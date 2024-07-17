X
The best Prime Day impulse buys we could find of 2024

Get ready to dive into day two of Amazon Prime Day deals, with a raft of impulse buys and random odds-and-ends tech deals that will have you reaching for your wallet.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Senior Contributing Editor
Hiboy S2R Plus | Save $119
Hiboy S2R Plus
Hiboy S2R Plus
Save $119
View now View at Amazon
Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station | Save $900
Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station
Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station
Save $900
View now View at Amazon
DJI Mini 4K Drone | Save $60
DJI Mini 4K Drone
DJI Mini 4K Drone
Save $60
View now View at Amazon
Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop | Save $650
Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop
Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop
Save $650
View now View at Amazon
NOCO Boost HD GB70 2000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter for $160 | Save $90
NOCO Boost HD GB70 2000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter
NOCO Boost HD GB70 2000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter for $160
Save $90
View now View at Amazon
Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Lawn Mower for $200 | Save $100
Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Lawn Mower
Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Lawn Mower for $200
Save $100
View now View at Amazon
Leatherman Free P4 for $105 | Save $45
Leatherman Free P4
Leatherman Free P4 for $105
Save $45
View now View at Amazon
Wolfbox G900 Rear View Mirror Camera, Mirror Dash Cam 4K Front and 2.5K Rear for $236 | Save $59
Wolfbox G900 Rear View Mirror Camera, Mirror Dash Cam 4K Front and 2.5K Rear
Wolfbox G900 Rear View Mirror Camera, Mirror Dash Cam 4K Front and 2.5K Rear for $236
Save $59
View now View at Amazon
Creality Ender 3 3D Printer for $160 | Save $70
Creality Ender 3 3D Printer
Creality Ender 3 3D Printer for $160
Save $70
View now View at Amazon
eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop for $600 | Save $200
eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop
eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop for $600
Save $200
View now View at Amazon
Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon for $404 | Save $95
Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon
Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon for $404
Save $95
View now View at Amazon
DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2 for $1,239 | Save $210
DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2
DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2 for $1,239
Save $210
View now View at Amazon
Nuwave Flex Precision 10.25-inch Induction Cooktop for $68 | Save $12
Nuwave Flex Precision 10.25-inch Induction Cooktop
Nuwave Flex Precision 10.25-inch Induction Cooktop for $68
Save $12
View now View at Amazon
PeakMe Blood Pressure Monitor for $26 | Save $17
PeakMe Blood Pressure Monitor
PeakMe Blood Pressure Monitor for $26
Save $17
View now View at Amazon
PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder for $80 | Save $20
PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder
PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder for $80
Save $20
View now View at Amazon
Etekcity Infrared Thermometer for $16 | Save 15%
Etekcity Infrared Thermometer
Etekcity Infrared Thermometer for $16
Save 15%
View now View at Amazon
HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdw Wireless Printer for $469 | Save $230
HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdw Wireless Printer
HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdw Wireless Printer for $469
Save $230
View now View at HP
Beatbot AquaSense Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner for $1,759 | Save $440
Beatbot AquaSense Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner
Beatbot AquaSense Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner for $1,759
Save $440
View now View at Amazon
DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver kit for $129 | Save $110
The DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver set.
DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver kit for $129
Save $110
View now View at Amazon
Runstar Body Weight and Fat Percentage Scales for $135 | Save $35
Runstar Body Weight and Fat Percentage Scales
Runstar Body Weight and Fat Percentage Scales for $135
Save $35
View now View at Amazon
Pelican Marine Series IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2 Pack) for $17 | Save $13
Pelican Marine Series IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2 Pack)
Pelican Marine Series IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2 Pack) for $17
Save $13
View now View at Amazon
Silonn Pebble Ice Maker Machine for $270 | Save $80
Silonn Pebble Ice Maker Machine
Silonn Pebble Ice Maker Machine for $270
Save $80
View now View at Amazon
Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits for $34 | Save $26
Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits
Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits for $34
Save $26
View now View at Amazon
Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels for $220 | Save $90
Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels for $220
Save $90
View now View at Amazon
TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc for $32 | Save $18
TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc
TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc for $32
Save $18
View now View at Amazon
Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch for $342 | Save $353
Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch
Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch for $342
Save $353
View now View at Walmart
Welcome to day two of Amazon Prime Day (yeah, I know, confusing, right?), where the excitement only ramps up as we dive deeper into a treasure trove of impulse buys and quirky tech deals that defy categorization. It's the perfect time to unleash your inner gadget enthusiast and revel in the whimsical to the downright genius finds we've curated just for you.

