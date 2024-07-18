'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
29 Prime Day impulse buys that are still available
Well, Amazon Prime Day has come to an end, but just in case you've been busy for the past couple of days, or been under a rock and didn't hear about the great deals until today, I've put in the legwork to find a bunch of impulse buys and quirky tech deals that defy categorization that are still on offer. There's still time to unleash your inner gadget enthusiast and revel in everything from the whimsical to the downright genius!
Amazon Prime Day might be over (for now), but that doesn't mean that the adventure has to end.
Also: The best Prime Day deals still live
The best impulse buy Prime Day 2024 deals that are still available
- Current price: $122
- Original price: $400
These night vision goggles can take 4K video and 36-megapixel photos, and playback the video, you can work with outstanding optical clarity in the daytime, low light, or night time. These have 25mm objective aperture and 5x digital zoom, and built-in 5,000mAh rechargeable battery.
This deal is still available to Amazon Prime members.
- Current price: $181
- Original price: $249
Brushless motor of DEWALT 7 1/4 circular saw provides 5500RPM maintaining speed under load
- Current price: $1,099
- Original price: $1,420
You know you want one of the very best Android smartphones out there, and they don't get much better than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. With its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Quad HD+, and 200-megapixel camera, smartphones don't get much better than this!
- Current price: $1,099
- Original price: $1,999
The 2,400W output and an exclusive RV port, four AC ports, three USB-C charging ports, two USB-A ports, and two car outlets can power almost all your devices at once. Power high-wattage devices up to 3,600W without overloading the portable power station thanks to SurgePad technology.
This power station can be charged from flat to 80% in just 1.4 hour.
This deal is still available to Amazon Prime members.
- Current price: $950
- Original price: $1,600
Thanks to the Roborock's all-in-one docking system, S8 Pro Ultra can automatically carry out a mop washing and drying process, preventing unpleasant odors. Auto self-emptying with a large dust bag allows holding for up to 7 weeks of dirt and dust. The dock even cleans itself and refills the robot water tank for you, extending its mopping range to up to 3,230 sqft (300 sqm).
This deal is still available to Amazon Prime members.
- Current price: $170
- Original price: $250
Safely and easily jump start a dead battery in seconds with this compact, yet powerful, 2,000-amp lithium battery jump starter. A full charge gives you up to 40 jump starts on a single charge. The unit is rated for gasoline engines up to 8.0-liters and diesel engines up to 6.0-liters.
- Current price: $210
- Original price: $300
This 40v push lawn mower provides the power you need with up to 45 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 4.0Ah battery, and the lightweight 16" cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through small to medium yards.
- Current price: $250
- Original price: $295
The Wolfbox Mirror Dash Cam features a 4K front camera and a 2.5K rear camera, providing high-resolution footage for enhanced driving safety. It includes a 12-inch full touch screen on a curved glass anti-glare screen, smart backup camera functions, and comes with a free 64GB card, ensuring ample storage and easy navigation.
- Current price: $600
- Original price: $800
You've very own floor cleaning robot! This is an all-in-one hands-free cleaning experience where you have to do very little. The X10 Pro Omni's mop pads are washed using clean water, then dried with 45°C (113°F) heated air to prevent bad odor. It empties its own dust bin into the station's 2.5L dust bag, which only needs to be replaced every 2 months, and the 3L clean water tank provides enough water to mop a 1,500-2,000 sq ft (150 sq m) home 2-3 times.
This deal is still available to Amazon Prime members.
- Current price: $446
- Original price: $499
The Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon is a sleek, smart ring designed for comprehensive yet discreet health tracking, from sleep and activity to recovery metrics. It offers advanced sensors for accurate data collection and provides personalized insights through its companion app, making it an innovative tool for optimizing well-being.
- Current price: $1,239
- Original price: $1,549
The DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo includes a drone equipped with dual primary cameras—a wide-angle and a 3x medium telephoto lens—capable of capturing 48MP photos and 4K HDR video. It features a 46-minute maximum flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and the O4 video transmission system with a 20km range, making it ideal for capturing high-quality, dynamic aerial footage.
- Current price: $26
- Original price: $43
This monitor accurately measures your blood pressure and provides clear readings on its digital display. If your blood pressure exceeds the normal range, an warning symbols will appear. During the process of taking measurements, voice prompts are provided.
- Current price: $16
- Original price: $19
The Etekcity Infrared Thermometer provides precise, non-contact temperature readings from -58°–842°F / -50°–450°C, making it ideal for cooking, automotive, and HVAC applications. Featuring a built-in laser for accuracy, an LCD display, and an auto-off function, it ensures easy and efficient temperature measurement.
- Current price: $469
- Original price: $699
The HP LaserJet Tank MFP 4301fdw is a high-capacity multifunction printer designed for small to medium-sized businesses, offering fast printing at 35 pages per minute. It features wireless printing, an automatic 2-sided printing and auto document feeder, a 2.7-inch color touchscreen, and HP Wolf Pro Security with customizable security measures, making it ideal for efficient and secure business operations.
