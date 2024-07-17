'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Prime Day impulse buys we could find of 2024
Welcome to day two of Amazon Prime Day (yeah, I know, confusing, right?), where the excitement only ramps up as we dive deeper into a treasure trove of impulse buys and quirky tech deals that defy categorization. It's the perfect time to unleash your inner gadget enthusiast and revel in the whimsical to the downright genius finds we've curated just for you.
From random odds and ends that spark curiosity to ingenious creations you never knew you needed, today's selections promise to ignite your shopping spree. Whether you're a seasoned techie or simply love the thrill of discovering something new, these eclectic treasures are sure to bring a dash of excitement to your day.So, grab your virtual shopping cart, and get ready to explore the wild and wonderful tech that awaits.
On Prime Day, the only limit is your curiosity – and we've got another whole day left to satisfy it!
Also: The best Prime Day deals so far
The best impulse buy Prime Day 2024 deals
- Current price: $382
- Original price: $450
The Hiboy S2R Plus is an upgraded version with a more stylish appearance design, a boosted range up to 22 miles, battery capacity of 313Wh, and 9-inch pneumatic tires. This can propel the lucky rider to speeds up to 19 mph.
- Current price: $999
- Original price: $1,999
The 2,400W output and an exclusive RV port, four AC ports, three USB-C charging ports, two USB-A ports, and two car outlets can power almost all your devices at once. Power high-wattage devices up to 3,600W without overloading the portable power station thanks to SurgePad technology.
This power station can be charged from flat to 80% in just 1.4 hour.
- Current price: $239
- Original price: $299
The DJI Mini 4K brings a flying 4K, 3-axis gimba stabilized camera to the masses. With a 31-minute flight time and a maximum of 10km video transmission distance, this is an ideal platform for capturing stunning aerial shots.
- Current price: $950
- Original price: $1,599
Thanks to the Roborock's all-in-one docking system, S8 Pro Ultra can automatically carry out a mop washing and drying process, preventing unpleasant odors. Auto self-emptying with a large dust bag allows holding for up to 7 weeks of dirt and dust. The dock even cleans itself and refills the robot water tank for you, extending its mopping range to up to 3,230 sqft (300 sqm).
- Current price: $160
- Original price: $250
Safely and easily jump start a dead battery in seconds with this compact, yet powerful, 2,000-amp lithium battery jump starter. A full charge gives you up to 40 jump starts on a single charge. The unit is rated for gasoline engines up to 8.0-liters and diesel engines up to 6.0-liters.
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $300
This 40v push lawn mower provides the power you need with up to 45 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 4.0Ah battery, and the lightweight 16" cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through small to medium yards.
- Current price: $105
- Original price: $150
One of the best multitools I've used. The magnetic closing system is far easier and less fiddly than traditional closure methods, but the rest of the tool maintains the exceptional high standards that I'd expect from a Leatherman tool.
- Current price: $236
- Original price: $295
The Wolfbox Mirror Dash Cam features a 4K front camera and a 2.5K rear camera, providing high-resolution footage for enhanced driving safety. It includes a 12-inch full touch screen on a curved glass anti-glare screen, smart backup camera functions, and comes with a free 64GB card, ensuring ample storage and easy navigation.
- Current price: $160
- Original price: $230
The perfect entry-level 3D printer, can print up to 8.66 x 8.66 x 9.84 inches using a variety of filament material, from PLA to ABS and TPU.
- Current price: $600
- Original price: $800
You've very own floor cleaning robot! This is an all-in-one hands-free cleaning experience where you have to do very little. The X10 Pro Omni's mop pads are washed using clean water, then dried with 45°C (113°F) heated air to prevent bad odor. It empties its own dust bin into the station's 2.5L dust bag, which only needs to be replaced every 2 months, and the 3L clean water tank provides enough water to mop a 1,500-2,000 sq ft (150 sq m) home 2-3 times.
- Current price: $404
- Original price: $499
The Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon is a sleek, smart ring designed for comprehensive yet discreet health tracking, from sleep and activity to recovery metrics. It offers advanced sensors for accurate data collection and provides personalized insights through its companion app, making it an innovative tool for optimizing well-being.
- Current price: $1,239
- Original price: $1,549
The DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo includes a drone equipped with dual primary cameras—a wide-angle and a 3x medium telephoto lens—capable of capturing 48MP photos and 4K HDR video. It features a 46-minute maximum flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and the O4 video transmission system with a 20km range, making it ideal for capturing high-quality, dynamic aerial footage.
- Current price: $68
- Original price: $80
The cooktop offers precise temperature control with adjustable settings from 100°F to 500°F, ensuring efficient and versatile cooking. It features a digital LCD display, energy-saving technology, and a compact design, making it perfect for both home kitchens and on-the-go use.
- Current price: $26
- Original price: $43
This monitor accurately measures your blood pressure and provides clear readings on its digital display. If your blood pressure exceeds the normal range, an warning symbols will appear. During the process of taking measurements, voice prompts are provided.
- Current price: $80
- Original price: $100
The PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder features a stainless steel bowl, and you can set up to 10 meals per day with 1-50 portions per meal.Got two pets? No problem! This features an adjustable meal splitter that ensures food is distributed evenly, and the size of the portions can be adjusted to suit the needs of different cats and dogs.
- Current price: $16
- Original price: $19
The Etekcity Infrared Thermometer provides precise, non-contact temperature readings from -58°–842°F / -50°–450°C, making it ideal for cooking, automotive, and HVAC applications. Featuring a built-in laser for accuracy, an LCD display, and an auto-off function, it ensures easy and efficient temperature measurement.
- Current price: $469
- Original price: $699
The HP LaserJet Tank MFP 4301fdw is a high-capacity multifunction printer designed for small to medium-sized businesses, offering fast printing at 35 pages per minute. It features wireless printing, an automatic 2-sided printing and auto document feeder, a 2.7-inch color touchscreen, and HP Wolf Pro Security with customizable security measures, making it ideal for efficient and secure business operations.
- Current price: $1,759
- Original price: $2,199
This powerful pool robot delivers a powerful 5500 GPH water flow rate for effective wall climbing and debris suction. It is also the first pool robot to intelligently return to the water surface after cleaning or when the battery is low. Once at the surface, it activates an advanced, submarine-inspired automatic water release system that makes it lighter.
- Current price: $129
- Original price: $239
This kit, as the name suggests, includes a compact drill/driver and an impact driver, both powered by lithium-ion batteries. These tools offer high performance, lightweight design, and are ideal for a variety of drilling and fastening applications, making them essential for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.
- Current price: $135
- Original price: $170
The Runstar bathroom scales features a large, clear 4.1 x 2.46-inch color display on the retractable handle, which makes viewing your measurements easier. In addition to weight, six essential body composition will also displayed simultaneously on the screen so you can see them at a glance without opening the app.
- Current price: $17
- Original price: $30
A 3.3 feet/1 meter IP68 certified professional floating waterproof phone pouch that is perfect for swimming pools, beach, and other wet adventures. The Pelican Marine Series is made from high-quality soft TPU material and a clear window design that is touchscreen compatible, allowing the smartphone to be used while in the case.
- Current price: $270
- Original price: $350
This is the ultimate countertop companion for ice enthusiasts. With its compact design and removable ice basket, this innovative machine turns water from your tap into nugget-shaped ice cubes in just 10 minutes. These are perfect for cocktails, smoothies, and more. Say goodbye to running out of ice because this machine can produce 44 pounds of ice per day!
- Current price: $34
- Original price: $60
Get the Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver, now 30% off, featuring a rechargeable battery, 70 precision bits, a sleek aluminum body, 280RPM spin capability, 500mAh battery that is USB-C rechargeable, and adjustable torque (0.05 to 0.4 Nm) settings for all your DIY needs.
- Current price: $220
- Original price: $410
Get the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage featuring durable construction, 360-degree spinner wheels, a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship, scratch-resistant polycarbonate finish, and ample packing space, all in a stylish olive finish.
- Current price: $32
- Original price: $50
This is a frisbee with 36 LEDs around the edge that allow it to display 16.7 million color variations when it's thrown. There are multiple modes for brightness, timer, color and style. A 30-minute charge lasts up to a thousand throws, or some 90 minutes of continuous play.
- Current price: $342
- Original price: $695
This watch, now over 50% off, is packed with features, from advanced timekeeping features to the stylish black ion-plated stainless steel case, black silicone strap. The watch features a black dial with orange and white accents, and anti-reflective mineral crystal.
This watch is powered by Citizen's Eco-Drive technology, so there's no battery change required.
More Prime Day impulse buy deals
- LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies for $79 (save $21): An air purifier with a 45W long-life high-torque motor, a 141CFM CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) and up to 1095 ft² of purification area. 99.97 percent filtration efficiency for 0.1~0.3μm airborne particulates, including pollen, dust, and animal dander allergens.
- Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker for $60 (save: $40): Brew any cup size between 6-12oz with Keurig K-Cup pods. Just add fresh water and a pod.
- Amztoy Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box for $376 (save $124): Say goodbye to that most unpleasant aspect of cat ownership, scooping and sifting through its poop! This innovative self-cleaning mechanism ensures your cat always has a fresh and hygienic litter box at their disposal.
- HIKMICRO Mini2Plus Thermal Camera for $239 (save $60): With its 256x192 IR resolution and <0.04 °C thermal sensitivity, combined with a smooth scene-panning view at a 25Hz refresh rate, this is one of the best thermal cameras for smartphones on the market.
- SentrySafe Black Fireproof Waterproof Floor Safe with Dial Combination for $338 (save $60): This safe is UL Classified to withstand 1 hour at 1700°F and keep interior temperatures safe for documents, valuables, DVDs, etc, ETL Verified to withstand a 15 foot fall during a fire and remain closed and 24 hours of protection in water up to 8 inches deep offering peace of mind in the event of a flood.
- Fanttik E1 50-in-1 Mini Precision Electric Screwdriver for $53 (save $27): A great precision electric screwdriver, handy storage case, and a great selection of S2 hardened steel bits makes this a perfect addition to the workshop or tool bag.
- WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD Officially Licensed Storage Expansion for PS5 Consoles for $298 (save $50): Optimized heatsink designed especially for the PS5 console for an easy, worry-free installation into the M.2 slot, and read speeds up to 7,300MB/s.
- SHOKZ OpenRun Pro for $125 (save $55): Premium bone conduction headphones takes away all the downsides of in-ear buds. A single charge offers 10 hours continuous use, and also features a 5-minute quick charge for up to 1.5 hours of battery life.
- Callaway Golf 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder $170 (save $130): Equipped with 6x magnification, this is the perfect rangefinder for golfing and feature a range of 5-1000 yards with +/- 1 yard accuracy
- Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Weekender Brycen Chronograph Watch for $170 (save $255): A wristwatch with a classic design, but also packed with advanced Eco-Drive light-powered technology.
- Oral-B iO Deep Clean Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush for $52 (save $13): Clinically proven to remove 400% more plaque from the gumline versus a regular manual toothbrush. Oral-B's quadrant timer breaks the two minutes up into four 30-second intervals to clean each quadrant of your mouth.
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 for $90 (save $30): Cook food with 400℉ superheated air giving hot, crispy results with little to no oil.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 will begin July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through July 17.
Are there different deals on Prime Day 2?
Here's what ZDNET associate editor Kayla Solino has to say: "The answer here is hard to say. It's a yes but also a no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. But, as always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with lighting deals offering a countdown to their expiration and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, Echo devices, and more."
Are deals really cheaper on Prime Day?
Deals are typically greater during Prime Day, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon products, laptops, and more. However, it's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products. You can also save on deals during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, but savings often aren't as steep as during July Prime Day.
How did we choose these Prime Day impulse buy deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Here I've deviated a bit from the usual where I recommend gear that I've personally had the chance to extensively test and review, and gone for things that I love the look of and could myself be tempted to buy!
I'm comfortable doing this for a number of reasons:
- I've gone through the reviews, which allows me to sort the wheat from the chaff.
- A number of the products I recommend are from companies that I've dealt with in the past.
- If a product doesn't meet your needs, Amazon makes it easy for you to return it!
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.
What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:
