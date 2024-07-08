X
The best early Prime Day deals on the weirdest tech we could find

Get ready to dive into the Twilight Zone of Prime Day with a selection of impulse buys and random odds-and-ends tech deals that will have you reaching for your wallet.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Senior Contributing Editor
Acemagician Gaming Mini PC i9-11900H desktop computer | Save $240
Acemagician Gaming Mini PC i9-11900H desktop computer
Acemagician Gaming Mini PC i9-11900H desktop computer
Save $240
View now View at Amazon
Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits | Save 30% with coupon
Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits
Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits
Save 30% with coupon
View now View at Amazon
Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels | Save $224
Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Save $224
View now View at Amazon
Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter | Save $200
Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter
Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter
Save $200
View now View at Amazon
DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2 | Save $310
DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2
DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2
Save $310
View now View at Amazon
HandFan 5,200mAh Portable Handheld Fan | Save $8
HandFan 5,200mAh Portable Handheld Fan
HandFan 5,200mAh Portable Handheld Fan
Save $8
View now View at Amazon
TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc | Save $16
TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc
TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc
Save $16
View now View at Amazon
XTOOL D7S OBD2 Scanner | Save $100
XTOOL D7S OBD2 Scanner
XTOOL D7S OBD2 Scanner
Save $100
View now View at Walmart
Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch | Save $335
Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch
Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch
Save $335
View now View at Walmart
Sainlogic Wireless 9-in-1 Weather Station | Save $25
Sainlogic Wireless 9-in-1 Weather Station
Sainlogic Wireless 9-in-1 Weather Station
Save $25
View now View at Amazon
RedTiger F9 Dash Cam
RedTiger F9 Dash Cam
RedTiger F9 Dash Cam
View now View at Amazon
Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan | Save $15
Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan
Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan
Save $15
View now View at Amazon
Anker 52.5W Cigarette Lighter USB Charger | Save $4
Anker 52.5W Cigarette Lighter USB Charger
Anker 52.5W Cigarette Lighter USB Charger
Save $4
View now View at Walmart
Wybot C1 Robotic Pool Cleaner | Save $100
WYBOT C1 Robotic Pool Cleaner
Wybot C1 Robotic Pool Cleaner
Save $100
View now View at Amazon
Prime Day is almost here, and it's time to unleash your inner gadget enthusiast with a treasure trove of impulse buys and quirky tech deals that defy categorization. From the whimsical to the downright genius, I've curated a selection of random odds and ends that will ignite your curiosity and have you adding to your cart faster than you can say "deal of the day."

Whether you're a seasoned techie or simply love the thrill of discovering something new, these eclectic finds promise to bring a dash of excitement to your shopping spree. So, grab your virtual shopping cart, and get ready to explore the wild and wonderful tech wonders that await -- because on Prime Day, the only limit is your curiosity!

Also: The best Prime Day deals so far

The best weird tech deals ahead of Prime Day 2024

Acemagician Gaming Mini PC i9-11900H desktop computer

Save $240
Acemagician Gaming Mini PC i9-11900H desktop computer
Acemagician
  • Current price: $359
  • Original price: $599

If you're in the market for a desktop that offers both power and versatility, this Acemagician Gaming Mini PC is a standout choice, featuring a powerful Intel Core i9-11900H processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and a sleek design with extensive connectivity options, all pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro. Grab it for 40% off in this early Prime Day deal.

View now at Amazon

Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits

Save 30% with coupon
Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits
Arrowmax
  • Current price: $40
  • Original price: $60

Get the Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver, now 30% off, featuring a rechargeable battery, 70 precision bits, a sleek aluminum body, 280RPM spin capability, 500mAh battery that is USB-C rechargeable, and adjustable torque (0.05 to 0.4 Nm) settings for all your DIY needs.

View now at Amazon

Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

Save $224
Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite
  • Current price: $186
  • Original price: $410

Get the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage, now 55% off, featuring durable construction, 360-degree spinner wheels, a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship, scratch-resistant polycarbonate finish, and ample packing space, all in a stylish olive finish.

View now at Amazon

Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter

Save $200
Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter
Hiboy
  • Current price: $300
  • Original price: $500

The Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter, now 40% off, features a powerful 350W motor, 17-mile range, and a top speed of 19 mph, making it perfect for long-range commuting. It also includes a double braking system featuring disc braking and eABS regenerative anti-lock braking, solid tires, and a foldable design for convenience and safety.

View now at Amazon

DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2

Save $310
DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2
DJI
  • Current price: $1,239
  • Original price: $1,549

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone, now 20% off, features dual cameras (wide and medium tele) that offer creative focal-length options for stunning 48MP photos and 4K/60fps HDR video. It also offers advanced omnidirectional obstacle sensing, a maximum of 46-minute flight time, and a remote controller and extra batteries for extended use.

