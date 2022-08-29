/>
The 5 best international phone charger adapters: Recharge your travel

What is the best international phone charger adapter? The Epicka Universal Travel Adapter is our top pick. We analyzed features and specs, as well as pricing and real user reviews, to determine the following international charger adapters for your next trip.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

Traveling abroad requires a lot: a passport, a travel visa, international currency, and a carry-on. Another important thing you need for international travel? An international phone charger adapter. 

However, not just any charger will do when you are traveling abroad—you run the risk of destroying your device if you do not have the proper tools to secure it. That is where an international phone charger adapter comes in. 

If you have upcoming travels, these are the best international phone charger adapters to keep you plugged in and accessible, no matter where you are in the world.

Epicka Universal Travel Adapter

Best international phone charger adapter overall
Multiple devices plugged into a black international charger adapter
Image: Epicka
Apple World Travel Adapter Kit

Best international phone charger adapter for Apple Products
Apple World Travel Adapter Kit
Image: Apple
Bestek Universal Travel Adapter and Voltage Converter

Best international phone charger adapter for multiple devices
Four smartphones plugged into a white international phone charger adapter
Image: Bestek
Ceptics International Worldwide Travel Plug Adapter Set

Best compact international phone charger adapter
A smartphone plugged into a white charger adapter with multiple cords coming out of it
Image: Ceptics
Zendure Passport II Pro

Best international phone charger adapter for fast charging
Man sitting on the floor next to a charger adapter and a Macbook
Image: Zendure
What is the best international phone charger adapter?

The Epicka Universal Travel Adapter may only be a Type C international phone charger adapter, but it is fantastic when it is compatible with your travel plans. It is affordable and comes with a variety of different ports. This allows it to work with a variety of devices, including your Apple devices.  

International Phone Charger Adapter

Cost

Type

Ports

Epicka Universal Travel Adapter

$23

Type C

4 USB, 1 USB Type C, and 1 AC socket

Apple World Travel Adapter Kit

$29

Type C

7 plugs

Bestek Universal Travel Adapter and Voltage Converter 

$34

Type A, G, I

4 USB, 3 AC sockets

Ceptics International Worldwide Travel Plug Adapter Set

$65

Type A, C, E/F, G, I

Non-Grounded 2-Prong plug

Zendure Passport II Pro

$76

Type C

2 USB-C, 3 USB-A, 1 AC socket

Which is the right international phone charger adapter for you?

To help you find the right international phone charger adapter for your needs, consider these expert recommendations.

Choose this international phone charger adapter...

If you want...

Epicka Universal Travel Adapter

The most ports with an affordable price tag

Apple World Travel Adapter Kit

To charge Apple products

Bestek Universal Travel Adapter and Voltage Converter 

A voltage converter included

Ceptics International Worldwide Travel Plug Adapter Set

Coverage throughout the world

Zendure Passport II Pro

Flexible charging

How did we choose these international phone charger adapters?

There are several factors we consider when selecting the best international phone charger adapters.

  • Type: Just because you have an international phone charger adapter does not mean that it will work just anywhere. The type of adapter will tell you which countries it will work in.

  • Ports: An international phone charger adapter is also useless if it does not work with your device, so we consider how many ports each adapter has.

  • Price: The cost of the adapter is also a concern, as many users are on a budget from their travels. We look for affordable models that won't break the bank. 

What type of international phone charger adapter do I need?

There are fifteen different types of adapters. Some countries require their own unique adapters, but these are the most common types of international phone charger adapters and popular countries for your next trip.

  • Type A: US, Canada, Japan, Mexico 

  • Type B: US, Canada, Japan, Mexico 

  • Type C: Asia, Europe, South America  

  • Type D: India

  • Type E: Europe

  • Type F: Europe 

  • Type G: United Kingdom, Ireland  

  • Type H: Israel

  • Type I: Australia, China, New Zealand

  • Type M: South Africa

  • Type N: South Africa

How do I find out which international phone charger adapter I need in a country?

World Standards supplies a helpful chart of countries for international phone charger adapters. 

Are there alternative international phone charger adapters worth considering?

In our search, we found some international phone charger adapters that almost made our best list.

Conair Travel Smart All-In-One Adapter

 $25.28 at Amazon

Flight 001 5-in-1 Adapter

 $45 at Walmart


While preparing for your trip, also consider our top picks for the best luggage brands, the best carry-on luggage, and the best travel tech gadgets!

