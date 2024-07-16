X
Home & Office
The best Prime Day impulse buys we could find

Get ready to dive into the Twilight Zone of Prime Day with a selection of impulse buys and random odds-and-ends tech deals that will have you reaching for your wallet.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Senior Contributing Editor
Wolfbox G900 Rear View Mirror Camera, Mirror Dash Cam 4K Front and 2.5K Rear | Save $60
Wolfbox G900 Rear View Mirror Camera, Mirror Dash Cam 4K Front and 2.5K Rear
Wolfbox G900 Rear View Mirror Camera, Mirror Dash Cam 4K Front and 2.5K Rear
Save $60
View now View at Amazon
Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon | Save $75
Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon
Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon
Save $75
View now View at Amazon
DuroMax XP12000HX Dual Fuel Portable Generator | Save $600
DuroMax XP12000HX Dual Fuel Portable Generator
DuroMax XP12000HX Dual Fuel Portable Generator
Save $600
View now View at Amazon
DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2 | Save $210
DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2
DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2
Save $210
View now View at Amazon
Nuwave Flex Precision 10.25-inch Induction Cooktop | Save $12
Nuwave Flex Precision 10.25-inch Induction Cooktop
Nuwave Flex Precision 10.25-inch Induction Cooktop
Save $12
View now View at Amazon
PeakMe Blood Pressure Monitor | Save $17
PeakMe Blood Pressure Monitor
PeakMe Blood Pressure Monitor
Save $17
View now View at Amazon
PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder | Save $20
PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder
PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder
Save $20
View now View at Amazon
Etekcity Infrared Thermometer | Save 15%
Etekcity Infrared Thermometer
Etekcity Infrared Thermometer
Save 15%
View now View at Amazon
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller | Save $10
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller
Save $10
View now View at Amazon
HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdw Wireless Printer | Save $130
HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdw Wireless Printer
HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdw Wireless Printer
Save $130
View now View at HP
Beatbot AquaSense Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner | Save $440
Beatbot AquaSense Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner
Beatbot AquaSense Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner
Save $440
View now View at Amazon
Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum | Save $100
Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum
Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum
Save $100
View now View at Amazon
DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver kit | Save $100
The DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver set.
DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver kit
Save $100
View now View at Amazon
Runstar Body Weight and Fat Percentage Scales | Save $35
Runstar Body Weight and Fat Percentage Scales
Runstar Body Weight and Fat Percentage Scales
Save $35
View now View at Amazon
Pelican Marine Series IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2 Pack) | Save $13
Pelican Marine Series IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2 Pack)
Pelican Marine Series IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2 Pack)
Save $13
View now View at Amazon
Silonn Pebble Ice Maker Machine | Save $80
Silonn Pebble Ice Maker Machine
Silonn Pebble Ice Maker Machine
Save $80
View now View at Amazon
Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits | Save 30% with coupon
Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits
Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits
Save 30% with coupon
View now View at Amazon
Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels | Save $224
Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Save $224
View now View at Amazon
TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc | Save $16
TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc
TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc
Save $16
View now View at Amazon
Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch | Save $335
Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch
Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch
Save $335
View now View at Walmart
Wybot C1 Robotic Pool Cleaner | Save $100
WYBOT C1 Robotic Pool Cleaner
Wybot C1 Robotic Pool Cleaner
Save $100
View now View at Amazon
Prime Day is here, so it's time to unleash your inner gadget enthusiast with a treasure trove of impulse buys and quirky tech deals that defy categorization. From the whimsical to the downright genius, I've curated a selection of random odds and ends that will ignite your curiosity and have you adding to your cart faster than you can say "deal of the day."

Whether you're a seasoned techie or simply love the thrill of discovering something new, these eclectic finds promise to bring a dash of excitement to your shopping spree. So, grab your virtual shopping cart, and get ready to explore the wild and wonderful tech wonders that await -- because on Prime Day, the only limit is your curiosity!

Also: The best Prime Day deals so far

The best impulse buy Prime Day 2024 deals

Wolfbox G900 Rear View Mirror Camera, Mirror Dash Cam 4K Front and 2.5K Rear

Save $60
Wolfbox G900 Rear View Mirror Camera, Mirror Dash Cam 4K Front and 2.5K Rear
Wolfbox
  • Current price: $236
  • Original price: $295

The Wolfbox Mirror Dash Cam features a 4K front camera and a 2.5K rear camera, providing high-resolution footage for enhanced driving safety. It includes a 12-inch full touch screen on a curved glass anti-glare screen, smart backup camera functions, and comes with a free 64GB card, ensuring ample storage and easy navigation.

