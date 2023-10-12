'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best October Prime Day monitor deals still available
Amazon always offers excellent deals on monitors during its Prime Day events. Amazon's latest sale, formally known as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, ran through Wednesday. ZDNET brought you the best deals during the event, and has listed those still available.
PC monitors, whether single and flat pane, dual, or curved, have been a critical piece of kit for gamers for a long time -- but now, with many of us working from home offices, investing in the right monitor (or two, three if you're going all out) is essential for productivity at work, too.
Also: Best October Prime Day deals still available: Live updates
It's important to have a well-made monitor for comfort and to keep eye, neck, and back strain to a minimum. While you might not be able to splurge on a massive screen if you're limited by space, you can still pick up smaller, quality displays with high resolution and refresh rates for an attractive price during the October Prime Day event. Furthermore, investing in a dual-screen setup can be an excellent way to manage your workflow.
Read on for the best monitor deals you can still find this October Prime Day, broken down by best monitor deals overall, best 4K monitor deals, best curved monitor deals, and best photo editing monitor deals.
Best October Prime Day monitor deals
These are the best monitor deals we have found during Amazon's October Prime Day event that are still available:
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor: $900 (save $500)
- Sceptre 22-inch 75Hz 1080P LED monitor: $80 (save $10)
- Alienware 34-inch Quantum Dot OLED Curved Ultrawide gaming monitor: $800 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity Ultra-WQHD monitor: $280 (save $100)
- LG UltraFine 4K UHD 27-inch monitor: $300 (save $80)
- KOORUI 27-inch QHD gaming monitor: $260 (save $40)
- HP Pavilion 22cwa 21.5-inch Full HD monitor: $77 (save $58)
Best October Prime Day 4K monitor deals
- Current price: $300
- Original price: $450
For a premium, future-proof display, check out the Samsung UR59 Series option at Amazon, now available with a discount of $150. You can expect a 32-inch ViewFinity 4K UHD curved display, designed to be borderless for ample screen real estate, with a reasonable refresh rate of 60Hz.
Best October Prime Day curved monitor deals
- Current price: $1277
- Original price: $2200
If you are hunting for an impressive gaming monitor, we've found a deal that has you covered. The Odyssey range, a prime Samsung product line for gaming, is on sale at Amazon. You can enjoy a $923 discount on a 49-inch, 4K Ultra HD curved Neo G9 model with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate.
- Current price: $180
- Original price: $270
Available with a $90 discount, Samsung fans might like this smaller, curved alternative to the Odyssey for their gaming sessions. This 27-inch monitor is frameless, can display content in Full HD, and has built-in speakers.
More top October Prime Day monitor deals
- Current price: $100
- Original price: $150
A budget-friendly monitor that could be perfect in small home offices or for studying is an Acer 23.8-inch display available on Amazon. This FHD edge-to-edge monitor can be tilted and contains a blue filter for your viewing comfort, and what's more, it's available for just under $100.
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $270
We've also found a worthwhile deal on an Acer monitor. This 31.5-inch monitor, at 26% off, should be considered if you want a solid, reliable WQHD display for work, entertainment, or gaming purposes. Sure, it's not the fanciest monitor on the market, but at this price point, who would complain?
When is Amazon's October Prime Day 2023?
Amazon's new event, officially known as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, takes place on Tuesday, October 10, and Wednesday, October 11.
The 48-hour sales event, which bridges the time between July's extremely successful Prime Day and the upcoming Black Friday week, will run in 19 countries including the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, Spain, and Australia.
While Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is always an exclusive sale for Amazon Prime members and designed to lure more consumers into the Prime fold, if you aren't a member, this doesn't mean you are excluded. You can always sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How did we choose these Amazon October Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals with solid discounts (or those that are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and historical price trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
