFan
  • Current price: $22
  • Original price: $30

Stay cool this summer with this 6-speed, max 3,600rpm rechargeable fan that can also double as a power bank! It also folds, so you can put it on your desk rather than hold it in your hand.

View now at Amazon

TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc

Save $16
TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc
TOSY
  • Current price: $34
  • Original price: $50

This is a frisbee with 36 LEDs around the edge that allow it to display 16.7 million color variations when it's thrown. There are multiple modes for brightness, timer, color and style. A 30-minute charge lasts up to a thousand throws, or some 90 minutes of continuous play. 

View now at Amazon

Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch

Save $335
Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch
Citizen
  • Current price: $360
  • Original price: $695

This watch is packed with features, from advanced timekeeping features to the stylish black ion-plated stainless steel case, black silicone strap. The watch features a black dial with orange and white accents, and anti-reflective mineral crystal. 

This watch is powered by Citizen's Eco-Drive technology, so there's no battery change required. 

View now at WalmartView now at Amazon

Sainlogic Wireless 9-in-1 Weather Station

Save $25
Sainlogic Wireless 9-in-1 Weather Station
Sainlogic
  • Current price: $104
  • Original price: $130

The Sainlogic Wireless Weather Station, now 20% off, features a 9-in-1 outdoor sensor that provides accurate data on temperature, humidity, air pressure, wind speed and direction, and precipitation. It also includes a weather forecast, moon phase display, and alarm clock, all transmitted wirelessly to a vibrant indoor display for easy monitoring.

View now at Amazon

RedTiger F9 Dash Cam

Save $40
RedTiger F9 Dash Cam
RedTiger
  • Current price: $79
  • Original price: $120

The RedTiger 4K Dash Cam, now 43% off, captures ultra-clear 4K recordings and features night vision, a wide-angle lens, and a built-in GPS for precise tracking. It also includes parking monitoring, loop recording, and a G-sensor for automatic incident detection, ensuring comprehensive road safety and security.

View now at Amazon

Wybot C1 Robotic Pool Cleaner

Save $100
WYBOT C1 Robotic Pool Cleaner
WYBOT
  • Current price: $399
  • Original price: $499

The Wybot Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner, now 20% off, efficiently cleans both in-ground and above-ground pools with its upgraded independent water pump motor, achieving a maximum filtration rate of 2642 GPH, dual PVC brushes, strong grip, and intelligent navigation system. It features a rechargeable battery, easy-to-clean filter, and a lightweight design for hassle-free pool maintenance.

View now at Amazon

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will begin July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through July 17. 

Are deals really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Deals are typically greater during Prime Day, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon products, laptops, and more. However, it's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products. You can also save on deals during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, but savings often aren't as steep as during July Prime Day.  

How did we choose these Prime Day weird tech deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Here I've deviated a bit from the usual where I recommend gear that I've personally had the chance to extensively test and review, and gone for things that I love the look of and could myself be tempted to buy! 

I'm comfortable doing this for a number of reasons:

  • I've gone through the reviews, which allows me to sort the wheat from the chaff.
  • A number of the products I recommend are from companies that I've dealt with in the past.
  • If a product doesn't meet your needs, Amazon makes it easy for you to return it!

When will these deals expire?

Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com