View now at Amazon

Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon

Save $75
Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon
Oura
  • Current price: $424
  • Original price: $499

The Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon is a sleek, smart ring designed for comprehensive yet discreet health tracking, from sleep and activity to recovery metrics. It offers advanced sensors for accurate data collection and provides personalized insights through its companion app, making it an innovative tool for optimizing well-being.

View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

DuroMax XP12000HX Dual Fuel Portable Generator

Save $600
DuroMax XP12000HX Dual Fuel Portable Generator
DuroMax
  • Current price: $999
  • Original price: $1,599

The DuroMax XP12000HX is a powerful dual-fuel portable generator with 12,000 watts of peak power, suitable for home backup during power outages. It features a 460cc OHV engine, CO Alert for safety, and the flexibility to run on either gasoline or propane, making it a versatile and reliable choice for emergencies such as a storm or power outage.

View now at Amazon

DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2

Save $210
DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2
DJI
  • Current price: $1,239
  • Original price: $1,549

The DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo includes a drone equipped with dual primary cameras—a wide-angle and a 3x medium telephoto lens—capable of capturing 48MP photos and 4K HDR video. It features a 46-minute maximum flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and the O4 video transmission system with a 20km range, making it ideal for capturing high-quality, dynamic aerial footage.

View now at Amazon

Nuwave Flex Precision 10.25-inch Induction Cooktop

Save $12
Nuwave Flex Precision 10.25-inch Induction Cooktop
Nuwave
  • Current price: $80
  • Original price: $100

The cooktop offers precise temperature control with adjustable settings from 100°F to 500°F, ensuring efficient and versatile cooking. It features a digital LCD display, energy-saving technology, and a compact design, making it perfect for both home kitchens and on-the-go use.

View now at Amazon

PeakMe Blood Pressure Monitor

Save $17
PeakMe Blood Pressure Monitor
PeakMe
  • Current price: $26
  • Original price: $43

This monitor accurately measures your blood pressure and provides clear readings on its digital display. If your blood pressure exceeds the normal range, an warning symbols will appear. During the process of taking measurements, voice prompts are provided.

View now at Amazon

PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder

Save $20
PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder
PETLIBRO
  • Current price: $80
  • Original price: $100

The PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder features a stainless steel bowl, and you can set up to 10 meals per day with 1-50 portions per meal.Got two pets? No problem! This features an adjustable meal splitter that ensures food is distributed evenly, and the size of the portions can be adjusted to suit the needs of different cats and dogs. 

View now at Amazon

Etekcity Infrared Thermometer

Save 15%
Etekcity Infrared Thermometer
Etekcity
  • Current price: $16
  • Original price: $19

The Etekcity Infrared Thermometer provides precise, non-contact temperature readings from -58°–842°F / -50°–450°C, making it ideal for cooking, automotive, and HVAC applications. Featuring a built-in laser for accuracy, an LCD display, and an auto-off function, it ensures easy and efficient temperature measurement.

View now at Amazon

Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller

Save $10
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller
Thermacell
  • Current price: $29
  • Original price: $39

The Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller effectively provides a 20-foot protection zone against mosquitoes without sprays or scents. It features a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 5.5 hours per charge, making it a convenient and portable solution for outdoor activities.

View now at Amazon

HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdw Wireless Printer

Save $130
HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdw Wireless Printer
HP
  • Current price: $469
  • Original price: $699

The HP LaserJet Tank MFP 4301fdw is a high-capacity multifunction printer designed for small to medium-sized businesses, offering fast printing at 35 pages per minute. It features wireless printing, an automatic 2-sided printing and auto document feeder, a 2.7-inch color touchscreen, and HP Wolf Pro Security with customizable security measures, making it ideal for efficient and secure business operations.

View now at HPView now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

Beatbot AquaSense Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

Save $440
Beatbot AquaSense Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner
Beatbot
  • Current price: $1,759
  • Original price: $2,199

This powerful pool robot delivers a powerful 5500 GPH water flow rate for effective wall climbing and debris suction. It is also the first pool robot to intelligently return to the water surface after cleaning or when the battery is low. Once at the surface, it activates an advanced, submarine-inspired automatic water release system that makes it lighter. 

View now at Amazon

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

Save $100
Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum
Shark
  • Current price: $150
  • Original price: $250

The Shark Rocket HV322 is an ultra-lightweight corded stick vacuum with powerful suction and versatility, suitable for both carpets and hard floors. It features advanced swivel steering, LED headlights, and comes with specialized pet tools, making it ideal for pet owners.

