The best Prime Day impulse buys we could find
Prime Day kicks off this week, so it's time to unleash your inner gadget enthusiast with a treasure trove of impulse buys and quirky tech deals that defy categorization. From the whimsical to the downright genius, I've curated a selection of random odds and ends that will ignite your curiosity and have you adding to your cart faster than you can say "deal of the day."
Whether you're a seasoned techie or simply love the thrill of discovering something new, these eclectic finds promise to bring a dash of excitement to your shopping spree. So, grab your virtual shopping cart, and get ready to explore the wild and wonderful tech wonders that await -- because on Prime Day, the only limit is your curiosity!
Also: The best Prime Day deals so far
The best weird tech Prime Day 2024 deals
- Current price: $80
- Original price: $100
The cooktop offers precise temperature control with adjustable settings from 100°F to 500°F, ensuring efficient and versatile cooking. It features a digital LCD display, energy-saving technology, and a compact design, making it perfect for both home kitchens and on-the-go use.
- Current price: $26
- Original price: $43
This monitor accurately measures your blood pressure and provides clear readings on its digital display. If your blood pressure exceeds the normal range, an warning symbols will appear. During the process of taking measurements, voice prompts are provided.
- Current price: $80
- Original price: $100
The PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder features a stainless steel bowl, and you can set up to 10 meals per day with 1-50 portions per meal.Got two pets? No problem! This features an adjustable meal splitter that ensures food is distributed evenly, and the size of the portions can be adjusted to suit the needs of different cats and dogs.
- Current price: $16
- Original price: $19
The Etekcity Infrared Thermometer provides precise, non-contact temperature readings from -58°–842°F / -50°–450°C, making it ideal for cooking, automotive, and HVAC applications. Featuring a built-in laser for accuracy, an LCD display, and an auto-off function, it ensures easy and efficient temperature measurement.
- Current price: $29
- Original price: $39
The Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller effectively provides a 20-foot protection zone against mosquitoes without sprays or scents. It features a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 5.5 hours per charge, making it a convenient and portable solution for outdoor activities.
- Current price: $469
- Original price: $699
The HP LaserJet Tank MFP 4301fdw is a high-capacity multifunction printer designed for small to medium-sized businesses, offering fast printing at 35 pages per minute. It features wireless printing, an automatic 2-sided printing and auto document feeder, a 2.7-inch color touchscreen, and HP Wolf Pro Security with customizable security measures, making it ideal for efficient and secure business operations.
- Current price: $1,759
- Original price: $2,199
This powerful pool robot delivers a powerful 5500 GPH water flow rate for effective wall climbing and debris suction. It is also the first pool robot to intelligently return to the water surface after cleaning or when the battery is low. Once at the surface, it activates an advanced, submarine-inspired automatic water release system that makes it lighter.
- Current price: $150
- Original price: $250
The Shark Rocket HV322 is an ultra-lightweight corded stick vacuum with powerful suction and versatility, suitable for both carpets and hard floors. It features advanced swivel steering, LED headlights, and comes with specialized pet tools, making it ideal for pet owners.
- Current price: $139
- Original price: $239
This kit, as the name suggests, includes a compact drill/driver and an impact driver, both powered by lithium-ion batteries. These tools offer high performance, lightweight design, and are ideal for a variety of drilling and fastening applications, making them essential for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.
- Current price: $135
- Original price: $170
The Runstar bathroom scales features a large, clear 4.1 x 2.46-inch color display on the retractable handle, which makes viewing your measurements easier. In addition to weight, six essential body composition will also displayed simultaneously on the screen so you can see them at a glance without opening the app.
- Current price: $17
- Original price: $30
A 3.3 feet/1 meter IP68 certified professional floating waterproof phone pouch that is perfect for swimming pools, beach, and other wet adventures. The Pelican Marine Series is made from high-quality soft TPU material and a clear window design that is touchscreen compatible, allowing the smartphone to be used while in the case.
- Current price: $270
- Original price: $350
This is the ultimate countertop companion for ice enthusiasts. With its compact design and removable ice basket, this innovative machine turns water from your tap into nugget-shaped ice cubes in just 10 minutes. These are perfect for cocktails, smoothies, and more. Say goodbye to running out of ice because this machine can produce 44 pounds of ice per day!
- Current price: $42
- Original price: $60
Get the Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver, now 30% off, featuring a rechargeable battery, 70 precision bits, a sleek aluminum body, 280RPM spin capability, 500mAh battery that is USB-C rechargeable, and adjustable torque (0.05 to 0.4 Nm) settings for all your DIY needs.
- Current price: $186
- Original price: $410
Get the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage, now 55% off, featuring durable construction, 360-degree spinner wheels, a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship, scratch-resistant polycarbonate finish, and ample packing space, all in a stylish olive finish.
- Current price: $34
- Original price: $50
This is a frisbee with 36 LEDs around the edge that allow it to display 16.7 million color variations when it's thrown. There are multiple modes for brightness, timer, color and style. A 30-minute charge lasts up to a thousand throws, or some 90 minutes of continuous play.
- Current price: $360
- Original price: $695
This watch is packed with features, from advanced timekeeping features to the stylish black ion-plated stainless steel case, black silicone strap. The watch features a black dial with orange and white accents, and anti-reflective mineral crystal.
This watch is powered by Citizen's Eco-Drive technology, so there's no battery change required.
- Current price: $399
- Original price: $499
The Wybot Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner, now 20% off, efficiently cleans both in-ground and above-ground pools with its upgraded independent water pump motor, achieving a maximum filtration rate of 2642 GPH, dual PVC brushes, strong grip, and intelligent navigation system. It features a rechargeable battery, easy-to-clean filter, and a lightweight design for hassle-free pool maintenance.
More Prime Day impulse buy deals
- Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Weekender Brycen Chronograph Watch (save $255): A wristwatch with a classic design, but also packed with advanced Eco-Drive light-powered technology.
- Oral-B iO Deep Clean Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush (save $40): Clinically proven to remove 400% more plaque from the gumline versus a regular manual toothbrush. Oral-B's quadrant timer breaks the two minutes up into four 30-second intervals to clean each quadrant of your mouth.
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 (save $30): Cook food with 400℉ superheated air giving hot, crispy results with little to no oil.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 will begin July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through July 17.
Are deals really cheaper on Prime Day?
Deals are typically greater during Prime Day, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon products, laptops, and more. However, it's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products. You can also save on deals during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, but savings often aren't as steep as during July Prime Day.
How did we choose these Prime Day weird tech deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Here I've deviated a bit from the usual where I recommend gear that I've personally had the chance to extensively test and review, and gone for things that I love the look of and could myself be tempted to buy!
I'm comfortable doing this for a number of reasons:
- I've gone through the reviews, which allows me to sort the wheat from the chaff.
- A number of the products I recommend are from companies that I've dealt with in the past.
- If a product doesn't meet your needs, Amazon makes it easy for you to return it!
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.