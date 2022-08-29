'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Traveling abroad requires a lot: a passport, a travel visa, international currency, and a carry-on. Another important thing you need for international travel? An international phone charger adapter.
However, not just any charger will do when you are traveling abroad—you run the risk of destroying your device if you do not have the proper tools to secure it. That is where an international phone charger adapter comes in.
If you have upcoming travels, these are the best international phone charger adapters to keep you plugged in and accessible, no matter where you are in the world.
Specs: Voltage converter: No | Plug Type: Type C | USB: 4 | USB Type C: 1 | AC socket: 1 | Maximum power: 880W at 110Vac, 1840W at 230Vac
The Epicka Universal Travel Adapter is hands-down our pick for the best international phone charger adapter. It is highly flexible, working within more than 150 countries, including the EU and UK. It covers all your basics and then some with four USB ports, 1 USB Type C, and 1 AC socket, making it compatible with a variety of devices, including iPhone and Samsung phones, tablets, and digital cameras. Even better, it is capable of charging six devices simultaneously and at high speed, so you can get going that much faster.
One major drawback? You still need a voltage converter with dual or variable voltage to protect your device.
Specs: Type: C | Plugs: 7 | Works with: iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple MagSafe Power Adapters, Portable Power Adapters, and AirPort Express
If you own Apple devices, the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit is the best pick for an international phone charger adapter. It is a Type C adapter, so it will work in countries like the United Kingdom, continental Europe, China, Japan, Brazil, and Australia. Conveniently included are seven different plugs so you can charge everything from your iPhone to your iPad to even your iPod and Mac notebook. Each prong is laser-etched, so you can immediately see which region works for which plug. Your purchase also comes with bonuses, like three months for Apple TV+ and six months free for Apple Music and Apple News+.
Specs: Voltage converter: Yes | Plug Type: Type A, G, I | USB: 4 | AC sockets: 3 | Maximum power: 6A/250W
The Bestek Universal Travel Adapter and Voltage Converter charges up to seven devices simultaneously, thanks to four USB charging ports that together provide a 6A output. There are also three different AC sockets that support Max 250W power. As a Type C adapter, it is designed for 110V devices for countries like Australia and Japan. With your purchase comes an EU power cable, as well as three international adapters to work with 150 countries like China, the UK, and Australia. However, it is important to note that this unit does not work with hair dryers, straighteners, and curling irons, so you will need a different adapter for those. A two-year warranty is included to secure your purchase.
Specs: Voltage converter: No | USB: 0 | Plug Type: Type A, C, E/F, G, I | Maximum power: 6A/250W
The Ceptics International Worldwide Travel Plug Adapter comes in a five-piece set that ensures that you can use this anywhere. With all of the adapters included, you can use this around the world for easy conversion. Included is a 2-prong outlet for China, Australia, and continental Europe. Five different international phone charger adapters are included, making this compatible for several different countries. However, there are no USB ports, and no surge protection or voltage converter is incorporated. A one-year warranty comes included.
Specs: Voltage converter: No | Plug Type: Type C | USB: 2 USB-C, 3 USB-A | AC sockets: 1 | Maximum power: 1000W at 100Vac, 2500W at 250Vac
The Zendure Passport II Pro is a Type C international phone charger adapter, working in over 200 countries. It is capable of charging six different devices all at once with five USB ports, two USB Type-C and three USB-A. That means it is compatible with Apple and Android devices. There is an AC outlet, as well, giving a maximum of 2500W at 250Vac for greater power. A 30-day money-back guarantee and one-year limited service warranty accompany your purchase.
The Epicka Universal Travel Adapter may only be a Type C international phone charger adapter, but it is fantastic when it is compatible with your travel plans. It is affordable and comes with a variety of different ports. This allows it to work with a variety of devices, including your Apple devices.
International Phone Charger Adapter
Cost
Type
Ports
Epicka Universal Travel Adapter
$23
Type C
4 USB, 1 USB Type C, and 1 AC socket
Apple World Travel Adapter Kit
$29
Type C
7 plugs
Bestek Universal Travel Adapter and Voltage Converter
$34
Type A, G, I
4 USB, 3 AC sockets
Ceptics International Worldwide Travel Plug Adapter Set
$65
Type A, C, E/F, G, I
Non-Grounded 2-Prong plug
Zendure Passport II Pro
$76
Type C
2 USB-C, 3 USB-A, 1 AC socket
To help you find the right international phone charger adapter for your needs, consider these expert recommendations.
Choose this international phone charger adapter...
If you want...
Epicka Universal Travel Adapter
The most ports with an affordable price tag
Apple World Travel Adapter Kit
To charge Apple products
Bestek Universal Travel Adapter and Voltage Converter
A voltage converter included
Ceptics International Worldwide Travel Plug Adapter Set
Coverage throughout the world
Zendure Passport II Pro
Flexible charging
There are several factors we consider when selecting the best international phone charger adapters.
Type: Just because you have an international phone charger adapter does not mean that it will work just anywhere. The type of adapter will tell you which countries it will work in.
Ports: An international phone charger adapter is also useless if it does not work with your device, so we consider how many ports each adapter has.
Price: The cost of the adapter is also a concern, as many users are on a budget from their travels. We look for affordable models that won't break the bank.
There are fifteen different types of adapters. Some countries require their own unique adapters, but these are the most common types of international phone charger adapters and popular countries for your next trip.
Type A: US, Canada, Japan, Mexico
Type B: US, Canada, Japan, Mexico
Type C: Asia, Europe, South America
Type D: India
Type E: Europe
Type F: Europe
Type G: United Kingdom, Ireland
Type H: Israel
Type I: Australia, China, New Zealand
Type M: South Africa
Type N: South Africa
World Standards supplies a helpful chart of countries for international phone charger adapters.
