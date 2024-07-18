29 Prime Day impulse buys that are still available

Well, Amazon Prime Day has come to an end, but just in case you've been busy for the past couple of days, or been under a rock and didn't hear about the great deals until today, I've put in the legwork to find a bunch of impulse buys and quirky tech deals that defy categorization that are still on offer. There's still time to unleash your inner gadget enthusiast and revel in everything from the whimsical to the downright genius!

Amazon Prime Day might be over (for now), but that doesn't mean that the adventure has to end.

Hexeum Night Vision Goggles for $122 Save $270 Hexeum Current price: $122

These night vision goggles can take 4K video and 36-megapixel photos, and playback the video, you can work with outstanding optical clarity in the daytime, low light, or night time. These have 25mm objective aperture and 5x digital zoom, and built-in 5,000mAh rechargeable battery. This deal is still available to Amazon Prime members.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,099 Save $321 Samsung Current price: $1,099

You know you want one of the very best Android smartphones out there, and they don't get much better than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. With its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Quad HD+, and 200-megapixel camera, smartphones don't get much better than this!

Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station for $1,099 Save $900 Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET Current price: $1,099

The 2,400W output and an exclusive RV port, four AC ports, three USB-C charging ports, two USB-A ports, and two car outlets can power almost all your devices at once. Power high-wattage devices up to 3,600W without overloading the portable power station thanks to SurgePad technology. This power station can be charged from flat to 80% in just 1.4 hour. This deal is still available to Amazon Prime members.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop for $950 Save $650 Roborock Current price: $950

Thanks to the Roborock's all-in-one docking system, S8 Pro Ultra can automatically carry out a mop washing and drying process, preventing unpleasant odors. Auto self-emptying with a large dust bag allows holding for up to 7 weeks of dirt and dust. The dock even cleans itself and refills the robot water tank for you, extending its mopping range to up to 3,230 sqft (300 sqm). This deal is still available to Amazon Prime members.

NOCO Boost HD GB70 2000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter for $170 Save $80 Noco Current price: $170

Safely and easily jump start a dead battery in seconds with this compact, yet powerful, 2,000-amp lithium battery jump starter. A full charge gives you up to 40 jump starts on a single charge. The unit is rated for gasoline engines up to 8.0-liters and diesel engines up to 6.0-liters.

Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Lawn Mower for $210 Save $90 Greenworks Current price: $210

This 40v push lawn mower provides the power you need with up to 45 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 4.0Ah battery, and the lightweight 16" cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through small to medium yards.

Wolfbox G900 Rear View Mirror Camera, Mirror Dash Cam 4K Front and 2.5K Rear for $250 Save $45 Wolfbox Current price: $250

The Wolfbox Mirror Dash Cam features a 4K front camera and a 2.5K rear camera, providing high-resolution footage for enhanced driving safety. It includes a 12-inch full touch screen on a curved glass anti-glare screen, smart backup camera functions, and comes with a free 64GB card, ensuring ample storage and easy navigation.

eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop for $600 Save $200 eufy Current price: $600

You've very own floor cleaning robot! This is an all-in-one hands-free cleaning experience where you have to do very little. The X10 Pro Omni's mop pads are washed using clean water, then dried with 45°C (113°F) heated air to prevent bad odor. It empties its own dust bin into the station's 2.5L dust bag, which only needs to be replaced every 2 months, and the 3L clean water tank provides enough water to mop a 1,500-2,000 sq ft (150 sq m) home 2-3 times. This deal is still available to Amazon Prime members.

Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon for $446 Save $53 Oura Current price: $446

The Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon is a sleek, smart ring designed for comprehensive yet discreet health tracking, from sleep and activity to recovery metrics. It offers advanced sensors for accurate data collection and provides personalized insights through its companion app, making it an innovative tool for optimizing well-being.

DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2 for $1,239 Save $310 DJI Current price: $1,239

The DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo includes a drone equipped with dual primary cameras—a wide-angle and a 3x medium telephoto lens—capable of capturing 48MP photos and 4K HDR video. It features a 46-minute maximum flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and the O4 video transmission system with a 20km range, making it ideal for capturing high-quality, dynamic aerial footage.

PeakMe Blood Pressure Monitor for $26 Save $17 PeakMe Current price: $26

This monitor accurately measures your blood pressure and provides clear readings on its digital display. If your blood pressure exceeds the normal range, an warning symbols will appear. During the process of taking measurements, voice prompts are provided.

Etekcity Infrared Thermometer for $16 Save 15% Etekcity Current price: $16

The Etekcity Infrared Thermometer provides precise, non-contact temperature readings from -58°–842°F / -50°–450°C, making it ideal for cooking, automotive, and HVAC applications. Featuring a built-in laser for accuracy, an LCD display, and an auto-off function, it ensures easy and efficient temperature measurement.

HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdw Wireless Printer for $469 Save $230 HP Current price: $469

The HP LaserJet Tank MFP 4301fdw is a high-capacity multifunction printer designed for small to medium-sized businesses, offering fast printing at 35 pages per minute. It features wireless printing, an automatic 2-sided printing and auto document feeder, a 2.7-inch color touchscreen, and HP Wolf Pro Security with customizable security measures, making it ideal for efficient and secure business operations.

Beatbot AquaSense Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner for $1,799 Save $400 Beatbot Current price: $1,799

This powerful pool robot delivers a powerful 5500 GPH water flow rate for effective wall climbing and debris suction. It is also the first pool robot to intelligently return to the water surface after cleaning or when the battery is low. Once at the surface, it activates an advanced, submarine-inspired automatic water release system that makes it lighter. Click the $400 off coupon to claim this deal.

Runstar Body Weight and Fat Percentage Scales for $135 Save $35 Runstar Current price: $135

The Runstar bathroom scales features a large, clear 4.1 x 2.46-inch color display on the retractable handle, which makes viewing your measurements easier. In addition to weight, six essential body composition will also displayed simultaneously on the screen so you can see them at a glance without opening the app.

Silonn Pebble Ice Maker Machine for $270 Save $80 Silonn Current price: $270

This is the ultimate countertop companion for ice enthusiasts. With its compact design and removable ice basket, this innovative machine turns water from your tap into nugget-shaped ice cubes in just 10 minutes. These are perfect for cocktails, smoothies, and more. Say goodbye to running out of ice because this machine can produce 44 pounds of ice per day!

TOSY LED 16 Million Color RGB Flying Disc for $32 Save $18 TOSY Current price: $32

This is a frisbee with 36 LEDs around the edge that allow it to display 16.7 million color variations when it's thrown. There are multiple modes for brightness, timer, color and style. A 30-minute charge lasts up to a thousand throws, or some 90 minutes of continuous play.

Citizen Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch for $360 Save $353 Citizen Current price: $360

This watch, now over 50% off, is packed with features, from advanced timekeeping features to the stylish black ion-plated stainless steel case, black silicone strap. The watch features a black dial with orange and white accents, and anti-reflective mineral crystal. This watch is powered by Citizen's Eco-Drive technology, so there's no battery change required.

