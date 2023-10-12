/>
The best October Prime Day monitor deals still available

ZDNET has rounded up the best monitor deals still available following Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Kayla Solino

Amazon always offers excellent deals on monitors during its Prime Day events. Amazon's latest sale, formally known as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, ran through Wednesday. ZDNET brought you the best deals during the event, and has listed those still available.

PC monitors, whether single and flat pane, dual, or curved, have been a critical piece of kit for gamers for a long time -- but now, with many of us working from home offices, investing in the right monitor (or two, three if you're going all out) is essential for productivity at work, too.

Also: Best October Prime Day deals still available: Live updates

It's important to have a well-made monitor for comfort and to keep eye, neck, and back strain to a minimum. While you might not be able to splurge on a massive screen if you're limited by space, you can still pick up smaller, quality displays with high resolution and refresh rates for an attractive price during the October Prime Day event. Furthermore, investing in a dual-screen setup can be an excellent way to manage your workflow. 

Read on for the best monitor deals you can still find this October Prime Day, broken down by best monitor deals overall, best 4K monitor deals, best curved monitor deals, and best photo editing monitor deals.

Best October Prime Day monitor deals

These are the best monitor deals we have found during Amazon's October Prime Day event that are still available:

Best October Prime Day 4K monitor deals

Samsung UR59 Series 32-inch ViewFinity 4K UHD monitor

33% off
Samsung UR59 Series 32-inch ViewFinity 4K UHD monitor
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $300
  • Original price: $450

For a premium, future-proof display, check out the Samsung UR59 Series option at Amazon, now available with a discount of $150. You can expect a 32-inch ViewFinity 4K UHD curved display, designed to be borderless for ample screen real estate, with a reasonable refresh rate of 60Hz.

View now at Amazon

Best October Prime Day curved monitor deals

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor

42% off
Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1277
  • Original price: $2200

If you are hunting for an impressive gaming monitor, we've found a deal that has you covered. The Odyssey range, a prime Samsung product line for gaming, is on sale at Amazon. You can enjoy a $923 discount on a 49-inch, 4K Ultra HD curved Neo G9 model with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate.

View now at Amazon

Samsung 27-inch S39C FHD curved gaming monitor

33% off
SAMSUNG 27-Inch S39C Series FHD Curved Gaming Monitor
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $180
  • Original price: $270

Available with a $90 discount, Samsung fans might like this smaller, curved alternative to the Odyssey for their gaming sessions. This 27-inch monitor is frameless, can display content in Full HD, and has built-in speakers. 

View now at Amazon


More top October Prime Day monitor deals

Acer 23.8-inch Full HD monitor

33% off
Acer 23.8-inch Full HD monitor
Acer/ZDNET
  • Current price: $100
  • Original price: $150

A budget-friendly monitor that could be perfect in small home offices or for studying is an Acer 23.8-inch display available on Amazon. This FHD edge-to-edge monitor can be tilted and contains a blue filter for your viewing comfort, and what's more, it's available for just under $100.

View now at Amazon

Acer EB321HQU 31.5-inch WQHD monitor

26% off
Acer EB321HQU 31.5-inch WQHD monitor
Acer/ZDNET
  • Current price: $200
  • Original price: $270

We've also found a worthwhile deal on an Acer monitor. This 31.5-inch monitor, at 26% off, should be considered if you want a solid, reliable WQHD display for work, entertainment, or gaming purposes. Sure, it's not the fanciest monitor on the market, but at this price point, who would complain?

View now at Amazon

When is Amazon's October Prime Day 2023?

Amazon's new event, officially known as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, takes place on Tuesday, October 10, and Wednesday, October 11. 

The 48-hour sales event, which bridges the time between July's extremely successful Prime Day and the upcoming Black Friday week, will run in 19 countries including the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, Spain, and Australia.

While Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is always an exclusive sale for Amazon Prime members and designed to lure more consumers into the Prime fold, if you aren't a member, this doesn't mean you are excluded. You can always sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Also: Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days: Everything to know

How did we choose these Amazon October Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals with solid discounts (or those that are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and historical price trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

Editorial standards
Show Comments