View now at Amazon

HandFan 5,200mAh Portable Handheld Fan

Save $8
HandFan 5,200mAh Portable Handheld Fan
HandFan
  • Current price: $22
  • Original price: $30

Stay cool this summer with this 6-speed, max 3600rpm rechargeable fan that can also double as a power bank! It also folds, so you can put it on your desk rather than hold it in your hand.

View now at Amazon

TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc

Save $16
TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc
TOSY
  • Current price: $34
  • Original price: $50

This is a frisbee with 36 LEDs around the edge that allow it to display 16.7 million color variations when it's thrown. There are multiple modes for brightness, timer, color and style. A 30-minute charge lasts up to a thousand throws or some 90 minutes of continuous play. 

View now at Amazon

XTOOL D7S OBD2 Scanner

Save $100
XTOOL D7S OBD2 Scanner
XTOOL
  • Current price: $367
  • Original price: $469

This automotive scan tool is designed for professionals, workshops, garages and DIYers alike. It can perform various functions such as oil reset, ABS bleed, injector coding, and so on, along with various vehicle-specific special functions like cylinder power balance, ABS initialization, crankshaft relearn, fuel trim reset, and much more.

View now at WalmartView now at Amazon

Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch

Save $335
Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch
Citizen
  • Current price: $360
  • Original price: $695

This watch is packed with features, from advanced timekeeping features to the stylish black ion-plated stainless steel case, black silicone strap. The watch features a black dial with orange and white accents, and anti-reflective mineral crystal. 

This watch is powered by Citizen's Eco-Drive technology, so there's no battery change required. 

View now at WalmartView now at Amazon

Sainlogic Wireless 9-in-1 Weather Station

Save $25
Sainlogic Wireless 9-in-1 Weather Station
Sainlogic
  • Current price: $104
  • Original price: $130

The Sainlogic Wireless Weather Station, now 20% off, features a 9-in-1 outdoor sensor that provides accurate data on temperature, humidity, air pressure, wind speed and direction, and precipitation. It also includes a weather forecast, moon phase display, and alarm clock, all transmitted wirelessly to a vibrant indoor display for easy monitoring.

View now at Amazon

RedTiger F9 Dash Cam
RedTiger F9 Dash Cam
RedTiger
  • Current price: $68
  • Original price: $120

The RedTiger 4K Dash Cam, now 43% off, captures ultra-clear 4K recordings and features night vision, a wide-angle lens, and a built-in GPS for precise tracking. It also includes parking monitoring, loop recording, and a G-sensor for automatic incident detection, ensuring comprehensive road safety and security.

View now at Amazon

Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan

Save $15
Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan
Lasko
  • Current price: $65
  • Original price: $80

The Lasko T42951 Portable Oscillating 42-inch Tower Fan, now with 19% off, offers powerful cooling with three quiet speeds, widespread 60 degree oscillation, and a sleek design that fits any space. It also includes a remote control and built-in timer for added convenience.

View now at Amazon

Anker 52.5W Cigarette Lighter USB Charger

Save $4
Anker 52.5W Cigarette Lighter USB Charger
Anker
  • Current price: $12
  • Original price: $16

The Anker USB car charger, now 25% off, can charge two devices simultaneously: the USB-C port offers 30W max charging power, while the USB-A port delivers up to 22.5W max. 

View now at WalmartView now at Amazon

Wybot C1 Robotic Pool Cleaner

Save $100
WYBOT C1 Robotic Pool Cleaner
WYBOT

The Wybot Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner, now 20% off, efficiently cleans both in-ground and above-ground pools with its upgraded independent water pump motor, achieving a maximum filtration rate of 2642 GPH, dual PVC brushes, strong grip, and intelligent navigation system. It features a rechargeable battery, easy-to-clean filter, and a lightweight design for hassle-free pool maintenance.

View now at Amazon

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will begin July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through July 17. 

Are deals really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Deals are typically greater during Prime Day, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon products, laptops, and more. However, it's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products. You can also save on deals during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, but savings often aren't as steep as during July Prime Day.  

How did we choose these Prime Day weird tech deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Here I've deviated a bit from the usual where I recommend gear that I've personally had the chance to extensively test and review, and gone for things that I love the look of and could myself be tempted to buy! 

I'm comfortable doing this for a number of reasons:

  • I've gone through the reviews, which allows me to sort the wheat from the chaff.
  • A number of the products I recommend are from companies that I've dealt with in the past.
  • If a product doesn't meet your needs, Amazon makes it easy for you to return it!

When will these deals expire?

Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com