From random odds and ends that spark curiosity to ingenious creations you never knew you needed, today's selections promise to ignite your shopping spree. Whether you're a seasoned techie or simply love the thrill of discovering something new, these eclectic treasures are sure to bring a dash of excitement to your day.So, grab your virtual shopping cart, and get ready to explore the wild and wonderful tech that awaits. 

On Prime Day, the only limit is your curiosity – and we've got another whole day left to satisfy it!

Also: The best Prime Day deals so far

The best impulse buy Prime Day 2024 deals

Hiboy S2R Plus

Save $119
Hiboy S2R Plus
Hiboy
  • Current price: $382
  • Original price: $450

The Hiboy S2R Plus is an upgraded version with a more stylish appearance design, a boosted range up to 22 miles, battery capacity of 313Wh, and 9-inch pneumatic tires. This can propel the lucky rider to speeds up to 19 mph.

View now at Amazon

Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station

Save $900
Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET
  • Current price: $999
  • Original price: $1,999

The 2,400W output and an exclusive RV port, four AC ports, three USB-C charging ports, two USB-A ports, and two car outlets can power almost all your devices at once. Power high-wattage devices up to 3,600W without overloading the portable power station thanks to SurgePad technology.

This power station can be charged from flat to 80% in just 1.4 hour.

View now at Amazon

DJI Mini 4K Drone

Save $60
DJI Mini 4K Drone
DJI
  • Current price: $239
  • Original price: $299

The DJI Mini 4K brings a flying 4K, 3-axis gimba stabilized camera to the masses. With a 31-minute flight time and a maximum of 10km video transmission distance, this is an ideal platform for capturing stunning aerial shots.

View now at Amazon

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

Save $650
Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop
Roborock
  • Current price: $950
  • Original price: $1,599

Thanks to the Roborock's all-in-one docking system, S8 Pro Ultra can automatically carry out a mop washing and drying process, preventing unpleasant odors. Auto self-emptying with a large dust bag allows holding for up to 7 weeks of dirt and dust. The dock even cleans itself and refills the robot water tank for you, extending its mopping range to up to 3,230 sqft (300 sqm). 

View now at Amazon

NOCO Boost HD GB70 2000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter for $160

Save $90
NOCO Boost HD GB70 2000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter
Noco
  • Current price: $160
  • Original price: $250

Safely and easily jump start a dead battery in seconds with this compact, yet powerful, 2,000-amp lithium battery jump starter. A full charge gives you up to 40 jump starts on a single charge. The unit is rated for gasoline engines up to 8.0-liters and diesel engines up to 6.0-liters.

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at Crutchfield

Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Lawn Mower for $200

Save $100
Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Lawn Mower
Greenworks
  • Current price: $200
  • Original price: $300

This 40v push lawn mower provides the power you need with up to 45 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 4.0Ah battery, and the lightweight 16" cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through small to medium yards.

View now at Amazon

Leatherman Free P4 for $105

Save $45
Leatherman Free P4
Leatherman
  • Current price: $105
  • Original price: $150

One of the best multitools I've used. The magnetic closing system is far easier and less fiddly than traditional closure methods, but the rest of the tool maintains the exceptional high standards that I'd expect from a Leatherman tool. 

View now at AmazonView now at B&H Photo-Video

Wolfbox G900 Rear View Mirror Camera, Mirror Dash Cam 4K Front and 2.5K Rear for $236

Save $59
Wolfbox G900 Rear View Mirror Camera, Mirror Dash Cam 4K Front and 2.5K Rear
Wolfbox
  • Current price: $236
  • Original price: $295

The Wolfbox Mirror Dash Cam features a 4K front camera and a 2.5K rear camera, providing high-resolution footage for enhanced driving safety. It includes a 12-inch full touch screen on a curved glass anti-glare screen, smart backup camera functions, and comes with a free 64GB card, ensuring ample storage and easy navigation.

