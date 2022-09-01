/>
With a portable speaker, you can bring music wherever you go: Our top picks

You might need music to listen to during a camping trip, staying at a hotel, having a picnic, or any other time when plug-in speakers aren't immediately available. Portable speakers let you play your favorite tunes no matter where you are. Our top pick is the Sonos Roam for its fantastic sound and excellent compatibility options.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

They say music can heal the soul, but first, you need the right speaker. With today's busy lifestyle, we do not always have the time to anchor ourselves to a stereo, so instead, anchor your speaker to yourself while you go about your day with a portable speaker. 

We've compiled the best portable speakers that connect via Bluetooth so that your music goes with you for any occasion. 

Sonos Roam

Best portable speaker overall
Person putting a grey Sonos speaker into a bag
Image: Sonos
View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at Best Buy

Bumpboxx Flare 6

Best portable speaker for parties
Man standing on one arm in the street next to a yellow boombox speaker
Image: Bumpboxx
View now at WalmartView now at AmazonView now at Newegg

Edifier MP230

Best retro portable speaker
A brown retro-looking rectangle speaker on a table
Image: Edifier
View now at B&H PhotoView now at Amazon

JBL Clip 4

Best outdoor portable speaker
A red JBL clip speaker clipped onto a tan backpack
Image: JBL
View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Target

Tronsmart Force

Best all-in-one portable speaker
A black portable speaker with water droplets on it sitting on the ground
Image: Tronsmart
View now at Amazon

What is the best portable speaker?

The Sonos Roam is the best overall portable speaker thanks to its outstanding performance and sound, including auto Trueplay. It is lightweight and waterproof and comes in a variety of colors. 

To see how the Sonos Roam stacks up, here is an overview of the best portable speaker. 

Best portable speaker

Cost

Weight

Waterproof rating

Sonos Roam

$168.93

7 oz

IP67

Bumpboxx Flare 6

$399

13 lbs

N/A

Edifier MP230

$129.99

1.87 lbs

N/A

JBL Clip 4

$49.95

8.4 oz

IP67

Tronsmart Force

$59

10 oz

IPX7

Which portable speaker is right for you?

To find the best portable speaker you need, consider our expert recommendations to help.

Choose this portable speaker...

If you want...

Sonos Roam

A smart speaker with excellent performance

Bumpboxx Flare 6

To take the party on the go

Edifier MP230

A classic look for modern sound 

JBL Clip 4

A speaker made for the nature enthusiast 

Tronsmart Force

A built-in subwoofer with your speaker

How did we choose these portable speakers?

In searching for the best portable speaker, we use several factors to shape our decision, including these.

  • Volume: We look for portable speakers that offer full-bodied, powerful sound for your listening pleasure.   
  • Price: The cost of a portable speaker can run the gamut, so we look for portable speakers that suit a variety of budgets. 
  • Weight: The weight of a portable speaker is important when you plan to take your speaker with you on the go. 
  • Waterproofing: A portable speaker gets bonus points if it features a waterproof design.

How much do portable speakers weigh?

The best portable speakers can range in weight considerably. Our picks weigh between seven ounces for the Sonos Roam all the way to 13 pounds when you choose the Gronk Fitness Bumpboxx Flare 6.

How much do portable speakers cost?

The best portable speakers range in cost from $50 to $400.

What is the average battery life for a portable speaker?

The average battery life ranges from 10 to 12 hours, depending on the model you choose. However, the battery life of a portable speaker can vary, so be sure to compare your options before selecting the best speaker for your needs. 

Are there alternative portable speakers worth considering?

There are several portable speakers that also caught our eye when searching for the best alternative portable speakers.

For more options, check out our expert picks for the best stereo speakers, the best smart speakers, and the best WiFi speakers!