- Current price: $1,799
- Original price: $2,199
This powerful pool robot delivers a powerful 5500 GPH water flow rate for effective wall climbing and debris suction. It is also the first pool robot to intelligently return to the water surface after cleaning or when the battery is low. Once at the surface, it activates an advanced, submarine-inspired automatic water release system that makes it lighter.
Click the $400 off coupon to claim this deal.
- Current price: $135
- Original price: $170
The Runstar bathroom scales features a large, clear 4.1 x 2.46-inch color display on the retractable handle, which makes viewing your measurements easier. In addition to weight, six essential body composition will also displayed simultaneously on the screen so you can see them at a glance without opening the app.
- Current price: $270
- Original price: $350
This is the ultimate countertop companion for ice enthusiasts. With its compact design and removable ice basket, this innovative machine turns water from your tap into nugget-shaped ice cubes in just 10 minutes. These are perfect for cocktails, smoothies, and more. Say goodbye to running out of ice because this machine can produce 44 pounds of ice per day!
- Current price: $32
- Original price: $50
This is a frisbee with 36 LEDs around the edge that allow it to display 16.7 million color variations when it's thrown. There are multiple modes for brightness, timer, color and style. A 30-minute charge lasts up to a thousand throws, or some 90 minutes of continuous play.
- Current price: $360
- Original price: $695
This watch, now over 50% off, is packed with features, from advanced timekeeping features to the stylish black ion-plated stainless steel case, black silicone strap. The watch features a black dial with orange and white accents, and anti-reflective mineral crystal.
This watch is powered by Citizen's Eco-Drive technology, so there's no battery change required.
More Prime Day impulse buy deals
- LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies for $79 (save $21): An air purifier with a 45W long-life high-torque motor, a 141CFM CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) and up to 1095 ft² of purification area. 99.97 percent filtration efficiency for 0.1~0.3μm airborne particulates, including pollen, dust, and animal dander allergens.
- 32 AA Energizer Alkaline Batteries for $13 (save $6): Pick up a pile of cheap AA batteries.
- NOCO Boost X GBX45 1250A 12V UltraSafe Portable Lithium Jump Starter $100 (save $25): The quickest, safest way to jump start a vehicle with a dead battery.
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker for $99 (save $50): SoundLink Flex outdoor speaker is packed with tech such as a custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio at home or on the go, and Position Qtechnology that automatically detects the position of your portable Bluetooth speaker for optimal sound quality in any orientation or environment. On top of that, the IP67 rating makes it ideal for outdoor adventures.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $210 (save $90): This is the Apple Watch for Samsung users. From fitness and health to organising your life, this smartwatch does it all.
- MERACH Magnetic Rower Machine for Home, 16 Levels of Quiet Resistance for $299 (save $100): The customized smooth and quiet magnetic flywheel system makes the workout extremely quiet, which means you can hit your fitness goals without bothering other family members.
- SentrySafe Black Fireproof Waterproof Floor Safe with Dial Combination for $338 (save $60): This safe is UL Classified to withstand 1 hour at 1700°F and keep interior temperatures safe for documents, valuables, DVDs, etc, ETL Verified to withstand a 15 foot fall during a fire and remain closed and 24 hours of protection in water up to 8 inches deep offering peace of mind in the event of a flood.
- Fanttik E1 50-in-1 Mini Precision Electric Screwdriver for $53 (save $27): A great precision electric screwdriver, handy storage case, and a great selection of S2 hardened steel bits makes this a perfect addition to the workshop or tool bag.
- SHOKZ OpenRun Pro for $125 (save $55): Premium bone conduction headphones takes away all the downsides of in-ear buds. A single charge offers 10 hours continuous use, and also features a 5-minute quick charge for up to 1.5 hours of battery life.
- Oral-B iO Deep Clean Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush for $52 (save $13): Clinically proven to remove 400% more plaque from the gumline versus a regular manual toothbrush. Oral-B's quadrant timer breaks the two minutes up into four 30-second intervals to clean each quadrant of your mouth.
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 for $90 (save $30): Cook food with 400℉ superheated air giving hot, crispy results with little to no oil.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 will begin July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through July 17.
Are there different deals on Prime Day 2?
Here's what ZDNET associate editor Kayla Solino has to say: "The answer here is hard to say. It's a yes but also a no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. But, as always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with lighting deals offering a countdown to their expiration and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, Echo devices, and more."
Are deals really cheaper on Prime Day?
Deals are typically greater during Prime Day, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon products, laptops, and more. However, it's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products. You can also save on deals during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, but savings often aren't as steep as during July Prime Day.
How did we choose these Prime Day impulse buy deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Here I've deviated a bit from the usual where I recommend gear that I've personally had the chance to extensively test and review, and gone for things that I love the look of and could myself be tempted to buy!
I'm comfortable doing this for a number of reasons:
- I've gone through the reviews, which allows me to sort the wheat from the chaff.
- A number of the products I recommend are from companies that I've dealt with in the past.
- If a product doesn't meet your needs, Amazon makes it easy for you to return it!
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.