View now at Amazon

Creality Ender 3 3D Printer for $160

Save $70
Creality Ender 3 3D Printer
Creality
  • Current price: $160
  • Original price: $230

The perfect entry-level 3D printer, can print up to 8.66 x 8.66 x 9.84 inches using a variety of filament material, from PLA to ABS and TPU.

View now at Amazon

eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop for $600

Save $200
eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop
eufy
  • Current price: $600
  • Original price: $800

You've very own floor cleaning robot! This is an all-in-one hands-free cleaning experience where you have to do very little. The X10 Pro Omni's mop pads are washed using clean water, then dried with 45°C (113°F) heated air to prevent bad odor. It empties its own dust bin into the station's 2.5L dust bag, which only needs to be replaced every 2 months, and the 3L clean water tank provides enough water to mop a 1,500-2,000 sq ft (150 sq m) home 2-3 times.

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Crutchfield

Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon for $404

Save $95
Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon
Oura
  • Current price: $404
  • Original price: $499

The Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon is a sleek, smart ring designed for comprehensive yet discreet health tracking, from sleep and activity to recovery metrics. It offers advanced sensors for accurate data collection and provides personalized insights through its companion app, making it an innovative tool for optimizing well-being.

View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2 for $1,239

Save $210
DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2
DJI
  • Current price: $1,239
  • Original price: $1,549

The DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo includes a drone equipped with dual primary cameras—a wide-angle and a 3x medium telephoto lens—capable of capturing 48MP photos and 4K HDR video. It features a 46-minute maximum flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and the O4 video transmission system with a 20km range, making it ideal for capturing high-quality, dynamic aerial footage.

View now at Amazon

Nuwave Flex Precision 10.25-inch Induction Cooktop for $68

Save $12
Nuwave Flex Precision 10.25-inch Induction Cooktop
Nuwave
  • Current price: $68
  • Original price: $80

The cooktop offers precise temperature control with adjustable settings from 100°F to 500°F, ensuring efficient and versatile cooking. It features a digital LCD display, energy-saving technology, and a compact design, making it perfect for both home kitchens and on-the-go use.

View now at Amazon

PeakMe Blood Pressure Monitor for $26

Save $17
PeakMe Blood Pressure Monitor
PeakMe
  • Current price: $26
  • Original price: $43

This monitor accurately measures your blood pressure and provides clear readings on its digital display. If your blood pressure exceeds the normal range, an warning symbols will appear. During the process of taking measurements, voice prompts are provided.

View now at Amazon

PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder for $80

Save $20
PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder
PETLIBRO
  • Current price: $80
  • Original price: $100

The PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder features a stainless steel bowl, and you can set up to 10 meals per day with 1-50 portions per meal.Got two pets? No problem! This features an adjustable meal splitter that ensures food is distributed evenly, and the size of the portions can be adjusted to suit the needs of different cats and dogs. 

View now at Amazon

Etekcity Infrared Thermometer for $16

Save 15%
Etekcity Infrared Thermometer
Etekcity
  • Current price: $16
  • Original price: $19

The Etekcity Infrared Thermometer provides precise, non-contact temperature readings from -58°–842°F / -50°–450°C, making it ideal for cooking, automotive, and HVAC applications. Featuring a built-in laser for accuracy, an LCD display, and an auto-off function, it ensures easy and efficient temperature measurement.

View now at Amazon

HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdw Wireless Printer for $469

Save $230
HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdw Wireless Printer
HP
  • Current price: $469
  • Original price: $699

The HP LaserJet Tank MFP 4301fdw is a high-capacity multifunction printer designed for small to medium-sized businesses, offering fast printing at 35 pages per minute. It features wireless printing, an automatic 2-sided printing and auto document feeder, a 2.7-inch color touchscreen, and HP Wolf Pro Security with customizable security measures, making it ideal for efficient and secure business operations.

View now at HPView now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

Beatbot AquaSense Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner for $1,759

Save $440
Beatbot AquaSense Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner
Beatbot
  • Current price: $1,759
  • Original price: $2,199

This powerful pool robot delivers a powerful 5500 GPH water flow rate for effective wall climbing and debris suction. It is also the first pool robot to intelligently return to the water surface after cleaning or when the battery is low. Once at the surface, it activates an advanced, submarine-inspired automatic water release system that makes it lighter. 

