The 50+ best Walmart deals right now: TVs, laptops, headphones, and more
The part of the summer when every major retailer follows Amazon's lead with Prime Day by holding its own deal event has arrived, giving you several opportunities to score a great deal on top tech. This year, Walmart beat Amazon to the punch and held its Walmart Deals event from July 8 to July 11, an entire week before Amazon Prime Day. Even though the event is technically over and Prime Day is here, most of these Walmart deals are still available.
Also: The best Prime Day deals right now
The deals span every tech item you can think of and lots more, making this the perfect opportunity to purchase something you have been eyeing, snag some birthday gifts for loved ones, get some back-to-school tech, or even get a head start on, dare I say, holiday shopping.
Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which requires a Prime membership to enjoy the sale, Walmart allows you to shop for deals without a membership. All you have to do is visit the site and start shopping!
To make your Walmart Deals shopping experience easier, I've rounded up some of the best deals below. I'll continue to update this Walmart deals roundup throughout Amazon Prime Day today and tomorrow.
Our favorite Walmart Deals sales right now
- Roomba j7+ for $500 (save $300): ZDNET's robot vacuum reviewer called the Roomba j7+ a "life-changing robot vacuum" because of its impressive suction power, self-emptying capabilities, smart mapping technology, and more. Because of its advanced features, it typically costs a whopping $800, but you can take $300 off that today.
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model for $275 (save $75): The Nintendo Switch is the perfect gaming console for entertaining visitors and gaming yourself. This model even has an OLED screen, which significantly improves the portable gaming experience, according to a ZDNET review. Nintendo products are rarely on sale, making this a deal you won't want to pass up.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic for $99 (save $50): If you have been keeping an eye out for a smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a great candidate. ZDNET's Matt Miller raved about its AMOLED high-resolution display, claiming it has "crisp fonts, brilliant colors, and a seamless touchscreen experience."
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $169 (save $80): If you are an Apple user and are interested in trying out a smartwatch for the first time, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the perfect smartwatch for you. Despite its budget-friendly pricing, it has all the basic functions you need, including fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep insights, Crash Detection, water resistance, and a good battery, earning it a spot as ZDNET's "Best Apple Watch for kids and first-time buyers."
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch M1 Laptop for $649 (save $50): ZDNET first reviewed the M1 MacBook Air back in 2020, and then again in 2022, and both times concluded that the model is a solid option for users who want to keep the convenience of a lighter, portable model without sacrificing efficiency. Apple products rarely go on sale, so this is a deal worth checking out.
- Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $49 (save $76): This no-frills coffee machine can make cold and iced cups of coffee for you while taking up barely any precious counter space. The best part is that its super low cost makes it about the same price as five cups of coffee at a café.
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum for $449 (save $200): If you are in the market for a more traditional vacuum instead of a robot vacuum, this is a great option as it is slim, cordless, and powerful. The best part is that you can save $100 on it now, and Dyson products don't go on sale often.
- Acer 49-inch Curved DQHD UltraWide Monitor for $764 (save $336): Monitors can help upgrade any gaming or even work setup, but are typically a big investment. Despite boasting impressive features such as a curved, massive, 49-inch screen, you can buy the Acer Curved DQHD monitor today for a $300+ discount.
- Apple AirPods Max for $509 (save $40): The AirPods Max have a sleek look and fun colors to choose from while offering instant connectivity, multi-device switching, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, and exceptional sound. Because the AirPods Max are over-the-ear headphones, unlike the AirPods Pro, you can completely avoid them falling out of your ear, and the lightweight feel guarantees comfort for hours.
- Walmart+ account for $49 (save $49): The Walmart+ membership comes with many perks, including free grocery delivery, free shipping with no order minimum, Paramount+ streaming, early access to deals and deal events, and more. This is especially beneficial if you frequently make purchases from Walmart.
The best Walmart headphones and speaker deals
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $129 (save $221)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $130 (save $20)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $120 (save $49)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) for $69 (save $11)
- Apple AirPods Max for $509 (save $40)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 for $298 (save $102)
- Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $128 (save $72)
- Sennheiser CX200TW1 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $60 (save $30)
- Skullcandy Jib True XT 2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones for $10 (save $30)
- Anker Soundcore Select Pro Portable Speaker for $80 (save $20)
- Soundcore by Anker Flare 2 Portable Speaker for $29 (save $50)
- JBL Charge 5 Speaker for $138 (save $42)
- JBL Pulse 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $200 (save $50)
The best Walmart TV deals
- Sony Bravia X93L 85-inch for $3,598 (save $901, add to cart to see price)
- Sony Bravia X90L 85-inch for $1,998 (save $1,001)
- LG QNED75 50-inch for $398 (save $149)
- Samsung QN90C 55-inch for $898 (save $1,101)
- Samsung DU7200B 43-inch for $288 (save $40)
- TCL 65-inch 4K QLED HDR for $398 (save $302)
- Hisense 43-inch 4K UHD LED LCD Smart Roku TV for $195 (save $94)
- Sony Bravia 7 Mini LED 65-inch for $1,798 (save $202)
- Samsung Q80C 65-inch for $998 (save $501)
- onn. 65-inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV for $298 (save $50)
The best Walmart tablet and laptop deals
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch M1 Laptop for $649 (save $50)
- HP 14-inch Laptop Intel Core i3-N305 for $239 (save $280)
- HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $599 (save $380)
- 10-inch Android 13 Tablet for $70 (save $430)
- Acer Aspire 3, 15.6-inch for $359 (save $140)
- onn 10.1-inch Kids Tablet for $99 (save $30)
- Apple 10.2-inch 64GB 2021 iPad for $249 (save $80)
- Apple 10.9-inch 64GB 2022 iPad for $474 (save $125)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11-inch Tablet for $399 (save $100)
The best Walmart robot vacuum deals
- iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ for $699 (save $117)
- iRobot Roomba i1+ for $280 (save $250)
- iRobot Y014020 Roomba Combo for $220 (save $55)
- Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum for $199 (save $101)
- Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $199 (save $251)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Bagless 60 Day Capacity Base for $277 (save $223)
- ONSON Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2 in 1 Mop Combo for $108 (save $252)
- GOOVI Robot Vacuum Mop Combo for $115 (save $255)
- Dirt Devil Smart Robot Vacuum for $99 (save $70)
- Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac for $59 (save $70)
FAQs
What is the Walmart Deals event?
Walmart Deals is the store's big sale event, beginning on July 8 at 5 p.m. ET and ending on July 11 at 11 p.m. ET. The event's date was likely strategically planned to occur one week before Amazon Prime Day. Even though the event is now over, most of the deals are still active, so you can still take advantage today.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale event that began July 16 and ends tonight. It follows Walmart's deal event.
How did we choose these Walmart deals?
ZDNET parsed through thousands of deals, identifying the ones that offer the best value. These metrics include factors such as ZDNET's expert reviews, the price drop, how often the item goes on sale, and, ultimately, its quality.