View now at Amazon

DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver kit

Save $100
The DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver set.
DeWalt
  • Current price: $139
  • Original price: $239

This kit, as the name suggests, includes a compact drill/driver and an impact driver, both powered by lithium-ion batteries. These tools offer high performance, lightweight design, and are ideal for a variety of drilling and fastening applications, making them essential for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

View now at Amazon

Runstar Body Weight and Fat Percentage Scales

Save $35
Runstar Body Weight and Fat Percentage Scales
Runstar
  • Current price: $135
  • Original price: $170

The Runstar bathroom scales features a large, clear 4.1 x 2.46-inch color display on the retractable handle, which makes viewing your measurements easier. In addition to weight, six essential body composition will also displayed simultaneously on the screen so you can see them at a glance without opening the app. 

View now at Amazon

Pelican Marine Series IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2 Pack)

Save $13
Pelican Marine Series IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2 Pack)
Pelican
  • Current price: $17
  • Original price: $30

A 3.3 feet/1 meter IP68 certified professional floating waterproof phone pouch that is perfect for swimming pools, beach, and other wet adventures. The Pelican Marine Series is made from high-quality soft TPU material and a clear window design that is touchscreen compatible, allowing the smartphone to be used while in the case.

View now at Amazon

Silonn Pebble Ice Maker Machine

Save $80
Silonn Pebble Ice Maker Machine
Silonn
  • Current price: $270
  • Original price: $350

This is the ultimate countertop companion for ice enthusiasts. With its compact design and removable ice basket, this innovative machine turns water from your tap into nugget-shaped ice cubes in just 10 minutes. These are perfect for cocktails, smoothies, and more. Say goodbye to running out of ice because this machine can produce 44 pounds of ice per day!

View now at Amazon

Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits

Save 30% with coupon
Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits
Arrowmax
  • Current price: $42
  • Original price: $60

Get the Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver, now 30% off, featuring a rechargeable battery, 70 precision bits, a sleek aluminum body, 280RPM spin capability, 500mAh battery that is USB-C rechargeable, and adjustable torque (0.05 to 0.4 Nm) settings for all your DIY needs.

View now at Amazon

Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

Save $224
Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite
  • Current price: $186
  • Original price: $410

Get the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage, now 55% off, featuring durable construction, 360-degree spinner wheels, a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship, scratch-resistant polycarbonate finish, and ample packing space, all in a stylish olive finish.

View now at Amazon

TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc

Save $16
TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc
TOSY
  • Current price: $34
  • Original price: $50

This is a frisbee with 36 LEDs around the edge that allow it to display 16.7 million color variations when it's thrown. There are multiple modes for brightness, timer, color and style. A 30-minute charge lasts up to a thousand throws, or some 90 minutes of continuous play. 

View now at Amazon

Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch

Save $335
Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch
Citizen
  • Current price: $360
  • Original price: $695

This watch is packed with features, from advanced timekeeping features to the stylish black ion-plated stainless steel case, black silicone strap. The watch features a black dial with orange and white accents, and anti-reflective mineral crystal. 

This watch is powered by Citizen's Eco-Drive technology, so there's no battery change required. 

View now at WalmartView now at Amazon

Wybot C1 Robotic Pool Cleaner

Save $100
WYBOT C1 Robotic Pool Cleaner
WYBOT
  • Current price: $399
  • Original price: $499

The Wybot Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner, now 20% off, efficiently cleans both in-ground and above-ground pools with its upgraded independent water pump motor, achieving a maximum filtration rate of 2642 GPH, dual PVC brushes, strong grip, and intelligent navigation system. It features a rechargeable battery, easy-to-clean filter, and a lightweight design for hassle-free pool maintenance.

View now at Amazon

More Prime Day impulse buy deals

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will begin July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through July 17. 

Are deals really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Deals are typically greater during Prime Day, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon products, laptops, and more. However, it's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products. You can also save on deals during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, but savings often aren't as steep as during July Prime Day.  

How did we choose these Prime Day weird tech deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Here I've deviated a bit from the usual where I recommend gear that I've personally had the chance to extensively test and review, and gone for things that I love the look of and could myself be tempted to buy! 

I'm comfortable doing this for a number of reasons:

  • I've gone through the reviews, which allows me to sort the wheat from the chaff.
  • A number of the products I recommend are from companies that I've dealt with in the past.
  • If a product doesn't meet your needs, Amazon makes it easy for you to return it!

When will these deals expire?

Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com