View now at Amazon

DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver kit for $129

Save $110
The DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver set.
DeWalt
  • Current price: $129
  • Original price: $239

This kit, as the name suggests, includes a compact drill/driver and an impact driver, both powered by lithium-ion batteries. These tools offer high performance, lightweight design, and are ideal for a variety of drilling and fastening applications, making them essential for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

View now at Amazon

Runstar Body Weight and Fat Percentage Scales for $135

Save $35
Runstar Body Weight and Fat Percentage Scales
Runstar
  • Current price: $135
  • Original price: $170

The Runstar bathroom scales features a large, clear 4.1 x 2.46-inch color display on the retractable handle, which makes viewing your measurements easier. In addition to weight, six essential body composition will also displayed simultaneously on the screen so you can see them at a glance without opening the app. 

View now at Amazon

Pelican Marine Series IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2 Pack) for $17

Save $13
Pelican Marine Series IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch (2 Pack)
Pelican
  • Current price: $17
  • Original price: $30

A 3.3 feet/1 meter IP68 certified professional floating waterproof phone pouch that is perfect for swimming pools, beach, and other wet adventures. The Pelican Marine Series is made from high-quality soft TPU material and a clear window design that is touchscreen compatible, allowing the smartphone to be used while in the case.

View now at Amazon

Silonn Pebble Ice Maker Machine for $270

Save $80
Silonn Pebble Ice Maker Machine
Silonn
  • Current price: $270
  • Original price: $350

This is the ultimate countertop companion for ice enthusiasts. With its compact design and removable ice basket, this innovative machine turns water from your tap into nugget-shaped ice cubes in just 10 minutes. These are perfect for cocktails, smoothies, and more. Say goodbye to running out of ice because this machine can produce 44 pounds of ice per day!

View now at Amazon

Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits for $34

Save $26
Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver with 70 Magnetic Bits
Arrowmax
  • Current price: $34
  • Original price: $60

Get the Arrowmax Mini Electric Screwdriver, now 30% off, featuring a rechargeable battery, 70 precision bits, a sleek aluminum body, 280RPM spin capability, 500mAh battery that is USB-C rechargeable, and adjustable torque (0.05 to 0.4 Nm) settings for all your DIY needs.

View now at Amazon

Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels for $220

Save $90
Samsonite Omni 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite
  • Current price: $220
  • Original price: $410

Get the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage featuring durable construction, 360-degree spinner wheels, a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship, scratch-resistant polycarbonate finish, and ample packing space, all in a stylish olive finish.

View now at Amazon

TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc for $32

Save $18
TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc
TOSY
  • Current price: $32
  • Original price: $50

This is a frisbee with 36 LEDs around the edge that allow it to display 16.7 million color variations when it's thrown. There are multiple modes for brightness, timer, color and style. A 30-minute charge lasts up to a thousand throws, or some 90 minutes of continuous play. 

View now at Amazon

Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch for $342

Save $353
Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch
Citizen
  • Current price: $342
  • Original price: $695

This watch, now over 50% off, is packed with features, from advanced timekeeping features to the stylish black ion-plated stainless steel case, black silicone strap. The watch features a black dial with orange and white accents, and anti-reflective mineral crystal. 

This watch is powered by Citizen's Eco-Drive technology, so there's no battery change required. 

View now at WalmartView now at Amazon

More Prime Day impulse buy deals

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will begin July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through July 17. 

Are there different deals on Prime Day 2?

Here's what ZDNET associate editor Kayla Solino has to say: "The answer here is hard to say. It's a yes but also a no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. But, as always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with lighting deals offering a countdown to their expiration and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, Echo devices, and more."

Are deals really cheaper on Prime Day? 

Deals are typically greater during Prime Day, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon products, laptops, and more. However, it's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products. You can also save on deals during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, but savings often aren't as steep as during July Prime Day.  

How did we choose these Prime Day impulse buy deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Here I've deviated a bit from the usual where I recommend gear that I've personally had the chance to extensively test and review, and gone for things that I love the look of and could myself be tempted to buy! 

I'm comfortable doing this for a number of reasons:

  • I've gone through the reviews, which allows me to sort the wheat from the chaff.
  • A number of the products I recommend are from companies that I've dealt with in the past.
  • If a product doesn't meet your needs, Amazon makes it easy for you to return it!

When will these deals expire?

Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week:

