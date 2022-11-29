/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office

The 16 best Cyber Monday deals under $30 still available

If you missed Black Friday, these Cyber Monday deals under $30 are still available and include super affordable tech gifts perfect for anyone on your list this holiday season.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Show more (3 items)

The holiday shopping season doesn't mean you have to sell an arm and a leg for the perfect gift. 

ZDNET Recommends

If you're looking for great tech gifts for $30 or less, we've rounded up all the best deals from various retailers with prices up to $40 off. 

Check out these Cyber Monday deals under $30 that are still available for anyone on your holiday gift list. 

Latest Cyber Monday deals under $30

The last time this page received an update, these were the latest deals under $30 worth checking out:

Best Cyber Monday deals under $30

Below are the best deals under $30 we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Fire TV Stick

Save $25
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Image: Amazon
  • Current price: $25
  • Original price: $50

For the person in your life looking to cancel their cable subscription, Amazon's Fire TV Stick will provide them all the entertainment they are looking for, but for much less. The remote offers direct access to Alexa, so they'll be able to control all of their smart home devices (like turning off the lights to watch a movie) or ask for random bits of information. It also supports Dolby Atmos for the audio aficionados. 

View now at Amazon

Google Nest Mini

Save $30
Google Nest Mini
Image: Google
  • Current price: $20
  • Original price: $50

Gift someone a smart home experience with the Google Nest Mini. Complete with the Google voice assistant, this device has IoT control and query functions so you can ask it questions, make it play music, or connect it to other smart home devices to control your entire home. The Google Nest Mini can also stream from sources including YouTube Music and Netflix.

View now at Best Buy

Skonyon Webcam with Microphone

Save $40
Black webcam against a lime green background
Image: ZDNET
  • Current price: $30
  • Original price: $70

For the person who works from home, gift them this webcam with a built-in microphone. It has a 1920x1080 resolution for crisp video and can be adjustable left and right 360 degrees and up and down 180 degrees by the bracket for the perfect angle. As for the built-in microphone, it's able to capture audio within 20 feet and has noise cancelling chips to decrease 30-40% noise than the normal web cameras on the market. 

View now at Walmart

Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Save $20
Black Bluetooth speaker with water droplets on it against a forest background
Image: Amazon
  • Current price: $26
  • Original price: $46

This Bluetooth speaker is 43% off at Amazon but still delivers a crisp midrange sound and full bass. It's rated IPX67 making it resistant to mild water spray and splashing -- perfect for listening to music at the beach or the lake. Plus, it has up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge and a 100 foot Bluetooth range.

View now at Amazon

Roku 4K Streaming Stick

Save $25
Person holding a Roku streaming stick in their hand
Image: Roku
  • Current price: $25
  • Original price: $50

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K boasts 4K resolution, as the name suggests, but that is far from all. You also receive Dolby Vision with HDR10 picture that includes vibrant color with sharp resolution. It uses long-range Wi-Fi connectivity to allow access to over 275 channels, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max. 

View now at Best Buy

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless Headphones

Save $20
JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Image: JBL
  • Current price: $30
  • Original price: $50

Looking to spend less on quality headphones for someone? JBL is known for its deep bass sound, and these budget-friendly headphones have JBL's built-in pure bass sound, which sounds great at both low and high volumes. While the headphones have a built-in microphone, they work best for hands-free calls from your smartphone rather than making Zoom calls.

View now at Best Buy

36800mAh Solar Charger Power Bank

Save $40
An orange and black portable solar charger next to a white extension outlet
Image: Amazon
  • Current price: $20
  • Original price: $60

For the friend that always seems to have a low phone battery, this powerful solar charger is still 67% off on Amazon. This charger has two two 5V3.1A high-speed fast charging USB output interfaces with a built-in intelligent IC chip to automatically identify the charging product and convert it into the corresponding current and voltage. And, it's compatible with most electronic devices, no matter if you need it for a smartphone, earbuds, or a tablet.

View now at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot 5th generation

Save $22
Echo Dot 5th Generation on table
Image: Amazon & Prasert Krainukul via Getty Images
  • Current price: $28
  • Original price: $50

The newest Echo Dot from Amazon is currently $22 off at Best Buy. All three colors (charcoal, deep sea blue, and glacier white) are on sale, and you'll of course get all the Alexa capabilities of an Echo device. Since this Echo Dot has built-in Eero Wi-Fi, you can also add up 1,000 sq ft of Wi-Fi coverage to a compatible Eero network.

View now at Best Buy

Amazon Cyber Monday deals under $30

Here are some other Cyber Monday deals under $30 still available at Amazon:

Walmart Cyber Monday deals under $30

Here are some other Cyber Monday deals under $30 still available at Walmart:

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals under $30

Here are some other Cyber Monday deals under $30 still available at Best Buy:

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals under $30?

We chose these Cyber Monday deals under $30 based on the brand, discounted price, and product reviews (both good and bad). Deals change daily and even hourly, so if you're interested in the best discounts, be sure to check a retailer's website often for deals of the day. 

When was Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday always falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, it happened on Monday, Nov. 28. Cyber Monday is the day that you can find exclusive online-only deals, and special perks like free shipping or buy one get one. 

When is Black Friday 2022?

Every year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, it occurred on Friday, Nov. 25. However, you can expect deals all month long, as well as discounted prices in every price range the weekend following Black Friday.

What are the best holiday deals 2022?

ZDNET scoured holiday sales to find the best deals this year:

Our experts split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.

Holiday deals by retailer

Holiday deals by brand

Holiday deals by category


Here are some of the cheapest deals we found:

Cyber Monday live blog deals still available

Finally, if you'd like to see the Cyber Monday deals from our live blog:

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

The 4 best Cyber Monday deals still available at Verizon
appleverizon

The 4 best Cyber Monday deals still available at Verizon

The 37 best Cyber Monday deals still available on Amazon
Image of Amazon Echo Show 8 on a wooden table in front of a person cooking and folding pastry dough.

The 37 best Cyber Monday deals still available on Amazon

The 17 best Cyber Monday tech deals still available at Target
LG 55" Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV

The 17 best Cyber Monday tech deals still available at Target